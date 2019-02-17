The 2018 CHSAA state hockey playoffs kick off this week with four local teams battling for a state title.
No. 8 Doherty Spartans
Game data:The Spartans earned a first-round bye and will begin their playoff journey on Friday versus the winner of No. 9 Cherry Creek vs. No. 24 Standley Lake. Doherty (17-0-2) will host its first playoff game at Sertich.
Scouting the Spartans: Heading into the final game of the regular season Doherty was ranked No. 11 in the latest RPI rankings, behind No. 9 Pine Creek. But a dominant 4-1 win over the Eagles to close out an undefeated season bumped Doherty up to the eight seed. It was a remarkable turnaround for the Spartans who were winless a year ago.
Doherty is led by Jordan Cornelison with 18 goals, followed by Tyler Alldredge with 15. Max Gault leads the team in points 15 goals with 23 assists. Starting goalie Eric Bucholz completed the regular season 15-0-2 with a 1.69 goals-against average and racking up 250 saves.
No. 11 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 22 Castle View (4-14-1) vs. No. 11 Pine Creek (16-2-1) … At Sertich Ice Center, Wednesday, Feb. 20, time TBA.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek completed the regular season as the highest-scoring team in Colorado averaging nearly seven goals per game, and is ranked fourth in the state for fewest goals against with 34. The Eagles’ goalie tandem of Jacob Benton and Garrett Newlin combined for a 12-2-1 record. Newlin led the team in minutes in net with 413, while Benton put up two shutouts. Isaac Borchert had 153 minutes in net and three wins for the Eagles, including a shutout.
Pine Creek’s top scorer is Alexander Brooks, ranked No. 7 in the state with 22 goals and No. 2 in points thanks to 24 assists. Austin Sawyer is second on the team with 16 goals and 21 assists.
Scouting the Sabercats: Castle View ended the regular season 4-14-1 and winless in the stacked Foothills Conference. The Sabercats boast just one skater that netted 10 goals this season, Cormac Gorman who had 10 goals and nine assists. Kyle Mcentee is second on the team with five goals and 13 helpers. Goalie Parker Fromin posted one shutout.
No. 20 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 20 Rampart (10-6-3) vs. No. 13 Crested Butte (13-5-1) … at Jorgensen Arena, Wednesday, Feb. 20, time TBA.
Scouting the Rams: Averaging nearly five goals per game, Rampart finished the season 10-6-3 thanks in part to one of the state’s top scorers. With 23 goals Jensen Komrofske is tied for third in the state in goals. He also added 12 assists to lead the team with 35 points. Ethan Meyer was second on the team in scoring with 18 points. Cameron Sykes finished the regular season with 11 goals and 17 assists.
Rampart battled into overtime twice in its last four games, and goalie Colby Carden also posted his first shutout of the season last week in a 7-0 win over Woodland Park. Carden is 9-6-3 with a 3.21 goals against average.
Scouting the Titans: Crested Butte, the Peak Conference champion, finished the regular season using its high-powered offense to overwhelm Palmer, sending 73 shots to the net in the shutout win.
Goalie Shaughn Rourke posted three shutouts and led the state in minutes with a staggering 1082:36 minutes in goal. He was 11-5-1 with a 2.27 goals against average.
Graham Barrett and Joseph Stock led the Titans with 18 and 17 goals, respectively. Stock added eight assist and Barrett had five helpers.
No. 23 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 23 Cheyenne Mountain (9-9-1) vs. No. 10 Heritage (12-6-1) … South Suburban, Wednesday, Feb. 20, time TBA.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain enters the postseason with the help of the state’s top scorer, Scott Sullivan, who leads the state in goals and points. He netted 32 goals and had 18 helpers for the Indians this season. His efforts helped Cheyenne Mountain finish the regular season on a three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 20-3 along the way. Indian goalie Jaden Weed aided his efforts, completing his second shutout of the year to spark the end-of-season streak.
Chayse Heffler is second on the team in points with 16 goals and 17 assists.
Scouting the Eagles: Heritage was on a six-game winning streak before falling to Denver East in the final game of the regular season with the Highland Conference title on the line.
Goalie Mitchell Myles is undefeated in net though 213 minutes, allowing just seven goals. James Purse (6-5), Cameron Schoffman (2-1-1) and Myles combined for a .904 team save percentage and a 2.98 goals against average.
Joe Carpinello (13 goals) and Jackson Scott (10 goals) lead the Eagles’ offensive attack.