CLASS 5A
No. 10 Rampart
Game data: No. 23 Rocky Mountain (6-8-1) vs. No. 10 Rampart (12-2-1) … at D-20 Stadium, Thursday Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
Scouting report: Rampart enters the Class 5A state tournament rolling in a three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 14-1 along the way. The Rams have allowed just two goals in the month of October as junior goalkeeper completed the regular season with a stunning .90 save percentage through 1,001 minutes in goal. He has allowed just nine goals while sophomore keeper Tristan Whelchel has allowed only three through six games.
The Rams’ offense is ranked as one of the top four in Class 5A with 60 goals this year, led by senior Dillon O’Neal with 19 goals and eight assists. Junior Oboya Kuot follows with 13 goals and seven assists.
Rampart is set to face No. 23 Rocky Mountain in the first round as the Lobos hope to reverse their 1-5 skid which ended their regular season.
Rocky Mountain averages just 1.5 goals per game, compared to Rampart’s four goals per match average. Senior Aaron Biggerstaff leads the Lobos with 12 goals and four assists. The next-highest leading goal scorer is Christian Smith with four.
Jamison White has racked up 957 minutes in goal for Rocky Mountain and has 65 saves on the year.
The winner of Thursday’s first-round game will move on to play either No. 7 Fort Collins or No. 26 Valor Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
No. 15 Pine Creek
Game data: No. 18 Grand Junction (8-4-2) vs. No. 15 Pine Creek (8-6-1) … At D-20 Stadium, Thursday Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
Scouting report: Pine Creek is fresh off a 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League championship thanks to a six-game winning streak to end the regular season, rebounding from a five-game skid.
Despite the midseason skid, the Eagles have allowed just 18 goals this season aided by the final half of the season in which Pine Creek outscored opponents 26-3. Senior Christian Seaquist led the offensive charge this season with 11 goals, followed by sophomore Jackson Isaacs with six. Carter Esterle and Mitch Frost, junior and senior, respectively, who had five goals each. Frost leads the team in assists with eight.
A trio of keepers have appeared in at least 14 games this season, led by Eli Young with 983 minutes in goal. He has 70 saves and a 1.139 goals against.
Grand Junction enters the state tournament having finished the regular season 4-0-1, outscoring opponents 13-4 in the final stretch. The Tigers have four scorers with four or more goals this season, led by Matias Campoy who netted nine and had six assists. Enrique Hernandez follows with seven goals and eight assists.
Nicholas Burch is Grand Junctions No. 1 keeper with a 5-2 record, 70 saves and four shutouts.
The winner of Thursday’s first-round game will move on to play either No. 2 Boulder or No. 31 Chaparral on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
No. 20 Liberty
Game data: No. 20 Liberty (11-4) vs. No. 13 Broomfield (9-6) … At Broomfield, Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
Scouting report: A 3-1 regular season-ending loss to Pine Creek cost the Lancers the 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League title, but don’t count Liberty out this postseason. The Lancers went 6-2 to close out their 2018 campaign outscoring opponents 26-5 along the way. Senior keeper Nicholas Kuykendall has posted five shutouts this season, including three in October. He has faced 108 shots on goal through 1,057 minutes and allowed just 18 goals.
On the offensive end Liberty is led by Kylan Crafts-Thimmig with eight goals and seven assists. Carson Stevens is close behind netting seven goals and earning four assists this season. While Stevens and Crafts-Thimmig are the only two Lancers who average more than a point per game, 16 total players have scored this season, helping the team to 40 total goals.
Broomfield has incomplete season statistics listed on MaxPreps. In five games Mawolo Easton had seven goals for the Eagles, followed by Nathan Dishongh who had five goals and four assists through six games.
Broomfield had an inconsistent end to their season putting up a 3-3 record in October. The Eagles won the final two games of the regular season including an overtime win over Fossil Ridge. Broomfield has scored 27 goals this season averaging 1.8 per game, compared to Liberty’s 2.7 per match.
