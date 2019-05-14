BOYS’ LACROSSE
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 5 Green Mountain (15-2) vs. No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain (15-2) … 5 p.m. Wednesday at NAAC in Arvada. The winner will play for the 4A state championship Friday at All City Stadium versus either No. 3 Thompson Valley or No. 7 Golden.
Scouting the Indians: The reigning 4A champions have stormed through the first three rounds, outscoring opponents 35-8.
The Indians average 16 goals per game led by senior Wiley Burkett with 64. He is followed by Ike Eastburn with 47 and James LaCerte with 37. Cole Mika (26), Zak Paige (22) and Colby Erdossy (14) round up the team’s double-figure scorers.
On the opposite end of the field Cheyenne Mountain holds opponents to fewer than five goals on average, with Liam Hybl and Bridger Frazee combining for a .637 save percentage. Hybl has 685 minutes in the cage with 139 saves and two shutouts. Frazee also has a pair of shutouts through 131 minutes.
Scouting the Rams: Green Mountain enters the state semifinals thanks to a two-goal win over No. 4 Steamboat Springs in the second round.
With 61 goals, senior Karson Bell leads the Rams on the offensive end, followed by Trey Towndrow with 49 and Tanner Wagner with 30. Green Mountain averages 12 goals and has a 4.6 GAA.
The Indians will likely face goalie Ryan Burdi who has .705 save percentage through 720 minutes in the cage.
Cheyenne Mountain is 8-0 in common opponents with Green Mountain, while the Rams’ only loss is to No. 3 Thompson Valley in a 13-5 loss at the end of the regular season. Nine days prior, Cheyenne Mountain defeated Thompson Valley 17-10.