The 2018 state cross country meet kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday stacked with local hopefuls and teams looking to bring home some hardware.
Last year the Pikes Peak region brought home two state championships — TCA boys in Class 3A and Palmer Ridge boys in 4A.
On the girls side, TCA claimed a third-place finish last year, while Palmer Ridge brought home a second-place trophy in Class 4A.
How will individual runners and teams rank this year? Find out below.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Rampart's boys earned a third-place finish last year, but in 2018 the Rams qualified just one runner in sophomore Ben Conlin, who did not complete at the state level last year. Conlin won the Class 5A Region 5 race (15:58), and was chased by Palmer’s Gus McIntyre (second 16:05), who is the Terrors’ lone qualifier.
Pine Creek placed third in Region 5, qualifying seven runners — the only local 5A boys’ team to send a complete team. The Eagles are led by junior Noah Trautner who placed 10th at regionals with a time of 16:27.
Doherty qualified a single runner in Matthew Blizzard who placed sixth at regionals with a 16:10.28.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
The Pine Creek girls’ team will look to make waves in its first state meet competing in Class 5A, coming into the weekend fresh off a first-place team finish at the 5A Region 5 meet.
The Eagles are led by sophomore Lucy Hart who placed third in the region with a time of 19:22. Fellow sophomore Kathryn Hibbard placed fifth in 19:27. Pine Creek’s seven qualifiers all finished in the top 31 at regionals.
Hubbard was chased by one of Doherty’s two qualifiers, Mikayla Cox, who placed sixth in regionals with a time of 19:39. Rachael Blizzard is the Spartans’ other qualifier, who placed ninth (19:51).
The Rampart girls’ team returns after a fifth-place finish last year with four runners who competed in last year’s state meet.
The Rams placed fourth at regionals, led by Vanessa Addison who ran a 20:25 for 16th. Emma Perschke and Nine Florek placed 22nd and 23rd, respectively, for Rampart.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Jaelyn Wilson also qualified with an 11th-place finish at regionals (19:58).
CLASS 4A BOYS
Last year’s Class 4A boys’ champions will return to the Norris-Penrose Event Center with a much different look. The Palmer Ridge boys’ team graduated five of its seven qualifiers last year, including four who placed in the top 20.
The Bears, however, are fresh off a first-place team finish at the 4A Region 2 meet after seniors Logan Bocovich and Brandon Hippe placed second and third, respectively. They were chased by four teammates who each finished in the top 13, and nine runners total finishing in the top 27. Each qualifier finished the regional with a sub-18 time and in the top 22.
Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Lewis-Palmer and Widefield also qualified complete teams to compete in the 4A race.
The Kadets are led by senior Dillon Powell who won the Region 2 race with a 15:54. He was followed by Cal Banta and Matthew Mettler who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain claimed the Region 5 title behind freshman Erik Le Roux who placed second with a stunning time of 15:48. Le Roux was chased by teammate Chris Montross who crossed the line in 16:08 for a third-place finish.
Le Roux was bested by Widefield’s Ryan Outlier who finished in 15:46 to help his team finish fourth as the only Gladiator to cross the line under 17 minutes. Widefield’s next-highest finisher was Miles Mena in 17:07.
Ben Swanson was Coronado’s top qualifier with a regional finish in 16:36. He was followed by freshman Zinabu Engstrom (16:43).
Lewis-Palmer’s top runner is Josh Pierce who placed 11th at regionals with a 16:50. Patrick Jirele was not far behind, finishing 14th in 16:59.
Mesa Ridge qualified two runners in Matthew and Richie Roberds.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
The Palmer Ridge girls’ team, which placed second at last year’s meet, are in a different situation than the PR boys, returning five of seven qualifiers from last year.
A year ago Isabella Prosceno, now a sophomore, placed second in her first state meet. She returns off of an eighth-place finish at the Region 2 meet in 19:14. She was bested by fellow sophomore Maren Busath (19:04), and followed by freshman Katie Wotta who crossed the line in 19:20 for a 10th-place finish. All seven of the Bears’ qualifiers placed in the top 25 of their region as the team placed second behind Air Academy.
The Kadets return to the state meet hoping to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish with their top three finishers from a year ago.
Senior Paige Embaugh won the Region 2 race with a time of 18:10, followed by Tatum Miller in third (18:26). The two placed third and fifth at last year’s state meet.
Three freshmen followed Embaugh and Miller, with Ella Chura (7th, 19:09), Zoe Lachnidt (9th, 19:16) and Dulan Teeples (11th, 19:26). Senior Mackenzie Moss followed in 12th (19:28).
Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Discovery Canyon and Widefield also qualified teams for the 4A state meet.
Cheyenne Mountain earned the Region 5 title thanks to four top-10 finishes, led by freshman Hope Stark, who won the region title in 18:52. She was followed by senior Emily Chaston in sixth (19:37).
Coronado’s Madeline Morland placed second just five seconds behind stark with a time of 18:57. Faith Roth followed in fifth, crossing the line in 19:36.
Discovery Canyon is led by senior Liberty Ricca, who placed fourth at regionals in 18:29. She was followed by freshman Emma Lindsey who placed at 19:36.
Widefield’s top regional finisher was sophomore Sophia Mena who placed 13th with a 19:55.
CLASS 3A BOYS
The reigning Class 3A boys champions return with four of their seven qualifiers from a year ago, including last year’s overall champion Mason Norman.
Norman returned last week to claim the 3A Region 2 title cutting the tape in 15:54 — more than a minute in front of the field. Senior Nathan Bone followed in fifth with a 17:05 as the Titans took second in the region.
Freshman Ryan Flaherty placed 11th for TCA in 17:43, followed by Josiah Cole in 12th (17:49).
Elizabeth had five runners place in the top 20 at the 3A Region 5 meet, led by juniors John Flipse and Jacob States who placed seventh and eighth, respectively. They were followed by seniors Reese Van Putten and William Erzen in 11th and 12th, respectively. The Cardinals placed second in their region to qualify the team for the 4A state meet.
Woodland Park placed fourth in the region to qualify seven runners, led by senior Joshua Higgins who placed 14th in 17:50.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
A year ago the Colorado Springs Christian girls' cross country team could not send a full team to state. But with a crop of three freshmen in the field the Lions will send all seven runners to the 3A state meet, led by Rachel Ingram who placed second at the Region 2 meet with a time of 18:58.
Freshman Elle Stevens followed in 11th with a 20:11 to help CSCS to a third-place finish at regionals.
TCA returns its team to the state meet a year after taking third in 3A. The Titans are fresh off a Region 2 victory thanks to five finishes in the top 10. Senior Kulee Thompson cut the tape for a region victory in 18:27 — more than 30 seconds in front of the field. Katie Flaherty followed for a third-place finish in 19:30, while freshman Kennedy McDonald placed fifth in her first regional with a time of 19:42.
At the Region 5 meet Ashten Loeks helped Elizabeth to a second-place team finish, winning the region in 19:05. Alaina Jones followed in fifth with a time of 20:05, while Ella Benkendorf finished in 20:25 for eighth. All seven of Elizabeth’s qualifiers finished in the top 21 at the Region 5 meet.
The Vanguard School qualified two runners. Freshman Ella Johnson placed sixth at regionals in 19:42, followed by Madi Moen in 12th (20:13).
CLASS 2A BOYS
The Peyton Panthers hope to improve on their sixth-place finish from 2017 with a squad of all underclassmen.
Peyton returns its top two finishers from a year ago, Mason Howard and Kelsey Monague, but it was senior Sammy Schuemann who had the best showing at the Region 2 meet. Schuemann placed second with a time of 17:40, followed by Joel Schluesser (5th, 18:05) and Montague (8th, 18:26).
Ellicott also qualified a team to the 2A meet and is led by freshman Jodzuel Jaurez who claimed the regional title with a time of 16:50 - nearly a minute ahead of the field. Omar Wissar followed in 18:18 for a sixth-place finish as the Thunderhawks took third in the region.
St. Mary’s Adam Maal placed third in the Region 3 race with a 17:06 to help the Pirates qualify a team for state. Dylan Brush followed, placing 24th in 19:07.
Pikes Peak Christian’s Andrew Moore also qualified for the 2A meet.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Peyton and Colorado Springs School each qualified a team to the 2A meet as the two teams swept the top three individual places at the Region 2 meet.
Peyton’s Cecilia Richardson and Kayleigh Mannering placed first and second, respectively, chased by CSS’ Kate Griffin who took third in 22:06.
Peyton had four more runners place in the top 10 for a dominating Region 2 team victory. Mikhala Lucky and Kenny Dekker placed sixth and seventh, respectively, followed by Madeline Schuemann and Natalie Hlatki in ninth and 10th.
Brooke Ashbridge was the Kodiaks’ second finisher at regionals taking 12th with a time of 24:10.
Ellicott qualified three girls for the state meet, led by Ashley Hermosillo who placed 11th at Region 2 with a time of 23:35. Jasmine Valle and Isis Wissar also qualified.
St. Mary’s lone qualifier is freshman Payton Kutz.