The winner of Thursday’s first-round game will move on to play either No. 4 Denver East or No. 29 Fossil Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Air Academy vs. No. 32 Canon City
Game data: No. 23 Canon City (7-7-1) vs. No. 1 Air Academy (13-1-1) … At Air Academy K-Dome, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Scouting report: Air Academy, the reigning 4A champions, enters its second straight state tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host another local hopeful in the first round. Canon City earned its first state berth since 2011 after a taxing second half of the season. The Tigers battled in four overtime games since Sept. 27, including three straight overtime contests from Oct. 4 to 11.
Canon City completed the season with a 3-1-2 record in October. After winning the first three games of the month, including two in overtime, the Tigers ended the regular season with a tie and a one-goal loss.
Sophomore Kyle Smith leads the Tigers with 10 goals, while Ranger Bolton has eight goals and six helpers. Canon City has seen 11 different goal scorers as the team averages 2.1 goals per game.
Senior keeper John Crawford ended the regular season with an even 100 saves and 1,190 total minutes in goal.
The Kadets went on a five game shutout streak before the regular-season finale in which they allowed their first goal against since Sept. 27. Air Academy ended the year on a seven-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 29-2, including two 8-0 shutouts.
Thaddaeus Dewing leads the Kadets with 21 goals, more than double the team’s next leading scorer Adin Schwenke who has nine.
With 56 goals on the season Air Academy is ranked seventh in Class 4A averaging 3.7 goals per game. All the while, keeper Thomas Beatty has a 1.315 goals against average. He has put up five shutouts and allowed no more than three goals in a game this season.
The winner of Wednesday’s first-round game will face either No. 16 Centaurus or No. 17 Standley Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 7 The Classical Academy
Game data: No. 26 Green Mountain (11-4) vs. No. 7 The Classical Academy (12-3) … At TCA Stadium, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
Scouting report: After back-to-back losses, stemmed from a 4-2 defeat from 4A rival and last year’s state champs Air academy, the Titans finished the season on a nine-game winning streak posting seven shutouts in the final half of the year.
Led by Aaron Peck, TCA outscored opponents 42-2, averaging more than four goals per game during its winning streak. Peck leads the team with 11 goals and eight assists, followed by Declan Barry with seven goals and three helpers. The Titans have eight players with three or more goals on the season on the way to a 2.9 goals per game average.
Jack Carpenter is 4A’s seventh-ranked keeper with .690 goals allowed, and has nine shutouts this season. Aside from four goals scored against Air Academy and two against Battle Mountain Carpenter allowed no more than a single goal per game.
Green Mountain has incomplete statistics reported to MaxPreps. Oliver Hoelscher led the Rams with 10 goals through five games, followed by Zach Jesaitis who netted eight goals through seven games.
Green Mountain started the season on a six game winning streak, outscoring opponents 22-0 along the way. But the Rams completed the 2018 campaign 2-2 through the month of October. The Rams average 2.6 goals per game.
The winner of Wednesday’s first-round game will face either No. 10 Holy Family or No. 23 Evergreen on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain
Game data: No. 25 Regis Groff (8-6-1) vs. No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain (10-4-1) … At Cheyenne Mountain High School, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
Scouting report: The Indians completed the regular season on a 7-1 streak, their only loss to No. 1 Air Academy, and enter the state tournament with hopes of improving on last year’s early first-round exit.
Cheyenne Mountain lost its two top goal scorers to graduation, but thankfully for the Indians senior Dylan Baeck has doubled his goals from a year ago, leading Cheyenne Mountain with 10 goals and two assists - more than three times the next-leading scorers, Reese Nielsen, Noah Grage and Jadon Baros who have three goals each. Grage leads the Indians in assists with four.
Senior keeper Will Thompson has racked up 881 minutes in goal allowing 14 saves with a 1.271 goals against average through 11 games. Junior Brendan Miller has also appeared in 11 games with 321 minutes and a 1.495 goals against average.
Regis Groff started the season on a stunning eight-game winning streak, but has not been in the win column since with a 0-6-1 record since Sept. 20. The Fusion have been outscored 27-8 in their last seven games.
But despite their record, Regis Groff still averages 2.4 goals per game led by Daniel Lopez-Rojas with 12 goals and five assists.
Sophomore keeper Javi Gonzalez has a 2.230 goals against average through 1,220 minutes. He had four shutouts before the second-half collapse.
The winner of Wednesday’s first-round game will face either No. 9 Skyline or No. 24 Northridge on Tuesday Oct. 30.
