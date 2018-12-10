The search for a young Colorado mother who vanished on Thanksgiving Day is intensifying with Woodland Park police enlisting help from law enforcement nationwide and worried loved ones asking for prayers that she be found safely.
Kelsey Berreth, 29, a pilot and the mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen at a Safeway supermarket on Thanksgiving near her home in Woodland Park, police said.
After she disappeared, Berreth's cell phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, more than 700 miles from where she vanished, Cmdr. Chris Adams of the Woodland Park Police Department told ABC News' "Good Morning America" on Sunday.
More details were expected to be released Monday afternoon at a press conference announced Sunday by Woodland Park police.
A Facebook page created to aid in the search effort has updates and photos of the missing mother.
Anyone with information about the missing 29-year-old is encouraged to contact Commander Christopher Adams with the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262 or via email cadams@city-woodlandpark.org.
Read more at abcnews.com. The Gazette contributed to this report.
