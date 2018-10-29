Regional volleyball tournament brackets were released Monday, and several area teams have a shot at advancing to the state's biggest stage next week.
A favorite to win it all is Lewis-Palmer, the defending Class 4A champion who completed another impressive regular season with a roster full of college-bound athletes. Manitou Springs and Discovery Canyon will also be in the mix for state contenders.
Regionals will take place Friday and Saturday.
Unless other noted, some tournament times and sites have not been announced.
The state tournaments will be a three-day event starting Nov. 8. This year, they will use a new double-elimination Olympic crossover format to determine respective state winners.
Class 5A
Region 5
At Fossil Ridge: No. 5 Fossil Ridge will host No. 20 Doherty and No. 32 Legend, starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
Doherty (15-8) finished off the regular season with losses to Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge, two of the top teams in 4A. The Spartans are led by seniors Hope Hines (153 kills) and Leilani Washington (107 kills).
Region 7
No. 30 Pine Creek (10-13) will play Saturday against a couple tough opponents in No. 7 Cherry Creek (19-4) and No. 18 Loveland (17-6). Cherry Creek was last year's state runner-up.
Region 10
No. 15 Rampart (16-7) will face No. 10 Chatfield (16-7) and No. 27 Arapahoe (13-10) on Saturday.
Led by senior Emily Ellis (147 kills, 62 blocks) and sophomore Riley Simpson (159 kills), the Rams wrapped up the regular season with six straight wins before losing to Chaparral and Valor Christian at the Cheyenne Mountain tournament.
Region 12
At Ralston Valley: No. 25 Liberty (15-8) will go up against No. 12 Ralston Valley (14-9) and No. 13 Rock Canyon (14-9), starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Lancers wrapped up the regular season with two straight wins.
Class 4A
Region 1
Defending state champion and No. 1 seed Lewis-Palmer (22-1) is a favorite to win it all again. The Rangers have lost only eight sets this season.
Lewis-Palmer will first face Greeley Central (13-10) at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Canon City (16-7) at 12:30 p.m. the same day.
Region 2
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon has had a standout season so far, boasting a 21-2 record. That was enough for the Thunder to earn the No. 2 seed.
Discovery Canyon will play No. 23 Frederick (14-9) and No. 35 Golden (13-9) in the tournament on Saturday.
Region 5
At Mead: No. 5 Mead (19-4) will host No. 20 Air Academy (13-10) and No. 32 Coronado (10-13), starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Region 9
At Palmer Ridge: No. 9 Palmer Ridge (16-7) hosts No. 16 Roosevelt (12-9) and No. 28 Eagle Valley (13-9), starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Bears hope to advance to the state tournament again with a roster filled mostly with underclassmen.
Region 12
At Woodland Park: No. 12 Woodland Park (19-4), led by senior Kourtney Cox (117 kills, 189 digs) and junior Sarah Garner (188 kills, 99 blocks), will host No. 13 Battle Mountain (17-6) and No. 25 Cheyenne Mountain (10-13).
The tournament starts 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Class 3A
Region 5
No. 5 Manitou Springs (18-4) will face off against No. 20 Sterling (14-9) and No. 32 SkyView Academy (12-11).
The Mustangs are led by Giulia Vidossi (250 kills, 26 aces, 23 blocks). Their only loss in Tri-Peaks League play was against No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian School.
Region 7
At CSCS: No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian School will host the regional tournament against No. 18 Centauri (15-8) and No. 30 Delta (12-11).
The Lions (19-4) will play Delta first at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
CSCS coming off an undefeated season in the TPL.
Region 12
No. 25 St. Mary's (14-9) will go up against No. 12 Bennett (17-6) and No. 13 Bishop Machebeuf (12-7).
The Pirates have lost their past two matches.
Class 2A
Region 1
At Yuma: No. 24 Peyton (16-7) will start the tourney at 4:30 p.m. Friday against No. 36 Crowley County (8-15) with the other team being No. 1 Yuma (22-1), last season's state runner-up.
Peyton has been on a roll lately, winning four of its last five matches.
Region 2
No. 35 Calhan (10-12) will play in a tournament with No. 2 Denver Christian (22-1) and No. 23 Paonia (13-10) on Friday.
Region 12
No. 25 Colorado Springs School will face No. 12 Union Colony Prep (15-8) and Holly (12-7).
The Kodiaks (14-9) enter the posteason having lost three of its last four matches.
Class 1A
Region G
At Genoa-Hugo: Pikes Peak Christian (18-5) is the only area team in the class to make it to regionals, and the Eagles will open the tournament against Genoa-Hugo/Karval (14-8).
Pikes Peak Christian is led by junior captain Kyler Sweat (123 kills, 87 aces).
In 1A, winners from each of the eight regions qualify for the state tournament with an additional four at-large teams to be selected based on RPI standings after regionals.