CLASS 5A
No. 4 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 29 Arvada West (8-6-1) vs. No. 4 Rampart (15-0) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at D-20 Stadium. The winner will face either No. 13 Windsor or No. 20 Monarch in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart made history last week completing the program’s first undefeated regular season and enters the state tournament as the only unbeaten team in Colorado.
The Rams average 4.3 goals led by Grace McReynolds who has 10 on the year. She is followed by Kaitlyn Wilcox and Jordan Garrett with nine each.
Junior goalkeeper Katlyn Rosenbaum has allowed just six goals through 920 minutes and has racked up 10 shutouts.
Rampart is well above the national average in goals (4.3), assists (2.9) and shots (293), and has a 0.522 goals-against average - a mere fraction of the national average (2.27).
Scouting the Wildcats: Arvada West enters the postseason on a three-game winning streak including two shutouts and has not allowed more than a goal per game since April 12.
The Wildcats have one stand-out scorer in senior Makenna Fowler who has 10 goals on the year. The team’s next-highest scorer is Hailey Johns with six.
Arvada West averages 2.3 goals per game and a 0.933 goals against average thanks to seniors Ashleigh Burr and Katelyn Welch in goal, who have combined for 63 saves and seven shutouts.
No. 25 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 25 Liberty (10-4-1) vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain (10-4-1) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rocky Mountain High School. The winner will face either No. 9 Fairview or No. 24 Mountain Vista on Friday in the second round.
Scouting the Lancers: Each of Liberty’s last six wins were shutouts heading into the final game of the regular season, where the Lancers settled for a scoreless tie against rival No. 32 Pine Creek.
The Lancers outscored opponents 39-7 in the final month of the regular season, led by Sydney Engelkins who finished with 11 goals and five assists. Amber Boains and Courtney Cowels followed with seven goals each. Cowels leads the team in assists with eight. Goaltender Maria Martinez finished with 10 wins, nine of which were shutouts, and boasts a .831 goals-against average.
Scouting the Lobos: Despite finishing with the same regular-season record as Liberty, the Lobos earned the No. 8 seed thanks in part to a 14.9 strength of schedule rating on MaxPreps, compared to Liberty’s 4.0 rating.
Rocky Mountain enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 3-4-1.
The Lobos are led by Mikayla Eccher with eight goals and six assists. Sophomore Sidney Siple follows with six goals.
No. 32 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 32 Pine Creek (6-7-2) vs. No. 1 Broomfield (14-1) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Broomfield. The winner move on to the second round Friday to face either No. 17 Legacy or No. 16 Rock Canyon.
Scouting the Pine Creek Eagles: Pine Creek will face a mountain in the first round of the 5A playoffs, taking on the state’s top seed Broomfield.
The second half of the Eagles’ schedule, however, should have helped prepare the team for the postseason. In April Pine Creek faced six teams who are now headed to the postseason, including its first-round opponent Broomfield, in which they lost 5-2. Bethan Duggan had a goal and an assist, and Lucy Hart also scored.
Hart leads the eagles with 12 goals, followed by Greer Garcher with eight. A staggering 20 Eagles have scored in a game this season, including 10 that have multiple goals.
Sophomore Lauren Lacy has racked up 825 minutes in goal with a 1.648 GAA and two shutouts. Azlan Tubbs also has a pair of shutouts and a 0.573 GAA through 279 minutes.
Scouting the Broomfield Eagles: Last time against Pine Creek Mallory Mooney and Shaylee Gailus scored twice, and Lindsay Hudson also scored.
Mooney leads the Eagles with 19 goals, followed by Gailius with 12 as the team’s only double-figure scorers. Hudson leads the team in assists with 11 and is third in scoring with six goals.
Broomfield averages 3.5 goals and has a 1.286 GAA thanks in part to junior Emily Stewart who has a 1.221 GAA and two shutouts through 655 minutes. Morgan Friday racked up 465 minutes in goal through nine games and earned a shutout and five wins.
CLASS 2A
No. 4 Fountain Valley Danes
Game data: The 13-2 Danes earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 12 Rye vs. No 5 Cornerstone in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday at 4:15.
Scouting the Danes: Fountain Valley enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak, with its last loss coming in a 3-0 defeat by No. 11 Thomas MaClaren in April. Fountain-Valley later took revenge in a 2-0 win over the Highlanders in the final game of the regular season. The Danes’ other loss was to Class 3A No. 20 in another 3-0 defeat.
Fountain Valley is ranked second in Class 2A in points behind No. 2 Dawson School and averages 4.6 goals per game. Sophomore Eryn Mitchell leads the offensive charge with 16 goals, followed by Jamie Johnson and Electa Clark with 12 each. Tilly Rahm has racked up 1040 minutes in goal with a 0.923 GAA. She has eight wins - seven of which were shutouts.
No. 11 Thomas MacLaren School
Game data: No. 11 Thomas MacLaren School (10-5) vs. No. 6 Crested Butte (12-2-1)… 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gunnison Middle School. The winner will face No. 3 Loveland Classical in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Highlanders: Thomas MacLaren made history this season, claiming a spot in the Class 2A playoffs in the program’s first full varsity season. Last year the Highlanders went 8-1 in an abbreviated season, according to MaxPreps.
Thomas MacLaren averages 3.8 goals per game thanks in part to its core of young stars, led by freshman Kadence Christensen with 18 goals. Sophomores Sarah Blankinship and Annie Brown follow with 11 and 10 goals, respectively.
Junior goaltender Mia Gardner has racked up 153 saves in goal and has earned a 1.204 GAA through 930 minutes in goal.
Scouting the Titans: Crested Butte enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak and averaged five goals per game through the regular season.
