CLASS 5A BOYS
No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 46 Prairie View (11-12) vs. No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson (16-7) … At Fountain-Fort Carson on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Winner goes on to plat No. 14 Arvada West.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson enters the postseason leading Class 5A in blocks, averaging 5.6 per game, and are third in the class in steals, averaging nearly 12 per game.
But the Trojans didn’t just rely on its defense to win the 5A/4A CSML title. The Trojans average 65.7 points per game - good for 11th in 5A, thanks in part to the 17.3 points-per game average by junior Keyshawn Maltiba. Senior Rashon Barron follows with 11.8 per game, and James Sanders and Keiton Beck are not far behind, both averaging more than nine points per game. Barron, measuring in at 6-foot-6, leads the team with 64, averaging just over three per game. Sanders leads the team in steals with 62.
Scouting the Thunderhawks: Prairie View enters the state tournament coming off a big 47-point 5A/4A East Metro league victory over Adams City, and will hope to continue that momentum in the first round against Fountain-Fort Carson if they hope to upset the No. 19 seed.
The Thunderhawks are led by 5A’s No. 4-ranked shooter Dalton Knecht, who averages 21.4 points pre game. Knecht, a six-foot-4 senior also leads the team with two blocks per game. Prairie View also has a promising freshman who averages 10.8 points per game, but has not played since January 29. Senior James Barnes averages 9.3 points per game. The Thunderhawks average 9.7 steals per game led by Zavier DeHoff with 67.
No. 25 Palmer Terrors
Game data: No. 40 Broomfield (11-12) vs. No. 25 Palmer (14-9) … At Palmer on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Winner will play No. 8 Fairview in the second round.
Scouting the Terrors: Palmer rebounded after a short three-game skid to claim victory in the final three games of the regular season, including an overtime rivalry win over No. 41 Doherty and a nine-point victory over No. 33 Pine Creek.
Shooting guard Isaiah Robinson leads his team with 19.5 points per game, followed by senior Darien Meyers with 18.1. The two combine for 60 percent of the team’s total offense, on average.
Meyers has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and has posted a staggering 18 double-doubles this season.
Scouting the Eagles: Although Broomfield enters the postseason just under .500, the Eagles boasted a 8.4 strength of schedule rating through the regular season, compared to Palmer’s 7.9 rating. The Eagles average 58.8 points per game compared to the Terrors’ 62.5. Palmer, however, lead in nearly every other statistical category.
The Eagles are led by Steven Croell and Grant Swenson who average 15.7 and 12.6 points per game, respectively. The pair also lead the team in steals with 32 and 31, respectively as the Eagles average 7.8 takeaways a game.
No. 31 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 34 Rocky Mountain (13-10) vs. No. 31 Liberty (13-10) … At Liberty on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Winner will move on the play No. 2 Mountain Vista on Saturday.
Scouting the Lancers: Liberty will have its chance to find redemption from a two-point loss to the Lobos in January when the Lancers fell in a nonconference game on the road. In the loss senior Sean Bohuslavsky scored a game-high 23 points, and Dailin Smith scored 12. Bohuslavsky and Smith lead the team averaging 17.6 and 14.5 points per game, respectively. Smith, a 6-foot-4 senior also leads with 4.7 rebounds per game and Bohuslavsky averages 2.7 steals.
The Lancers enter the postseason riding a six-game winning streak - their last loss was a two-point defeat by No. 25 Palmer, which capped off a three-game skid. Since Liberty has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game, on average.
Scouting the Lobos: Rocky Mountain has won eight of their nine contests with its only loss being a two-point defeat by No. 8 Fairview. Last time against Liberty the Lobos clinched the win behind a 22-point performance by senior Tyler Fisher, and 17 points added by Joseph Urynnowicz. Rocky Mountain outscored Liberty 13-10 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Through the regular season Urynnowicz led the team averaging 18.2 points per game, followed by Fisher with 12.9. The two combined for 56 percent of the team’s total offense. The Lobos average six steals per game, led by Fisher with 36. He also leads the team in blocks with seven - half of the team’s total blocks in the regular season.
No. 33 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 33 Pine Creek (13-10) vs. No. 32 Fossil Ridge (13-10) … At Fossil Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Winner will move on to the second round to face No. 1 Chaparral.
