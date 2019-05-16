Perhaps one of the biggest questions in this year's Class 4A state boys' swimming and diving championships is this: How will the Discovery Canyon team respond after last season's ending?
Based on their performances and rankings, the Thunder are state contenders again.
Their coach, Dave Burgess, believed early on he had a solid group of swimmers. In a preseason questionnaire, he noted that his team was "excited" for the state championship.
"Discovery Canyon looks to be as strong as last season," he added.
According to PrepSwimCo.com, the Thunder are second in the state behind Silver Creek, which jumped from No. 8 to the top spot in rankings released earlier this month. Discovery Canyon is led by freshman Quintin McCarty, who has the potential to win state titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek are eighth and ninth in the rankings, respectively.
McCarty is seeking redemption at the state meet, set to start with swimming prelims Friday morning and finals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The event takes place at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton.
Last year, a Discovery Canyon swimmer wore a swimsuit whose logo violated a national rule, prompting Colorado High School Activities Association officials to disqualify the Thunder's 400 freestyle relay team. They were in the lead before the final event and had a preliminary time fast enough to earn enough points for the state title.
McCarty qualified for the 100 backstroke as the top seed, thanks to his time of 51.11 seconds. He will be chased by the likes of Glenwood Springs' Shea Card (51.44) and Windsor's Andrew Scoggin (51.79). Thunder teammate Andrew McGill also could be in the mix, as he's seeded fourth with a 52.12.
McCarty also has a shot at a state title in arguably the most the exciting race — the 50 freestyle.
His time of 21.48 is seeded second in the event, behind Pueblo County sophomore John Plutt's 21.18. Three other local swimmers are in prime position: Air Academy senior Griffin Ayotte (21.98, fifth), Coronado senior Andrew Aire (22.05, seventh) and Cheyenne Mountain freshman Raglan Ward (22.21, eighth).
In all, the Thunder have more than a dozen top 10 times in 10 events.
Discovery Canyon has the second-fastest seeded time in the 400 freestyle relay of 3:13.08. Broomfield is first, with a 3:12.39, while Cheyenne Mountain (3:24.49, eighth) and Air Academy (3:25.63, 10th) are in good positions.
The Thunder are a fourth seed in the 200 medley relay with a 1:37.93 and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:31.66. In the former event, Air Academy (1:31.76, sixth), Cheyenne Mountain (1:32.44, eighth) and Coronado (1:32.78, 10th) are in the top 10.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Cheyenne Mountain (3:24.49, eighth) and Air Academy (3:25.63, 10th) are in position to finish in the top 10.
Meanwhile, a few Discovery Canyon swimmers might have a shot at a podium finish — in the top eight. Senior Braden Whitmarsh is fifth in both the 200 freestyle (1:47.68) and 500 freestyle (4:52.42), junior Tommy Rauchut is sixth in the 100 butterfly (52.99), sophomore Andrew McGill is eighth in the 200 IM (1:58.55), senior Brian Hobbs is 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.84) and sophomore Chance Ricca is 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:02.11).
Air Academy's Ayotte could potentially finish with more than one medal. Besides the 50 freestyle, he has the third-fastest seed time of 47.22 in the 100 freestyle. Wheat Ridge's Ryan Peterson is the top seed at 45.88, while Cheyenne Mountain's Ward (48.39, sixth) and Coronado's Aire (48.94, eighth) also have impressive seed times.
Other notable swimmers and seed times include: Pine Creek freshman Reid Gilbert (200 freestyle, 1:48.39, sixth; 500 freestyle, 4:57.13, sixth); Pine Creek senior Joshua-Ryan Lujan (200 IM, 1:57.31, sixth) and Cheyenne Mountain senior Gabe Grauvogel (200 IM, 1:58.32, seventh).