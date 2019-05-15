It’s set to be a busy weekend for Pikes Peak region athletes with the potential of more than 100 state medals coming home to Colorado Springs after the three-day track and field state championships, held this weekend at Jefferson County Stadium.
Check out the classification breakdown below and stay with GazettePreps.com all weekend for photos, video, stories and more.
CLASS 5A
The Pikes Peak region has the potential to claim some of the first gold medals of the weekend with three top seeds in starting finals bright and early Thursday morning — including Doherty junior Donte Marsh, who will compete for the 5A boys’ high jump title starting at 8:30 a.m.
Marsh qualified with the state’s best jump of 6 feet, 8 inches.
His teammate Isaiah Escalante is seeded second in the 400 meters with a qualifying time of 48.9 seconds. Also starting at 8:30 is the 5A shot put with Pine Creek’s Reece Rowan battling for a medal. The junior qualified third with a heave of 55-11.5. Rowan is seeded third in the discus with a throw of 165-5.
Palmer’s Gus McIntyre, a junior, is seeded fifth in the 3,200, qualifying in 9:29.9.
Doherty’s girls’ 800 sprint medley relay will compete as the No. 4 seed qualifying in 1:48.67, followed by Fountain-Fort Carson in fifth (1:48.68).
Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson will compete as four and five seeds in the 4x200. The Eagles qualified in 1:42.9, and the Trojans in 1:43.38. Doherty boys are ranked second in the 4x200, qualifying in 1:27.18.
Liberty’s Jasmine Charles earned a top-five seed in the girls’ 100 hurdles thanks to a 14.68 qualifying time. She is also ranked fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.79). On the boys’ side, Elijah Brown of Palmer and Zayden Davis of Vista Ridge qualified fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles, while Pine Creek’s Charles Nnantah is the top-ranked 300 hurdler qualifying in 38.06.
Pine Creek’s David Counts will look for a top-three finish in the boys’ pole vault, tied for third in qualifying at 14-7.
Doherty’s boys’ 4x100 relay team is seeded second in 41.99.
CLASS 4A
Canon City’s Brendan Young has the potential to bring home a pair of state golds as the top-ranked jumper in the boys’ triple jump (47-3.5) and the long jump (23-9.5). He is also tied for 10th in the high jump (6-2).
Braeden Holcombe of Palmer Ridge is ranked third behind Young in the long jump with a qualifying leap of 22-8. Daron Wilson, a sophomore at Mitchell, is tied for fourth in qualifying at 22-6.5. Darius Cheatom of Harrison is ranked second behind Young in the boys’ triple jump (45-6.5).
Madissyn Moore, a sophomore from Palmer Ridge, is ranked first in the girls’ 4A long jump with a qualifying leap of 18-4. Jahzara Davis, a sophomore from Sand Creek is ranked fifth at 17-1.5.
Also competing for gold first-thing Thursday will be Air Academy’s Dillon Powell in the boys 3,200. The senior has the state’s top qualifying time of 9:22.52. Erik Le Roux, a freshman from Cheyenne Mountain, is ranked third at 9:28.77.
Powell’s teammate Cal Banta will compete Friday in the boys’ 800 ranked second with a qualifying time of 1:54.15. He is chased by Andrew Bluemel of Palmer Ridge (1:55.5). Banta is also the top-ranked runner in the 1,600 with the state’s best time of 4:17.62. Le Roux is ranked fourth in 4:21.73.
Lewis-Palmer’s Alexa Oatman, a sophomore, is the top-ranked girls’ pole vaulter with a qualifying vault of 11-2. Palmer Ridge’s Grace Szusc is just an inch behind, ranked second at 11-1, setting up a battle of Monument at 4A pole vault.
Sand Creek sophomore Jahzara Davis is seeded third in the 100 hurdles, qualifying in 15.17. On the boys’ side, Kevin Frye of Discovery Canyon qualified third in the 110 hurdles at 15.16.
In the sprints, Harrison’s Ereana McCallister is the top-ranked 100m runner at 12.2, followed by Discovery Canyon sophomore Myia Dantzler in second (12.39) and Shoncire Graham of Falcon in fourth at 12.43. McCallister is also seeded second in the 200 (24.94) followed by Cheyenne Mountain’s Ashlyn Ventimiglia in fourth (25.44).
On the boys’ side, Cheyenne Mountain’s Paul Agbo is ranked second (10.95) followed by No. 4 Tyrese Van Horn of Harrison (11.02) and Marcus Daniels of Sand Creek in fifth (11.05). Van Horne is also seeded second in the 400 (47.75) followed by teammate Devon Washington in fifth (49.15).
Van Horne, a junior, is also the top-ranked sprinter in the 200, qualifying in 21.7.
Ventimiglia, a senior, is ranked fourth in the girls’ 400 (48.04) followed by Alison Ambuul of Coronado in fifth (58.16).