Scouting the Eagles: Midway through the regular season Pine Creek looked to be the team to beat as the Eagles won 10 of their first 11 games, but the team hit a number of speedbumps to close out the season. Pine Creek enters the postseason on a four-game skid, and has lost seven of its last eight games.
The Eagles’ biggest loss came on Feb. 2 in an overtime defeat by Doherty, which also knocked out the team’s leading scorer, Grant Wilkinson through the remainder of the season. Wilkinson, who averaged 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, left just before overtime against Doherty with an apparent dislocation, although coach Joe Rausch could not confirm the extent of the injury. Wilkinson has not played since.
Without Wilkinson in the lineup the team looks to Peyton Westfall who averages 11.1 points per game, and Max Lofy, who has 9.1 through 20 games. Lofy, however, also hasn’t played since the Doherty game.
Scouting the Sabercats: Fossil Ridge has lost two straight to two ranked 5A teams and will lok to get back on the winning end Wednesday. The Sabercats are led by sophomore Luke Yoder who averages 12.3 points per game, followed by senior Zack Crane with 10.8. Sophomore Tyce Baldwin is flirting with a double-figure average with 9.9 points per game.
No. 41 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 41 Doherty (10-13) vs. No. 24 Cherry Creek (11-12) … At Cherry Creek on Wednesday Feb. 20. The winner will take on No. 9 Columbine in the second round.
Scouting the Spartans: After a five-game skid early in the season Doherty chugged through a tough schedule with a 12.2 strength of schedule rating. The Spartans’ first round opponent Cherry Creek enters the postseason with a 18.1 rating - but fortunately for Doherty, the team has already beaten the Bruins once this year.
In the final month of the regular season Doherty earned quality wins over No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson, amd No. 41 Pine Creek. The Spartans are led by junior Lucas Moerman with 12.8 points per game. Moerman has had 11 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season as one of just four players in the state to register more than one triple-double. Moerman’s efforts are aided by junor Trey Carter who avers 9.4 points per game, and sophomore Brody Gish with 7.9.
Sophomore Schafer Reichart, who has not played since January 18 due to a life-threatening illness, still ranks among the top three team scorers, as he average 9.1 points per game before falling ill. Reichart scored a team-high 16 points against Cherry Creek earlier this year.
Scouting the Bruins: Last time out against Doherty, Cherry Creek fell in a 24-9 hole after the first quarter, and despite outscoring the Spartans 21-11 in the fourth, the Bruins could not overcome the deficit.
Julian Hammond III led the team with 20 points against Doherty and averages 20.2 points per game. Myles Purchase (12.7) and Sebastian Cole (11.5) follow as the team’s double-figure scorers.
No. 43 Vista Ridge Wolves
Game data: No. 43 Vista Ridge (10-13) vs. No. 22 Brighton (18-5) … At Brighton on Wednesday, February 20. The winner will play No. 11 Rock Canyon on Saturday in the second round.
Scouting the Wolves: Vista Ridge enters a tough postseason matchup with momentum swinging in the Wolves’ direction, winning the final three games of the regular season, including a big overtime 5A/4A CSML win over Discovery Canyon.
Three of the Wolves’ five starters average double figures, led by Payton Kaiser with 14.6 points per game. He’s chased by Micah Hilts (10.8) and Tyler Edwards (10.3). Senior Julius Dowell also averages 10.3 points per game in nine appearances.
Hilts, a 6-foot-5 center, leads the team in blocks with 37, and averages 6.9 rebounds per game. Kaiser has 36 steals and 103 assists.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Brighton has won 11 of its last 12 games led by a brigade of seniors ready for a run in the postseason. Brayden Schlitt leads the team with 16.6 points per game, followed by Mason Beauman with 10.3. Drake Cortez is nearly at a double-figure average with 9.1 points pre game.
Averaging 67.4 points per game the team is ranked No. 9 in 5A in scoring, and No. 5 averaging 10.6 steals, led by Schlitt averages 2.4 per game.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
No. 21 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 44 Fairview (6-17) vs. No. 21 Fountain-Fort Carson (18-5) … At Fountain-Fort Carson on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will take on No. 12 Mountain Vista in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson has won seven of its last eight contests and is ranked in the top 11 in 5A averaging 56.6 points per game. The Trojans also lead the classification in field goal attempts with 1,435.