No. 12 Lewis-Palmer
Game data: No. 21 Thomas Jefferson (10-4-1) vs. No. 12 Lewis-Palmer (9-6) … At Don Breese Stadium, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
Scouting report: Thomas Jefferson enters the 4A state tournament with a better overall record than the Lewis-Palmer, but the Rangers No. 3-ranked strength of schedule rating gave L-P the upper hand in the RPI rating, granting home-field advantage in the first round.
Thomas Jefferson has the lowest strength of schedule rating among the top 21 teams in Class 4A, and posted a 3-1-1 record in October, outscoring opponents 13-4 along the way.
Lewis-Palmer won four of five games in October with its only loss to 4A No. 1 Air Academy. The Rangers have outscored opponents 11-4 in that stretch, capping off the regular season averaging 2.1 goals per game.
Lewis-Palmer only has updated stats through 12 games, indicating sophomore Charles Holland as the team’s leading scorer with six goals per game, followed by Jack Barkocy with five. The Rangers had 10 different players score through the first 12 games of the season.
Junior Aidan McGonagle, who appears to have accurate stats through 15 games, has a 1.155 goals against average and 73 saves on the season.
Thomas Jefferson is led by a pair of seniors, Jose Marquez and Jack Thibodeau who have six goals each. Thibodeau also has six assists. Freshman Angel Posas is second on the team in scoring with five goals.
The Spartans have seen 13 different players find the back of the net this year.
Nathan Hougard has racked up 1,150 minutes in goal, allowing just 14 goals to earn a 0.933 goals against average. He has posted five shutouts and is 4-1 heading into the state tournament.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will move on to play either No. 5 Battle Mountain or No. 28 Kennedy in the second round on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 13 Discovery Canyon
Game data: No. 20 Glenwood Springs (10-4-1) vs. No. 13 Discovery Canyon (11-4) … At D-20 Stadium, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Scouting report: Discovery Canyon earned its first-ever appearance in the state tournament thanks to an improved offensive performance more than 25 percent more productive than the 2017 Thunder squad.
Led by sophomore standout Nathan Van Keulen, who has 11 goals on the year, Discovery Canyon has scored 50 goals this season averaging 3.3 per game - nearly a full goal-per-game more than last season. Barone leads the Thunder in points leading the team with 11 assists.
The Thunder started the 2018 season on a seven-game winning streak before streaking through the second half, putting up a 3-2 record in October. Each victory in the last month of the regular season were shutouts.
Seth Lawrence is the team’s top keeper with 942 minutes in goal allowing just 15 goals for a 1.274 goals against average, while Cameron Mccutcheon has speng 238 minutes in goal allowing three goals.
Discovery Canyon’s keeper will need to be in fine form to take on Glenwood Springs, which is ranked fourth in Class 4A with 66 goals this season, averaging 4.4 per game. The Demons are led by German Alvarado who has 14 goals on the season, followed by the state’s No. 11 point scorer Leo Mireles who has 13 goals and 17 assists. Glenwood Springs has had 13 players find the back of the net this season, including six with five or more goals.
Carlos Guardado is the man in the net for the Demons with a 1.272 goals against average through 1,195 minutes.
Glenwood Springs won six straight before a 2-0 loss in their season finale. The Demons outscored opponents 31-9 in the final stretch of the season.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will move on to play either No. 4 Durango or No. 29 Steamboat Springs on Tuesday Oct. 30.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Atlas Prep
Game data: No. 32 Alamosa (7-7-1) vs. No. 1 Atlas Prep (14-0-1) … At Atlas Prep, Thursday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.
Scouting report: Despite being just three years old, the Atlas Prep soccer program proved last year that the Gryphons are a program not to be trifled with.
Now, a year after earned a No. 14 seed, Atlas Prep has emerged as the top-ranked program in Class 3A, ready to battle for a state title.
Aside from a 1-1 tie with No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian in the regular seaso, Atlas Prep enters the state tournament with a nearly perfect record, allowing just seven goals through the regular season.
Goalkeeping statistics are not available on MaxPreps, but the Gryphons offensive statistics are stellar. Lamario Nisbeth is Class 3A’s third-ranked scorer with 23 goals through 13 games, while Davis Morgire and Demetrio Araiza each have 14 goals through 10 and 9 games reported, respectively.
