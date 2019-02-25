CLASS 5A BOYS
No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson (18-7) at No. 3 Rangeview (22-2) … Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The winner will move on to the 5A quarterfinals play the winner of No. 6 Grandview vs. No. 11 Rock Canyon.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson is fresh off a second-round victory over N0. 14 Arvada West, and will hope to complete and even bigger upset on Wednesday at Rangeview. FFC is normally led by junior Keyshawn Maltbia who averages 17.5 points per game, but Saturday in its second-round clash Rashon Barron and James Sanders stepped up to lead the team, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively. Maltiba finished with 12.
Barron is second on the team in scoring averaging 12 points, followed by Sanders with 9.8.
The Trojans will try to use its defense, which averages 11.7 steals per game, will keep the Rangeview offense off balance. Sanders leads the team averaging 2.6 steals per game, followed by senior Keiton Beck with 2.5.
Scouting the Raiders: Rangeview earned the No. 3 seed losing just two regular season contests -- a two-point loss to No. 6 Grandview and a seven-point defeat by No. 4 Overland. On Saturday Rangeview claimed a 70-34 second-round win over No. 35 Windsor. The Raiders are led by three double-figure scores, seniors Quincey Jewett (16.7) and Jodaun Dotson (12.6) and junior Christopher Speller (10.9). Their efforts help the team average 72.8 points per game, ranked second in Class 5A and sixth overall in the state. Fountain-Fort Carson averages 66.8, coming in at No. 10 in 5A.
CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 1 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 17 Greeley Central (16-9) at No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (24-0) … Wednesday, Feb. 27, time TBA. The winner will play either No. 9 Centaurus or No. 25 Thomas Jefferson in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
Scouting the Rangers: After earning a first-round bye Lewis-Palmer kicked off the state tournament with a 69-52 win over No. 33 Ponderosa where Matthew Ragsdale scored a season-high 28 points. Joel Scott followed with 24 as the two were the only players to score in double figures.
Scott and Ragsdale lead the Rangers with 18.6 and 17.8 points per game, on average. Ethan Forrester follows with 10.4. Scott and Forrester, along with Tre Mccullough lead the team in blocks as Lewis-Palmer averages more than five per game.
Scouting the Wildcats: Greeley Central punched its ticket to the round of 16 with a 54-49 second-round victory over TCA where the Wildcats were led by Jackson Hayslip with 23 points. He leads the team averaging 21 points, followed by Spencer Conway with 12.9.
In the final game of the regular season Greeley Central took No. 2 Longmont into overtime, ultimately falling to last year’s 4A finalist 68-59. Conway and Hayslip both scored 21 in the game as the Wildcats outscored the Trojans 14-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
No. 10 Harrison Panthers
Game data: No. 26 Golden (14-11) at No. 10 Harrison (20-4) … Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. … The winner will move on to the quarterfinals to play the winner of No. 2 Longmont vs. No. 15 Pueblo Central.
Scouting the Panthers: Harrison earned a trip to the round of 16 with a close three-point win over Alameda in which the Panthers had to withstand a second-half comeback by the Pirates.
Sophomore scoring lead Donta Dawson scored 19 points for the Panthers, followed by Aumiere Shedrick with 10.
Dawson averages 16.5 per game, followed by Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, who averages 11.6. Tayzhean Archuleta averages 9.7 and Taylor Hofmann is fourth on the team averaging 8.4.
Dawson leads the team in rebounds (6.7) and blocks (2.2), while Shedrick is the team leader in steals averaging 3.8. The team averages 13 steals per game.
Scouting the Demons: Golden enters the third round following a major upset of No. 7 Glenwood Springs, claiming a 79-61 victory. Kevin Mulligan led the Demons with a season-high 19 points, followed by Ilja Bubukin with 17 and David O’connell scored 14.
Bubukin leads the team averaging 14.7 points, followed by Mulligan with 9.4.
In the first round Golden clinched a one-point win over Pueblo Centennial, and the Demons closed out the regular season with a triple-overtime victory over Green Mountain.
No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain Indians vs. No. 27 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 27 Sierra (14-11) at No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain (19-5) … Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The winner will play either No. 3 Steamboat Springs or No. 14 Pueblo East in the fourth round.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain punched its ticket to the third round in a high-scoring affair over Widefield, defeating the Gladiators 88-76 thanks to four double-digit performances. Nicholas Bassett led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Javonte Johnson with 19, Jaedn Harrison with 17 and Brad Helton with 13 points.
Johnson leads Class 4A in scoring averaging 22.8 points per game, and leads the team averaging 9.4 rebounds. He has had nine double-doubles this season. Bassett follows with 12.3 points, and Will Louis is third on the team with 10.7.
Scouting the Stallions: No. 27 Sierra completed an upset over No. 6 Pueblo West, defeating the Cyclones for the second time this season in a 64-56 victory, and will look ahead to another local matchup against Cheyenne Mountain. The Stallions outscored Pueblo West 24-15 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Eddie Whitmore led the team with 20 points, followed by Isaiah Wilburn (18) and Imani Grigsby (17).
Whitmore averages 14.7 per game, followed by Grigsby with 13.5 points and Wilburn with 11.9. Dailen Terry is close to a double-figure average with 9.7 points per game.
No. 44 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 44 Coronado (9-16) at No. 5 Mead (21-3) … Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. The winner will take on either No. 4 Holy Family or No. 13 Lincoln in the 4A quarterfinals.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado completed a major upset in the second round, taking down No. 12 Palisade 59-56 as the No. 44 seed. After trailing by five after the fire quarter the Cougars chipped away at the deficit, ultimately outscoring Palisade 20-15 in the final frame to clinch the win. Coronado’s leading scorer Ladarius Mays was limited by the Palisade defense, so junior Brycen Scherr stepped in scoring a career-high 22 points, followed by sophomore Jalen Austin with 12.