Senior and program all-time leading scorer Sami Worrell leads the teal with 19.3 points per game, ranked fifth in 5A. She is followed by Danae Christensen with 10.8 points per game.
Worrell also averages three steals per game, followed by sophomore Torie Bass and senior Teandra Omans with 3.1 and 2 steals per game, on average. The Trojans are ranked fifth in 5A average 14.1 steals per game.
Scouting the Knights: Fairview fell in two deflating 30-point losses before clinching a five-point win over Boulder to end the regular season.
The Knights are led by Izzy Munson with 14.3 points per game, and Kate Lampert with 10.3. The two combine for 61 percent of the team’s total offense as Fairview averages just 40 points per game.
The Knights average 3.1 blocks per game led by Lampert with 41. She also has team-leading 49 steals.
No. 23 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 42 Adams City (12-11) vs. No. 23 Doherty (15-8) … At Doherty on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will move on to the second round to face No. 10 Ralston Valley.
Scouting the Spartans: A nine-game winning streak highlighted Doherty’s middle portion of the season, but a seven-point loss to Liberty which cost the Spartans an outright league title will surely motivate the team heading into the playoffs.
Despite the season-finale loss, Doherty won 12 of its last 14 games of the regular season averaging 52.3 points per game.
The Spartans are led by senior Brionna Mcbride with 14.2 points per game, who is also ranked seventh in 5A with 4.2 steals per game.
Freshman Payton Sterk is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game.Caylee Dewitt leds the team with 41 blocks as the Spartans average four blocks per game. Sujanna Latimer follows with 25.
Scouting the Eagles: Adams City suffered tough back-to-back losses to end the regular season and will look for an upset to rebound in the first round. The Eagles have just one player with a double-figure average, sophomore Valeria Salinas-Vargas who averages 10.4 per game.
While Mcbride and the Spartans are good at takeways, the Eagles have an edge, averaging 13.9 steals per game compared to Doherty’s 10.7. Senior Jennessy Aragon leads the team with 4.1 steals per game, coming in ranked at No. 9 in 5A.
No. 32 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 33 Lakewood (9-14) vs. No. 32 Liberty (15-8) … At Liberty on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will move on to face No. 1 Highlands Ranch in the second round.
Scouting the Lancers: Liberty has won six of its last seven contests, including big back-to-back wins over No. 21 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 23 Doherty to cap off the regular season.
The Lancers are surely surging heading into the postseason, led by Lydia Marshall who averages 13.8 points per game. Marshall is the lone Lancer with a double-figure average. The next highest scorer is Jenna Smith with 6.8 points per game. Marshall and Smith are also defensive leaders as the two average 2.7 and 2,5 steals per game, respectively. As a team the Lancers average 11.3 steals per game.
Scouting the Tigers: Lakewood started the season 0-5 but rebounded to end the year on a 4-2 run in February, including a three-point win over No. 23 Doherty.
The Tigers feature two double-figure scorers both averaging 10.6 points per game - junior Nadia Trevizo-Medina and senior Maddy Hubych. Junior Aaliyah Sabala is close to a double-figure average with 9.9 points per game. Hubych has had seven double-doubles this season.
CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 1 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: After completing an undefeated regular season the Rangers earned a first-round bye and will begin their journey to a state title on Saturday at home against the winner of No. 32 Silver Creek vs. No. 33 Ponderosa.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer has sat comfortably on top of the Class 4A rankings all year. Last week the Rangers completed the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2003 and don’t show any signs of stopping.
Led by seniors Joel Scott (18.4 ppg), Matthew Ragsdale (17.3 ppg), Ethan Forrester (10.9 ppg), Noah Baca (8.8 ppg) and Tre Mccullough (7.5 ppg) , the Rangers are the highest scoring team in class 4A, averaging 71.5 points per game.
No. 10 Harrison Panthers
Game data: Harrison has won 16 of its last 17 contests and enters the postseason after winning its first league title in 14 years. As a result the Panthers earned a first-round bye and wil take on the winner of No. 24 Alameda vs. No. 42 D’Evelyn at home on Saturday.