Atlas Prep has put up three 10-goal games this season, and have posted nine shutouts. With 69 goals this season Atlas Prep averages 4.6 goals per game, with a goals-against average of 0.466.
The Mean Moose enter the state tournament off a 1-3-1 skid since Sept. 21. They’re led by Esteban Antonio and Jose Mateo-Andres who have 11 goals each. The next leading goal scorer has three.
Jonathan Spangler has spent 845 minutes in goal allowing 13 goals for a 1.231 goals against average and posted four shutouts this season.
The winner of Thursday’s game will move on to play either No. 16 Colorado Springs Christian or No. 17 Coal Ridge on Tuesday Oct. 30.
No. 11 James Irwin
Game data: No. 22 DSST: Byers (9-4-2) vs. No. 11 James Irwin (9-3-3) … At James Irwin, Thursday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Scouting report: The Jaguars started the regular season on a six-game winning streak before three ties disrupted their momentum in the second half of the season. Through October James Irwin went 3-2-1, including losses to area 3A foes Atlas Prep and Manitou Springs. The Jaguars also tied St. Mary’s in the final month of the regular season.
James Irwin averages 2.5 goals per game, led by Luis Alvarado Salazar who has 12 goals and five assists. Joel Marquez Mendoza has nine goals followed by Lance Cameron with seven.
Nine Jaguars scored through the regular season, and each registered at least one assist.
Rylan Fish posted four shutouts and is 9-3 on the season with an astounding 211 goals this year. He finished the regular season with a 1.267 GAA and allowed 19 goals through 1,198 minutes in goal.
The Falcons started the season playing in three overtime games through their first four of the season before their high-powered offense carried them through the rest of the season. Byers has netted the fourth-most goals in Class 3A with 66, averaging 4.4 per game.
The Kettle boys, Dominic and Will carry most of the offensive weight. Dominic has 26 goals and eight assists through 13 games, while Will has 13 and four respectively in 10 games.
The Falcons have scored 11 goals in a game twice this season and outscore opponents, on average, 4-1.
Junior keeper Rex Foster has 105 saves this season and four shutouts through 1,147 minutes played.
The winner of Thursday’s first-round game will move on to play either No. 6 Delta or No. 27 KIPP Denver Collegiate on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 13 St. Mary’s
Game data: No. 20 Lutheran (9-4-2) vs. No. 13 St. Mary’s (8-5-2) … At Grace Center, Thursday Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
Scouting report: The Pirates enter the postseason having won five of their last seven games, rebounding from a streaky first half of the year. Through October St. Mary’s faced five teams that made it into the 3A tournament, playing No. 5 Salida close in a 3-2 loss, and settling for a 1-1 tie against No. 11 James Irwin.
Connor Timmins leads the Pirates with 11 goals and five assists, followed by Wyatt Barton with seven goals and seven assists. In addition freshman Owen Barton and junior Sam Wahl near a point-per-game average with five and four goals, and two and five assists, respectively.
Senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun has allowed 24 goals through 1,175 minutes played for a 1.634 GAA and has posted four shutouts.
After starting the season 6-1-1 the Lions went 2-3 in October and averaged 2.1 goals per game this season.
Lutheran has a well-balanced attack, led by seven-goal scorers Garret Thom and Nick Spykstra. Sophomore Logan Chollett has five goals. Ten Lion scorers helped the team reach 31 goals.
Lutheran boasts a young class of goalkeepers, led by freshman Gabriel Johnson who has spent 800 minutes in net, allowing just nine goals. Johnson has an impressive 0.900 GAA and 54 saves and five shutouts. Fellow freshman Scott Mcdougal has 160 minutes played allowing eight goals.
The winner of Thursday’s game will move on to the second round to face either No. 4 Roaring Fork or No. 29 Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 16 Colorado Springs Christian
Game data: No. 17 Coal Ridge (8-6-1) vs. No. 16 Colorado Springs Christian (8-5-2) … At UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium, Thursday Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
Scouting report: After two losses and two ties to start the final month of the regular season, CSCS came back with a vengeance winning its final two games by outscoring opponents 17-1.