In the field, Sierra’s Gya’ni Sami is ranked second in the girls’ discus with a qualifying throw of 136-2. Julia Howe of Palmer Ridge is ranked fourth (135-5) and Falcon’s Hannah Perry is fourth (132-3). Widefield’s Aaliyah Ricketts is seeded third in the triple jump with a leap of 36-11. She is separated by the state’s top jumper by just an inch.
Ben Stoyer, a Cheyenne Mountain senior, is the third-ranked thrower in the shot put, qualifying with a heave of 53-1.
Cheyenne Mountain’s boys’ 4x800 relay will compete as the No. 4 seed, qualifying in 8:10.89, while the girls’ 800 medley is ranked third with a time of 1:49.15. Air Academy follows in fifth in 1:50.18.
Harrison and Cheyenne Mountain will compete as two and three seeds in the girls’ 4x200 with Harrison clocking in at 1:42.87, and the Indians at 1:44.71. The team’s flip in the girls 4x100 with Cheyenne Mountain taking the top seed with a 48.86, followed by Harrison seeded second in 48.91.
Harrison’s boys’ 4x100 has the state’s top time of 42.92. Canon City follows seeded fourth in 43.19.
On the boys’ side Sierra is ranked fourth in the 4x200 (1:30.91) followed by Cheyenne Mountain in fifth (1:31.09).
CLASS 3A
Elizabeth has a chance to bring home a ton of hardware thanks in part to senior Mason Anthony, who is top-ranked in the long jump (22-10.5) and is also the top athlete in the 110 and 300 hurdles, qualifying with times of 14.51 and 37.92, respectively.
Anthony’s teammate Reece Ullery is ranked fifth in the long jump at 21-8.5.
The Classical Academy girls’ team returns as reigning champions with a number of potential medal winners, Kristina Willis, the sister of last year’s 3A pole vault champion and record holder Erika Willis, returns for her junior season as the top-ranked vaulter, clearing 12 feet.
TCA’s 4x800 relay team is ranked second with a qualifying time of 9:38.17. The boys’ 4x800 is also ranked second qualifying in 8:12.91. The girls’ 800 medley relay team is ranked fifth (1:51.8) behind Elizabeth’s second-ranked team, which qualified in 1:51.32. The Titans’ 4x200 relay is seeded fourth (1:47.51). The boys’ team is third (1:31.79). In the 4x400 the girls’ and boys’ teams are both seeded second with qualifying marks of 4:03.1 and 3:29.94, respectively.
The TCA girls’ team has three seeded in the top five of the 3,200, led by Katie Flaherty at No. 2 (11:20.78). Kaylee Thompson, the 2018 3A girls’ cross country champion, is seeded fourth (11:20.43) followed by Kennedy McDonald, a freshman, in fifth (11:37.94). Florence’s Kyle Simshauser is third (11:21.19).
Flaherty and Thompson are also ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600.
Mason Norman, the 3A boys’ cross country champion, is the top seed in the 3,200, qualifying in 9:24.88. He is also ranked second in the 1,600 with a qualifying time of 4:21.11. He will chase Yasin Sado of Denver West, who is the top seed at 4:16.24.
In the sprints, Manitou Springs senior Jayden Omi is seeded second in the 100 with a qualifying time of 11.12. Drew Morton, a sophomore from TCA, is the third-ranked boys’ 200 sprinter, qualifying in 22.52.
Ashten Loeks of Elizabeth is seeded third in the 400 with a qualifying time of 57.58. She is also seeded second in the 300 hurdles (45.55).
Lexye Wood of Elizabeth heads into the state tournament ranked fifth in the girls’ high jump, clearing 5-2. Wood is also third in the long jump (17-11) and second in the triple jump (36-3.5). In the boys’ high jump, Woodland Park’s Sky Ciccarelli is the state’s top jumper, clearing 6-6. Elizabeth’s Caden Frasl is ranked fifth (6-4).
Also in field events, Woodland Park’s Emily Arseneau will battle for a medal in the girls’ shot put ranked second in the state with a qualifying throw of 41-2. She is also ranked second in the discus (119.5), followed by TCA’s Bethany Womack in fifth (117-10).
CLASS 2A
Calhan’s Mikey Mikita could bring home gold in the pole vault, qualifying tops in the state with a vault of 14 feet.
The Ellicott boys’ 4x800 relay is ranked second in the state with a qualifying time of 8:39.15. The Thunderhawks have tough competition, though, racing No. 1 Lyons, which qualified in 8:12.31.
Jodzuel Juarez, an Ellicott freshman, will compete in the boys’ 3,200, seeded fourth with a qualifying mark of 10:15.38.
Peyton’s Jenny Dekker is seeded second in the 100 hurdles with a qualifying time of 16.33.
CLASS 1A
Kyler Sweat, a junior at Pikes Peak Christian qualified first in 1A in the girls’ pole vault, clearing 9-11. Sam Smith, a Pikes Peak Christian senior, will battle for a medal in the boys’ discus with a qualifying heave of 135-7.
Smith is also ranked third in the pole vault, clearing 11-11, while teammate Tommy Harmon is the top-ranked 1A vaulter qualifying with a vault of 13-9.