Scouting the Panthers: Sophomore Donta Dawson picked up where he left off last year, averaging 16.4 points per game to lead the Panthers. He is chased by senior Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez with 11.9 points per game, while Tayzhean Archuleya (9.8) and Taylor Hoffmann (8.4) near double-figure averages.
Harrison is ranked second in Class 4A with 13.1 steals per game, led by Aumiere Shedrick who averages 3.8.
No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: The Indians finished its most successful season in four years to earn a No. 11 seed and a first-round bye in the 4A tournament. Cheyenne Mountain will host the winner of No. 22 Widefield vs. No. 43 Battle Mountain on Saturday in the second round.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain is led by 4A’s top scorer, junior Javonte Johnson who averages 22.9 points per game. The Indians average 68.4 points on average, thanks in part by two other double-figure scorers, Nicholas Bassett (11.8 ppg) and Will Louis (10.9 ppg). Junior Jaedn Harrison is close to double figures with 8.3 points per game.
Johnson has had nine double-doubles this season and nears a double-double average with 9.4 boards per game.
No. 16 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: Under first-year head coach Leo Swiontek the Titans earned the program’s first first-round bye in at least the last 10 years, and will play either No. 17 Greeley Central or No. 48 Pueblo South on Saturday at home.
Scouting the Titans: TCA enters the postseason winning 10 of their last 11 contests led by two junior standouts Kade Walker and Micah Lamberth who average 19.2 and 12 points per game, respectively. Walker is ranked sixth in 4A in scoring. Tyler Trogstad and Jackson Tanton average 8.7 and 8.3 points, respectively.
TCA averages 56.7 points per game and are well above the national average with 12.5 assists per game.
No. 22 Widefield Gladiators
Game data: No. 43 Battle Mountain (8-4) vs. No. 22 Widefield (14-9) … At Widefield on Wednesday February 20. The winner will play No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday.
Scouting the Gladiators: Under first-year head coach Alex Johnson the Gladiators finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak, including a dominant 29-point performance over rival Mesa Ridge.
Averaging 58.8 points per game the team uses a balanced attack led by Randall Days with 14 points per game. Tim Mewborn (10.3), Daron Spratley (8.6) and Donte Scott (8.4) follow. Mewborn leads the team in steals (32) and blocks (13). Days has put up three double-doubles.
Scouting the Huskies: Battle Mountain enters the postseason hoping to turn a five-game losing streak into an upset. The Huskies are led by Uziel Olivas with 11.8 points per game, followed by Liam McKenny with 11.6. Battle Mountain averages just 1.3 blocks and 6.8 steals per game.
No. 27 Sierra Stallions vs. No. 38 Sand Creek
Game data: No. 38 Sand Creek (9-14) vs. No. 27 Sierra (12-11) … At Sierra on Wednesday, February 20. The winner will face No. 6 Pueblo West in the second round.
Scouting the Stallions: A dominant win over Elizabeth ended a five-game losing streak for the Stallions.
Sierra is led by three double-figure scorers, Eddie Whitmore (14.1 ppg), Imani Grigsby (13.3) and Isaiah Wilburn (11.3). Junior Dailen Terry is flirting with a double-figure average with 9.7 points per game.
But it’s Sierra’s defense which makes it dangerous, as the team leads Class 4A with 15.4 steals per game. Wilburn leads the team with 4.5 per game on average, followed by Whitmore and Ramsey Whitaker with 2.5 per game each.
Scouting the Scorpions: The last time these two teams met Sand Creek claimed a 66-53 win over the Stallions. The Scorpions enter the postseason coming off an eight-point win over Falcon which broke a four-game losing streak.
Sand Creek player statistics are not available on MaxPreps.
No. 28 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 37 Skyview (10-13) vs. No. 28 Air Academy (12-11) … At Air Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The winner will take on No. 5 Mead in the second round.
Scouting the Kadets: The Kadets enter the first round of playoffs on a two game skid with both losses coming by the hands of 5A postseason hopefuls. The Kadets did, however, defeat 4A No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain two weeks ago.
Air Academy is led by Justin Graham who averages 15.3 points per game. He is within three rebounds of a double-double average with 7.5 boards per game. Tim Marshall is second on the team in scoring with 9.8 points per game, followed by Peter Lark (8.7), Gabe Beal (8.5) and Austin Graham (8.4).
