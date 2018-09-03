A 20-year-old hiker is missing after leaving for a hike Sunday morning in the Mount Herman area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Rudnicki was last seen near Raspberry Mountain at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
Kirby said El Paso County Search and Rescue had to stop the search Monday night because of darkness, dangerous terrain, and cold temperatures. The search will resume first thing Tuesday morning.
@epcsar had to stop search for missing 20 year old Kevin Rudnicki due to darkness. Will begin search again at first light. pic.twitter.com/vCtSIgkISd— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 4, 2018
Rudnicki has been known to camp in the area, so it wasn't initially a concern when he didn't immediately return home, said Kirby.
According to missing poster shared on Facebook, Rudnicki is 5' 9", with curly, red/auburn hair and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, with khaki shorts and a Wyoming ball cap.