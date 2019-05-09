This year's state girls' tennis tournaments have been cut from three days to two to avoid Thursday's rainy and snowy forecast. The first and second rounds are scheduled to start 9 a.m. Friday, followed by semifinals and championships — along with playbacks and third- and fourth-place matches — beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The Class 5A tournament will take place Friday at both Gates Tennis Center in Denver and Utah Park in Aurora, while Saturday's matches will be held only at Gates.
The 4A tournament will be played entirely at Pueblo City Park in Pueblo. Meanwhile, the 3A matches are set to take place at two sites in Greeley: Centennial Park (primary) and University of Northern Colorado (secondary).
Below is a breakdown of the state tournament brackets featuring players from the Pikes Peak region:
CLASS 5A
No. 2 singles
Scouting report: Rampart's Zoe Hayward is the lone area athlete to qualify to the state tournament in 5A, thanks to her second-place finish in Region 6. Hayward (12-2) will face Arapahoe's Josie Williams, a senior who took first in Region 4 and has just one loss this season, in the first round.
This year's bracket features Fairview's Alexis Bernthal (13-0). She is a favorite to win it all, considering she advanced to last year's finals as a freshman. Her opponent and eventual winner, Cherry Creek's Eliza Hill, jumped to No. 1 singles.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 singles
Scouting report: Cheyenne Mountain senior Morgan Hall looks to end her high school career at the top. In the past three state tournaments, she finished third twice and fourth once. So far, Hall has shown she's not easy to beat with her 15-1 record. Her lone loss came against Rock Canyon's Meghna Chowdhury, a 5A state finalist in 2018.
Niwot's Lucy Lu won it as a freshman last season, a run that helped the Cougars land their first state title since 2008 and ended Cheyenne Mountain's nine-year reign as the top 4A program.
The bracket is set up for a Hall-Lu finals matchup. But their paths appear to be laced with competition. Lu's first-round contest will be against Liberty junior Hana Kimmey (13-1), whose lone loss was to Cheyenne Mountain's Hall in the Region 6 finals.
Meanwhile, Hall could get a shot at Kent Denver senior Josie Schaffer (7-0) in the semifinals; Schaffer advanced to last year's No. 1 singles final and lost to Lu, 7-6, 6-2.
Other state qualifiers include: Air Academy senior Cori Campbell (9-2); Widefield senior Madison Villers (11-5); and Palmer Ridge junior Keelie Bennett (9-4).
No. 2 singles
Scouting report: It's anyone's title this year. Last year's finalists — Austynn Crocker of Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain's Corey Patton Lossner — won't be competing as Crocker transferred to another state and Patton Lossner graduated. That leaves a number of front-runners, including Cheyenne Mountain junior Jensen Enterman (15-2).
Enterman won two doubles state titles before she moved to singles. She's held her own and beaten competition from 5A. Another state favorite is Niwot's Tehnley White, who helped the Cougars' No. 1 doubles team to fourth place in 2018.
Other state qualifiers include: Air Academy freshman Lily Eller (6-6); Coronado junior Anna Griffin (9-5); Mesa Ridge junior Michaela Welch (6-7); and Palmer Ridge senior Bali Fitzpatrick (9-3).
No. 3 singles
Scouting report: Cheyenne Mountain senior Ariana Arenson (12-5) appears to have the best shot at winning a state title. That's because she made it to last year's No. 3 title match but lost to Niwot's Julia Pentz, who graduated.
But Arenson has some stiff competition. Longmont's Taylor Merz — who lost to Arenson in last year's semifinals — is back. Merz boasts an 18-1 record and could face Arenson in the championship match, if things go right for both of them.
Niwot's Rachel Drake also could be part of the mix. The senior handed Merz her only loss this season, an exciting 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3) triumph. But Merz got revenge in the Region 5 finals, beating Drake to even things out.
Drake and Cheyenne Mountain's Arenson could potentially meet in the quarterfinals.
Other state qualifiers include: Coronado sophomore Georgia Sharbino (11-9); Widefield senior Mariah Boudrieau (11-4); Palmer Ridge sophomore Tessa Rothwell (9-3); Canon City freshman Ali Tedesko (13-7); and Air Academy junior Mackie Tate Tygart (10-2).
No. 1 doubles
Scouting report: Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Emma Delich and senior Sydney Wagner have the opportunity to get some redemption. They placed second at No. 2 doubles last year. And now, they've impressed in the top doubles position, winning the Region 6 title last week.
Perhaps their top competition is Niwot's Emily Creek and Catherine Xiao. They won respective state titles at No. 3 and No. 4 doubles last season. The sophomore and junior have suffered one loss this season.
Other state qualifiers include: Coronado seniors Connie Sun (11-9) and Jillian Meister (10-6); Widefield seniors Makeeda Cato (17-3) and Cheyenne Duk (17-3); Mesa Ridge senior Mia Green (7-6) and Sarah Machin (7-6); and Pine Creek junior Jodi Reed (11-1) and senior Livia Matheson (11-1).
No. 2 doubles
Scouting report: Cheyenne Mountain freshman Ruby Muhl (11-5) and junior Reed Vaughn (11-5) will look to make a deep run against some solid competition — perhaps most notably juniors Maedee Trank-Green (12-1) and Lily Sieben (12-1), who are part of a Niwot team aiming to successfully defend its state title.
Samantha Cordasco returns to the state tournament after she helped Air Academy advance to the No. 3 doubles semifinals a year ago. The Kadets finished fourth. Cordasco and fellow sophomore Mia Kardell have been playing well this season, boasting an 11-0 record.