Scouting the Wolverines: Skyview lost in the championship game of the Colorado League tournament which ended a six-game winning streak. The Wolverines average just 36.1 points per game, well below the national average. Senior Robbie Bauderer, who did not compete the first half of the season, is responsible for 52 percent of the team’s scoring alone, averaging 18.8 points per game. Pete Medina follows with 10.8.
Bauderer has a double-double average with 11 rebounds per game and has seven double-doubles through nine games and has 12 total blocks.
No. 30 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 35 Erie (10-13) vs. No. 30 Canon City (14-9) … At Canon City on Wednesday, February 20. The winner will move on to the second round to play No. 3 Steamboat Springs.
Scouting the CC Tigers: Canon City enters the playoffs winning five of its last six matchups thanks in part to Gabe and Jon Rall, who are ranked No. 5 and No. 17 in 4A in scoring, respectively. Gabe, a senior, averages 19.7 points per game, while Jon, a sophomore, is good for 16.7 points per game, on average. Seth Newton, also a sophomore, averages 8.2 per game. Newton leads the team in double-doubles with five, and averages 7.8 boards per game.
Scouting the E. Tigers: Erie completed an overtime win over rival Frederick on senior night to end the regular season on a high note. Now, the Tigers will hope to take down No. 30 Canon City on the road.
The Tigers rely on sophomore Kevin Loy as the scoring leader with 16 points per game, followed by Ethyn Tyson (11.9) and Jordan Nguyen (9.1).
No. 34 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game data: No. 34 Discovery Canyon (10-13) vs. No. 31 Mountain View (11-12) … At Mountain View on Wednesday, February 20. The winner will move on to face No. 2 Longmont on Saturday.
Scouting the Thunder: Discovery Canyon was up-and-down through the last month of the season but completed a seven-point win on the road over Palmer Ridge to end the regular season on a high note.
The Thunder hover right around the national average of 51.1 points per game, led by Daryn Whisman with 16.2 points per game. He’s followed by Zack Anderson with 10.6, who also leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game thanks in part to his 6-foot-7 frame. Anderson has completed three double-doubles, and Gage Clawson, who averages just 3.2 points per game, also had a double-double this season.
Scouting the Mountain Lions: Mountain View won its final two games outscoring opponents 133-107 along the way. The Mountain Lions average 55.2 points per game thanks to three players averaging double figures. Senior Trey Bruschke averages 14.8 points per game through 12 appearances after missing the first half of the season. Shane Shadowen averages 13 per game, followed by Alex Hurr with 10.8.
No. 36 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 36 Palmer Ridge (8-15) vs. No. 29 Northfield (11-8) … At Northfield on Wednesday, February 20. The winner will take on No. 4 Holy Family on Saturday in the second round.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge has struggled to gain momentum in the regular season, and will hope to bounce back from a seven-point defeat by No. 34 Discovery Canyon which ended the regular season.
Brian McCarthy leads the Bears as the only double-figure scorer with 10.8 points per game. He is chased by Anthony Rosenstrauch who averages 7.9, and leads the team with 5.4 boards per game.
Scouting the Nighthawks: Like Palmer Ridge, Northfield had a back-and-forth end to the season, but ended it on a high note with a 20-point win over Denver South. Nahsyah Bolar leads the Nighthawks with 11.7 points pet game and 6.5 rebounds, while three other scorers hover around eight points per game: Diego Dominiguez (8.8), Richard Swanson (8.4) and Jasyah Mize (8).
No. 44 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 44 Coronado (7-16) vs. No. 21 Rifle (14-9) … At Rifle on Wednesday, February 20. Winner will move on to the second round to face No. 12 Palisade.
Scouting the Cougars: A seven-point win over 5A No. 33 Pine Creek ended a six-game skid for the Cougars to enter the postseason on a winning note.
Although Coronado has a short bench with only eight scorers listed, the Cougars have a core of talented shooters averaging double figures. Led by junior Ladarious Mays with 17.4 points per game, Coronado averages 58.5 points. Brycen Scherr is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points followed by Bryce McKee with 10.6. Scherr has had four double-doubles this season. McKee and Mays average 2.7 and 2 steals per game, respectively, making up 61 percent of the team’s takeaways.
