CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 16 Holy Family vs. No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Mountain High School. The winner will move on to face either No. 8 Aspen or No. 9 Evergreen.
Scouting the Indians: The reigning Class 4A champions enter the postseason buzzing thanks to a nine-game winning streak to end the regular season.
The Indians average 15 goals per game, all the while boasting a 5.1 goals-against average thanks in part to junior goaltender Liam Hybl, who ranks among the state’s top three minders with more than 550 minutes in the cage.
Offensively the Indians are led by Wiley Burkett who averages four goals per game, ranking him fourth in Colorado. Ike Eastburn follows averaging three and James LaCerte nets two on average.
Scouting the Tigers: Holy Family finished the season at .500, dropping its last three contests of the regular season.
The Tigers average nine goals and a 12.8 GAA. Trace Norwell leads Holy Family with 35 goals, averaging three per game, followed by Braedan Peters (33) and Dominic Roller (30) who each average two goals per game each.
No. 6 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 11 Telluride vs. No. 6 Air Academy … 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Air Academy K-Dome. The winner will take on either No. 7 Golden or No. 10 Thomas Jefferson.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy enters the postseason after winning 10 of its last 11 games, only losing to No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain since March.
The Kadets are led by Mark Garrett with 50 goals, followed by freshman Grant Rodny with 39. Rodny leads the team with assists racking up 45 to help Air Academy to a 14 goals-per-game average.
Dalton Valentine and Sam Jones split time in the cage with appearances by freshman Gabe Farrell to combine for a 6.9 GAA and a .550 save percentage.
Scouting the Miners: Telluride finished the regular season 1-5 not including a forfeit win at the end of April. The Miners are led by a pair of seniors, Sam Borup (23 goals) and Charlie Miller (16 goals). Miller also leads the team with 21 assists.
Telluride averages eight goals and allows 10.2 on average, but is well above the national averages with 132 takeaways led by Gregor Remec and Robert Cooney with 18 each. Borup has 16 takeaways on the year.
Continue below for the Pikes Peak region girls' lacrosse state scouting report.
GIRLS
No. 3 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: The No. 3 Eagles earned a first-round bye and will host either No. 14 Kent Denver or No. 19 Dakota Ridge in the second round. Second round games will be held between May 9 through 11.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek earned its fourth straight playoff berth with a perfect league record and enters the postseason on a dominant 14-game winning streak. The Eagles are the second-highest scoring team in the state, averaging 18 goals per game and a 12-goal point differential, on average.
Pine Creek is led by senior Brittney White who averages five goals, followed by Ashley Starkey with four. Kelly Henderson leads the Eagles with 34 assists, while Amelia Carlile finished the regular season with a 6.0 GAA and a shutout through 735 minutes in the cage.
No. 13 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 20 Battle Mountain vs. No. 13 Air Academy … 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Air Academy K-Dome. The winner will move on to play No. 4 Aspen in the second round.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy enters the postseason winning six of its last eight contests, including a one-goal rivalry win over Cheyenne Mountain to clinch second in Southern league standings and knock the Indians out of playoff contention.
The Kadets’ two losses through April were by the hands of No. 3 Pine Creek and No. 4 Aspen. Air Academy will look to take down Battle Mountain to get a shot at redemption versus the Skiers in the second round.
Air Academy is led by senior Reagan Brenenstuhl with 66 goals, averaging four per game, followed by Avery Rodney with 50 and 3, respectively. Freshman Grace Lichtenberger has also made her mark in her varsity debut, raking third on the team in scoring with 37 goals.
Scouting the Huskies: Battle Mountain enters the postseason on a two-game skid after winning four straight at the end of April. Averaging eight goals per game, the Huskies have just four players who finished the regular season in double-digit scoring, led by Katie Kessenich with 39 goals.
Grace Morgan and Natalie Spear split time in the cage with 245 and 205 minutes, respectively. Payton Conley played 150 minutes in goal as the three combined for a 9.0 GAA and a .531 save percentage.