Mays is the team’s leading scorer averaging 16.8 points. Scherr averages 11.9 followed by Bryce McKee with 10.6.
Scouting the Mavericks: Mead enters the round of 16 on a 20-game winning streak, with its most recent win coming by more than 20 points over Skyview in the second round.
Four starters average double figures led by Jax Wilke with 13 points. Nick Jacobs (12.8), Caleb Ayers (13.6) and Will Maher (11.9) follow. Trey Ward is nearly averaging double figures with 8.9 points. Wilke also leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game and has had nine double-doubles this season.
No. 1 Air Academy Kadets vs. No. 17 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 17 Sierra (17-8) at No. 1 Air Academy (24-0) … Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals to face either No. 8 Berthoud or No. 9 Mesa Ridge.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy entered the second half of its second round game tied with No. 32 George Washington, but outscored the Patriots 43-11 in the final 16 minutes. Zoe Sims had 22 points for the Kadets in the win, followed by Heaven Hall with 15.
Kylee Blacksten leads the team with 15.5 points, and Sims averages 10.5. Hall is third on the team in points averaging 6.7.
Air Academy enters the third round after completing the program’s first undefeated regular season, and averages 49.9 Points per game. The Kadets average 14.5 steals per game, led by Sims with 3.7 and Annie Louthan with 3.1.
Scouting the Stallions: Sierra had a busy week of defeating local teams, and will go up against another in the round of 16. The Stallions defeated Sand Creek and Cheyenne Mountain last week.
Through two games last week D’nae Wilson scored a combined 44 points for the Stallions. She leads the team averaging 16.7, followed by Jasmine Monroe-Shivers with 12.3. Azaari Lacour has scored in double figures the last four games, helping her inch closer to a double figure average at 9.7 points per game.
Similar to Air Academy, Sierra averages 14.6 steals per game, led by Monroe-Shivers who averages 3.7. Lacour follows with 3.6 and Wilson averages 2.6 per game.
No. 9 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 9 Mesa Ridge (19-5) at No. 8 Berthoud (19-5) … Tuesday, Feb. 26, time TBA. The winner will move on to play either No. 1 Air Academy or No. 17 Sierra in the quarterfinals.
Scouting the Grizzlies: All signs point to a dogfight between the Grizzlies and Berthoud as both enter the third round with a 19-5 record. Mesa Ridge is fresh off a 20-point win over No. 24 Thomas Jefferson in the team’s tournament opener. Serin Dunne led the Grizzlies in the win, scoring 20 points, followed by Angelina Jackson with 16.
Dunne and Jackson lead the team averaging 20.6 and 10.7 points, respectively. Jada Thompson is third on the team with 7.4 points per game.
Scouting the Spartans: Berthoud enters the third round after defeating Widefield by nearly 20 points in its first tournament game. Sydney Leeper led the charge with 19 points, followed by Emily Cavey (17) and Breanna Fowler (11).
Fowler leads the Spartans averaging 16.4 points per game, followed by Cavey with 14.8 through nine appearances. Leeper is third on the team in scoring with 12.7.
No. 20 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 20 Canon City (17-8) vs. No. 4 Pueblo South (21-3) … At State Fair Events Center on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals to face either No. 5 Evergreen or No. 21 Erie.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City enters the third round on a seven-game winning streak, fresh off a 23-point upset win over No. 13 Skyview in the second round. Kate Tedquist and Jerika Moore scored 14 points each in the victory.
Moore is the team’s leading scorer averaging 14.4 points per game, followed by Ellie Till with 11.8. Tedquist averages 10.6 per game. The Tigers’ top rebounder is freshman Madelyn Ley averaging eight per game. She also averages three steals, just behind Tedquist who averages 3.3.
Scouting the Colts: No. 4 Pueblo South defeated Palmer Ridge in the second round in the team’s tournament opener but not before completing a 20-3 regular season. Drea Nelson led the Colts in their second-round win with 18 points. Gabi Lucero scored 13 and Jada Dupree scored 10.
Pueblo South has a short bench with just seven players who have scored this season. The Colts are led by Lucero averaging 19 points, followed by Nelson with 15.6 and Dupree with 11.1. Lucero has a double-double average with 13 rebounds per game. She has had 20 double-doubles through 24 games played.
No. 15 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 15 TCA (18-6) at No. 2 Holy Family (19-5) … Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The winner will face either No. 7 Greeley Central or No. 10 Green Mountain in the quarterfinals.
Scouting the Titans: TCA claimed a 49-35 rivalry win in the second round, which the Titans hoped shook off the rust from receiving a first-round bye. Senior Autumn Boyles led the Titans with 16 points, followed by 12 from Kaitlin Walters.
Boyles is the team’s leading scorer with 16.8 points and the lone player with a double-digit average. Walters is close averaging 9.4 followed by Addie Katayama with 8.9. Sophomore Kaelen Boyles leads the team in rebounds averaging eight per game.
Scouting the Tigers: Holy Family has won 12 straight entering the third round, including a 35-point victory over Glenwood Springs in the second round. Nine players scored in the win, eld by Amanda Ward with 16 points. Sophomores Genevieve Gudino and Alyssa Wells followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Gudino holds the team’s only double-figure average with 14.7points per game. Ward averages nine.