Scouting the Bears: Rifle enter the postseason on a three-game winning streak led by Trey Lujan with 13.5 points per game. Omar Chavez follows with 9.7 as the two make up for 46 percent of the team’s scoring. Chavez leads the team in rebounds with 5.6 per game and steals with 2.1.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
No. 1 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: After completing the program’s first undefeated regular season Air Academy claimed the top overall seed and a first-round bye. The Kadets will host the winner of No. 32 George Washington vs. No. 33 Golden on Friday.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy averages 56.2 points per game this season all the while holding opponents to 46.9. Kaylee Blacksten leads the team with 15.5 points pre game, followed by Zoe Sims with 10.5. The pair also lead the team in rebounds with 7.2 and 6.7 per game, respectively.
Sims and sophomore Annie Louthan average 3.7 and 3.1 steals per game, on average to help the Kadets to their No. 8 rankin in 4A with 14.5 steals per game.
No. 9 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: A 14 game winning streak helped propel Mesa Ridge to a top-10 seed in 4A and a first-round bye. The Grizzlies will face the winner of No. 24 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 41 Fort Morgan in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Mesa Ridge hopes to continue its success in the postseason this year, entering the postseason as the highest-scoring team in 4A with 62.1 points per game. The Grizzlies are led by junior Serin Dunne, who is third in Class 4A in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. Senior Angelina Jackson is second on the team with 10.4 points per game, followed by Jada Thompson with 7.4.
Senior Kylie Lenberg averages a block per game, followed by Jackson with .9 blocks per game. Lenberg is fourth on the team in scoring with 6.5 points per game.
No. 15 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: After a double overtime loss to No. 9 Mesa Ridge TCA rebounded to win back-to-back games and earn a first-round bye in the postseason. The Titans will face either No. 18 Discovery Canyon or No. 47 Northfield in the second round.
Scouting the Titans: Autumn Boyles leads the Titans with 16.8 points per game, followed by Kaitlin Walters (9.3) and Addie Katayama (8.9) as TCA ranks among the top eight 4A scorers averaging 53.3 points per game.
TCA is also ranked in the top 10 averaging 14.4 steals per game, led by Boyles with 3.3. Walters and Katayama follow with 2.1 and 2, respectively. Kaelen Boyles, a 5-foot-10 sophomore leads the team in rebounds and blocks averaging 8 and 1.4 per game, respectively. Kaelen Boyles also achieved the team’s only double-double of the year.
No. 16 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: The Scorpions capped off the regular season on a five-game winning streak to help push them into a top-16 seed for a first-round bye. Sand Creek will play wither No. 17 Sierra or No. 48 Cheyenne Mountain in the second round.
Scouting the Scorpions: Led by three double-figure scorers Sand Creek is ranked among the top five in 4A averaging 56 points per game. Sophomore Nikki Derrell leads the Scorpions with 13.8 points per game followed by senior Bailey Torres (12.5) and Krystina Hagood (11.4).Malena Portillos averages nine points per game.
Hagood is the team leader in rebounds averaging 7.6 per game, and averages 2.5 steals per game. She also had three double-doubles this season. Derrell and Knoche lead the team in takeaways, averaging 2.7 and 2.6 steals per game.
No. 17 Sierra Stallions vs. No. 48 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 48 Cheyenne Mountain (7-15) vs. No. 17 Sierra (15-8) … At Sierra on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will move on to play No. 16 Sand Creek in the second round.
Scouting the Stallions: Sierra enters this postseason hungry after a cinderella story in 2018. Led by a group of now experienced upperclassmen, the Stallions have an idea of what to expect.
Junior D’nae Wilson leads Sierra with 16.2 points per game, followed by senior Jasmine Monroe-Shivers with 12.5. Azaria Lacour averages 9.4 per game, and Gyani Sami leads the team with 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, and averages 7.3 points per game. Sami has four double-doubles on the year.
Sierra is fifth in 4A with 15 steals per game as Lacour and Monroe-Shivers average 3.5 and 3.6, respectively.
Scouring the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain has lost four straight entering the playoffs, including a five-point loss to No. 16 Sand Creek. The Indians also lost to the Scorpions by one point in January.