Other state qualifiers include: Coronado senior Rylea Baumberger (12-8) and junior Anastasia Davis (11-5); Discovery Canyon seniors Erin Storch (8-5) and Avery Conner (8-5); and Canon City senior MeKenna Sawyer and junior Lauren Schoenbaum (14-7).
No. 3 doubles
Scouting report: Freshmen Kate Twede and Charly Hall look to make a splash for Cheyenne Mountain. The two have performed well, owning a 12-5 mark after winning the Region 6 title despite being tested in each round.
Freshmen Anna Sallee and Georgia Lang of Niwot will likely be the team to beat. They own a 13-0 record.
Other state qualifiers include: Palmer Ridge seniors Haley Karlen and Abby Kugler; Widefield seniors Caitlyn Anderson (11-11) and Talia Johnson (11-11); and Liberty sophomores Rachel Bowyer (6-8) and Hannah Sheridan (6-8).
No. 4 doubles
Scouting report: The road to the state title will likely go through Niwot. Junior Annie Heinritz returns to No. 4 doubles after winning it last year with another partner. Heinritz (10-2), along with junior Avery O'Neill (3-2), will look to finish on top again.
Cheyenne Mountain also brings state tournament experience in this category.
Maggie Dwyer was part of a No. 4 doubles team that advanced to the state finals last year but lost. Dwyer, a junior, returns to the state's biggest stage with sophomore Rachel Moody, who both own 11-5 records.
Other state qualifiers include: Pine Creek senior Jordyn Duffy (9-3) and senior Sydney Kennedy (9-3); Air Academy juniors Abby Cole (10-1) and Ellie Friedman (10-1); and Coronado senior Arielle Bakken (13-7) and junior Amara Roterdam (12-4); and Canon City freshmen Sydney Baxter (10-11) and Tearini Mick (10-11).
CLASS 3A
No. 1 singles
Scouting report: Colorado Springs School sophomore Jules Thompson (12-1) looks to earn some redemption. She advanced to the semifinals but ultimately suffered a three-set loss to Steamboat Springs' Mae Thorp, who eventually lost to Peak to Peak's Trisha Somasundaram in the title match.
Both Thorp (8-2) and Somasundaram (13-1) are back in this year's bracket but look for Thompson to perhaps shake things up.
Thompson settled for fourth in her first state tournament appearance.
Her only loss this season came against St. Mary's freshman Ellie Hartman (12-1) in the regular season. Thompson got some revenge by beating Hartman in the Region 6 title match last week.
Hartman will play Somasundaram in the first round.
Other state qualifiers include: Fountain Valley School sophomore Isa Fernandez (8-9).
No. 2 singles
Scouting report: The player to beat is Peak to Peak senior Trini Somasundaram, who won the state title last year. But Colorado Springs School junior Kate Griffin (12-0) looks to make a statement. Last year, she advanced to the quarterfinals and lost.
Griffin and Somasundaram (17-0) could potentially meet in the quarterfinals.
Other state qualifiers include: Fountain Valley School freshman Tory Jensa (12-6); and Colorado Springs Christian School freshman Reagan Morin (10-3).
No. 3 singles
Scouting report: The state title is up for grabs, considering last year's finalists have graduated. The lone semifinalist returning is Peak to Peak sophomore Tifanny Tran, who owns a 14-3 record.
The Vanguard School sophomore Jaden Fuqua looks to make some moves, too. She was part of the Coursers' No. 4 doubles team last season but had a nice leap to the No. 3 singles position, thanks to a 10-2 record.
Other state qualifiers include: Colorado Springs School junior Hina Suzuki (11-1).
No. 1 doubles
Scouting report: The competition is stacked. Dawson's Victoria Joris and Eloise Shehan boast a 17-2 record, while Peak to Peak's Isabella Brackhage and Paige McSavaney enter the state tournament with a 10-3 mark.
Meanwhile, D'Evelyn's Olivia Sanders and Emily Reschl have a 15-2 mark.
In other words, it could be anyone's state title.
Other state qualifiers include: The Vanguard School freshman Adian Glasser and sophomore Raina Fagans; and St. Mary's senior Ally Gravelle (6-5) and junior Lisanne Cheatham (6-5).
No. 2 doubles
Scouting report: The duos from Dawson (16-2), Aspen (12-2), D'Evelyn (15-2), University (8-2), Steamboat Springs (8-2) and Pueblo County (16-3) all boast impressive records, and all will try to win the state title.
Other state qualifiers include: Colorado Springs School junior Abrielle Stikeleather (9-6) and freshman Audrey Barber (9-6); and St. Mary's sophomore Kyla Barrett (8-5) and junior Monica Cichon (8-5).
No. 3 doubles
Scouting report: St. Mary's enters the state tournament with momentum as sophomore Jill Kellick and junior Lauren Sauley won the Region 6 title to improve to 10-1. Their lone loss was to Widefield, a team from a higher classification.
Other state qualifiers include: Vanguard sophomore Elly Redd and junior Grace Lee.
No. 4 doubles
Scouting report: Peak to Peak's Paige Burns and Millie Keogh boast a 16-1 record and are considered one of the favorites to win this category.
Other state qualifiers include: St. Mary's junior Haley Morgan (6-5) and sophomore Elizabeth Brodeur (6-5); and Vanguard freshmen Sophia Guevara and Sara Barry.