Led by three double-digit goal scorers, the Lions enter the state tournament averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ethan Campagna leads the team with 15 goals, followed by 11 and 10, respectively by Kensley Smith and Sean Capps. Kinsley’s brother Lookens follows with eight goals.
The Lions have allowed just 15 goals this season thanks to efforts by Josh Erickson in net, who has a 1.011 GAA through 950 minutes. Eric Oh has spent 250 minutes in the net allowing just three goals for a 0.960 GAA and a shutout.
CSCS’ keepers must be on their toes to stop Coal Ridge’s Ican Gallardo who has 17 goals and six assists. Gustavo Archila follows with nine goals and nine assists.
The Titans average 2.7 goals per game and won four straight before dropping their final two contests of the regular season.
Sophomore keeper Cody Connor has appeared in 14 games for Coal Ridge with 136 saves.
The winner of Thursday’s first-round game will move on to play either No. 1 Atlas Prep or No. 32 Alamosa on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
No. 30 Manitou Springs
Game data: No. 30 Manitou Springs (7-8) vs. No. 3 Colorado Academy (13-2) … At Firman Field, Thursday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Scouting report: The Mustangs have a big challenge ahead in the first round of the Class 3A tournament, facing No. 3 Colorado Academy, which has won four straight, including two overtime contests to end the regular season.
The Manitou Mustangs lost their last three games of the regular season, including games to No. 13 St. Mary’s and No. 1 Atlas Prep.
Despite the end of the season skid, the Mustangs average 3.1 goals per game, led by sophomore Isaiah Thomas who has 10 goals and five assists. He’s chased by Jacob Cole who has 9 goals and six helpers, while Seamus Lowe leads the team in points with eight goals and 10 assists.
Eight of the Mustangs’ 10 goal scorers this season have scored more than one, while 13 players have registered assists.
Senior goalkeeper Zach Talbot will need to be his best against Colorado Academy. Through 860 minutes he has allowed 15 goals for a 1.395 GAA.
The top Colorado Academy threat is Charlie Parham who has 10 goals and four assists. What follows him is 12 other scorers, including nine that have at least three points this season.
While the Colorado Academy Mustangs average 2.3 goals per game, their defense is also stellar, led by sophomore goalie Charlie Westfall who has allowed just 11 goals through 910 minutes and posted five shutouts. He is 10-2 on the season with a 0.961 GAA.
The winner of Thursday’s game will move on to the second round to face either No. 14 Arrupe Jesuit or No. 19 Lamar on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
CLASS 2A
No. 2 Fountain Valley
Game data: No. 2 Fountain Valley earned a bye in the first round. The Danes will play either No. 7 Ridgway or No. 10 Rye in the 2A semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Fountain Valley. Time is TBD.
Scouting report: The Danes earned a first-round bye after claiming the 2A Region 1 soccer title and have won nine of their last 10 contests. Through October Fountain Valley outscored opponents 30-6.
Senior Aly Kassam leads all of Class 2A with 28 goals, averaging two per game. He also has six helpers. Sophomore Riki Fujimoto follows with 11 goals and seven assists.
Fountain Valley averages 4.2 goals per game, while the defense, led by junior keepers Jacob Thomassen and Jackson Baylock who split time in net, has allowed just 19 goals this season. Thomassen has a 1.077 GAA, while Baylock averages 1.411 goals against.
No. 11 Thomas MacLaren School
Game data: No. 11 Thomas MacLaren (5-8) vs. No. 6 Telluride (9-5-1) … At Telluride, Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.
Scouting report: In their first year competing in Class 2A, the Highlanders earned the program’s first playoff berth. Thomas MacLaren is led by Joe Rasmussen who has eight goals and five assists, followed by Gabe Ambuul who has four goals and a pair of helpers.
The Highlanders average 1.6 goals per game. The goaltending unit is led by John Ambuul who has racked up 450 minutes in goal, but 12 other keepers have spent at least 80 minutes in net this year. As a team Thomas MacLaren average 2.19 goals against.
The Highlanders will make the five-hour and 40-minute hike to Telluride for their first-round matchup.
The Miners have 10 scorers who have netted at least two goals this season, led by Matheau Richard who has 11, followed by Ian Enkema with seven.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will move on to the 2A quarterfinals against No. 3 Dawson School.