Cheyenne Mountain payer statistics are not available on MaxPreps.
No. 18 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game data: No. 47 Northfield (10-13) vs. No. 18 Discovery Canyon (14-9) … At Discovery Canyon on Tuesday February 19. The winner will face No. 15 The Classical Academy in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Thunder: Stanford signee and McDonald’s All-American Ashten Prechtel holds the team on her shoulders as she averages more than half of the team’s average scoring, averaging 23.5 points of the Thunders’ 42.6 points per game. Prechtel has a double-double average pulling down 17.4 rebounds per game, and averages 5.5 blocks. She has posted a double-double in 22 of 23 games, and scored a triple-double three times.
The Thunder’s next leading scorer is Cora Ferguson with 6.4 points per game.
Scouting the Nighthawks: Northfield enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak but enter its first-round matchup with a slight scoring edge over Discovery Canyon. The Nighthawks average just over 45 points per game, while DCC averages 42.5 thanks mostly to its star Ashten Prechtel.
Northfield freshman Nalia Heien leads the team with 12.9 points per game. Joyclyn Reed-Starr follows with eight per game. Freshman Giavonna Meeks averages 10.1 rebounds per game and is third on the team in scoring with six points per game.
No. 20 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 45 Mead (6-17) vs. Canon City (15-8) … At Canon City on Tuesday, February 19. The winner moves on to play No. 13 Skyview on Friday.
Scouting the Tigers: A five-game winning streak helped propel Canon City to a top-20 rank in the playoffs. The biggest win came in the Tigers’ season finale as the team clinched a two-point victory over No. 9 Mesa Ridge.
Junior Jerika Moore leads the team with 14.7 points per game, followed by Ellie Till with 11.7 and Kate Tedquist with 10.5. Freshman Madelyn Ley leads the team averaging 7.5 rebounds per game and is fourth on the team in scoring averaging 5.7 points per game.
The Tigers are the seventh-ranked team in 4A averaging 14.5 steals per game thanks to efforts by Tedquist who averages 3.5 takeaways per game. Ley averages 3, followed by Till with 2.5 and Moore with 2.1.
Scouting the Mavericks: Mead averages just over 41 points per game and do not have a single shooter averaging in double figures. Abbey Glynn is the team’s top scorer with 8.9 points per game. She also leads the team in boards averaging 7.9 rebounds.
Mead is however ranked ahead of Canon City averaging 15.3 steals per game, coming in at No.4 in 4A. Glynn leads the team in takeaways with 3.7 per game.
No. 29 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 36 Palisade (11-12) vs. No. 29 Palmer Ridge (11-12) … At Palmer Ridge on Tuesday February 19. The winner will take on No. 4 Pueblo South on Friday in the second round.
Scouting the Bears: After earning a big rivalry win over Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge fell in three straight games - but will hope to turn it around this week in the first round. The Bears average 46. 8 points per game and do not have a scorer with a double-figure average, although junior Sydney Day is close, averaging nine points per game. Eden Bonser follows with 8.5 points per game. Dau also leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game. She has posted eight double-doubles this season.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Palisade found its stride in the later half of the season, entering the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. The Bulldogs average just 35.1 points per game and are led by sophomore Alexis Marushack with 11 ppg as the only scorer to average more than seven points. Jessie Mello is second on the team averaging 6.9 points per game. Marushack is also the team’s rebound leader, averaging 5.3 per game. Alexandra MacAskill has 19 of the team’s 27 total blocks.
No. 35 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 35 Coronado (11-12) vs. No. 30 Standley Lake (10-13) … At Standley Lake on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will play No. 3 Pueblo West in the second round on Friday.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado turned a three-game skid around in time to win the final two games of the regular season, which will provide much-needed momentum as the Cougars will face a team with similar stat lines in the first round.
Coronado and Standley Lake both average 40.7 points per game and both average 30.5 rebounds. The Cougars have five scorers who average more than five points per game, but no single scorer averaging double figures. Coronado is led by sophomore Fatinah Muhammed with 7.2 points per game, followed by senior Merisol Estrada with 6.8. Sophomore Sanaya Jones leads the team with 9.8 rebounds and averages 5.8 points per game.
