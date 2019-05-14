CLASS 5A
No. 4 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 12 Arapahoe (13-3-1) vs. No. 4 Rampart (17-0) … 8 p.m. Wednesday at D-20 Stadium. The winner will face either No. 8 Rocky Mountain or No. 16 Rock Canyon in the semifinals Saturday.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart preserved its season with an overtime win over No. 13 Windsor in the second round thanks to a golden goal by Jordan Garrett.
Rampart enters the state quarterfinals undefeated and averaging 3.9 goals per game, but the Rams have scored just three goals through the first two rounds of playoffs.
The team is led by juniors Grace McReynolds (11 goals) and Garrett (10) followed by Kaitlyn Wilcox with nine and Ashleigh Decker with eight.
Goalie Katlyn Rosenbaum has allowed just seven goals through 17 games for a 0.519 goals-against average. Her GAA ranks second in Class 5A among goalies with more than 1,050 minutes.
Scouting the Warriors: Arapahoe punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 upset over No. 5 Cherry Creek thanks to a second-half game-winning goal by Emma Purcell.
Audrey Weiss leads the Warriors with 17 goals, followed by Lauren Walter with nine. Arapahoe averages 3.6 goals with a 0.657 GAA.
According to MaxPreps’ computer rankings, Arapahoe is fifth in 5A, compared to Rampart’s No. 8 ranking. The Warriors have a 12.1 strength of schedule rating versus the Rams’ 4.8. Rampart’s undefeated regular season helped give the team a boost in the CHSAA RPI to earn the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 4A
No. 7 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: No. 7 Sand Creek (15-2) vs. No. 2 Pueblo Centennial (15-2) … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dutch Clark Stadium. The winner will move on to the state semifinals to play either No. 3 Evergreen or No. 11 Green Mountain.
Scouting the Scorpions: Sand Creek eked by No. 23 Glenwood Springs in the second round, scoring three goals in 10 minutes to overcome a one-goal deficit and hang on for the win. Sydney Lasater scored twice, and Jadyn Ledoux also scored.
Lasater finished the regular season with 35 goals, leading the Scorpions by more than double the next leading scorer's total. Sophomore Ledoux and junior Zoey Shank had 17 each to end the regular season.
Sand Creek averages 6.1 goals per game and earned a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Canon City in the first round.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Pueblo Centennial defeated No. 18 Standley Lake 2-1 in the second round, scoring twice in the second half for the win.
Similar to Sand Creek, the Bulldogs are a high-scoring squad, averaging 5.6 goals. Sophomore Kainne Vujcich leads the team with 21 goals, followed by Allie Jones (18) and Kinley Carter (14).
No. 21 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 21 Cheyenne Mountain (8-8) vs. No. 4 Wheat Ridge (14-2-1) … 7:30 Wednesday at Lakewood Memorial Field. The winner will face either No. 1 D’Evelyn or No. 8 Silver Creek in the semifinals Saturday.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals with an upset double-overtime victory over No. 5 Air Academy in the second round. The No. 21 Indians also upset No. 12 Mead 2-1 in the opening round.
Cheyenne Mountain is led by Lisa Long, who scored the game-winning goal against Air Academy. She has 13 goals, followed by Carly Fetters with seven.
Scouting the Farmers: Wheat Ridge defeated Discovery Canyon 1-0 in the first round, followed by a 3-1 win over No. 13 Holy Family in the second round.
The Farmers are led by senior Molly Kratzer with 24 goals, followed by sophomore Jessica Brummett with seven. Wheat Ridge averages 3.1 goals and has a 1.27 GAA.