Scouting the Gators: Standley Lake has won every-other game in the month of February and will look to break the pattern on Tuesday after winning the final game of the regular season. Junior Delaney Huetson leads the Gators with 11.2 points per game, followed by Lexi Stout with 9.7.
No. 27 Falcon Falcons
Game data: No. 37 Falcon (9-14) vs. No. 28 Durango (11-12) … At Durango on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will play No. 5 Evergreen on Friday.
Scouting the Falcons: The Falcons had a tough last two weeks of the regular season, losing three of their last four games all to 4A hoops hopefuls, including No. 1 Air Academy and No. 16 Sand Creek.
But sophomore Hannah Burg will hope to turn things around for Falcon in the first round. Burg leads with team with 14.6 points per game. She is chased by fellow sophomore Kilee Wood who averages 9.4. Freshman Billie Fiore is third on the team with 6.6 points per game and leads the Falcons in rebounds with 5.3.
Scouting the Demons: Durango enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak averaging just 34.6 points per game. Taylor Dossey leads the team with 9.7 points per game, followed by Maddy McManus with five.
No. 38 Harrison Panthers
Game data: No. 38 Harrison (10-13) vs. No. 27 Battle Mountain (14-8) … At Battle Mountain on Tuesday February 19. Tuesday’s winner will move on to the second round to face No. 6 Montrose.
Scouting the Panthers: Harrison won the final two games of the regular season including a big six-point rivalry win over No. 17 Sierra. The Panthers are led by star sophomore Amyah Moore who is ranked No. 5 in 4A averaging 19.7 points per game. She is followed by junior Diamond Moore with 14.4 points per game - ranked 28th in 4A. She has a double-double average with 11 boards per game, and has registered 12 double-doubles this season. The Moore’s efforts combine for 69 percent of the team’s total scoring, as the Panthers average 49 points per game.
Scouting the Huskies: Battle Mountain has won six of its last seven games and has a deep bench of 14 players that have scored this season. The Huskies are led by sophomore Gabriela Caballero with 12.4 points, followed by Claire Krueger with 8.9. Caballero also averages 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
No. 40 Widefield Gladiators
Game data: No. 40 Widefield (9-14) vs. No. 25 Weld Central (15-8) … At Weld Central on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will take on No. 8 Berthoud on Friday.
Scouting the Gladiators: Widefield closed out its regular season winning two of its last three games, including a season-finale loss to No. 9 Mesa Ridge.
A year ago Widefield earned a trip to 4A final four as a No. 15 seed, and the Glads will hope the magic continues in 2019 under new head coach Jonathan Haas.
Game stats for the final two games of the season were not reported to MaxPreps, but through 21 games senior Aaliyah Ricketts leads the Gladiators with 11.1 points per game. Sophomore Liliani Krause follows with 9.8.
Widefield is ranked sixth in 4A averaging 35.9 rebounds per game led by Mackenzie King with 7.6. King has posted two double-doubles this season averaging 8.1 points pre game.
Scouting the Rebels: A pair of double-figure scorers lead Weld Central to the postseason, led by sophomores Kaydee Sims and Sydnie Pevler with 15.1 and 11.1 points per game, respectively. Pevler also leads the team in rebounds averaging 6.1 and has three double-doubles on the season.
No. 43 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 43 Lewis-Palmer (8-15) vs. No. 22 Skyline (12-11) … At Skyline on Tuesday, February 19. The winner will play No. 11 Ponderosa in the second round.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer snapped a four-game skid with a win over Cheyenne Mountain to end the regular season. Senior Bridget Cassidy leads the Lewis-Palmer attach with 11.5 points per game, followed by Ally Delange with eight. Sophomore Mia Darwood is third on the team in scoring with six, while Ellie Crisler leads the team in rebounds with 7.1 and averages 5.3 points per game. The Rangers average 35.4 points per game.
Scouting the Falcons: A four-game losing streak follows the Falcons into the postseason, but Skyline boasts a line of three double-figure scorers to help in the playoffs. The Falcons are led by Ashayla Powers with 16.3 points per game, followed by Alyssa Mckrola with 12.6 and Lindrey Schendel with 11.6. Powers is flirting with a double-double average, leading the team with 9.9 boards per game. She had 12 double-doubles through the regular season.