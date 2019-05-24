No. 1 Peyton Panthers
Game data: No. 12 Wiggins vs. No. 1 Peyton … 10 a.m. Saturday at Hobbs Field in Pueblo. The winner will play for the Class 2A state championship at 1 p.m. against the winner of No. 15 Fowler vs. No. 3 Rye.
Scouting the Panthers: A year ago Peyton battled to the Class 2A title game only to fall to No. 3 Paonia. Now after earning its second straight No. 1 seed, the Panthers are ready to take home gold.
Peyton started the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, and has just one blemish on the season — a three-run loss to No. 3 Rye. The Panthers could potentially see Rye in the state championship game should they beat Wiggins and Rye defeats No. 15 Fowler.
Peyton has not allowed a single run through the state playoffs, and has a staggering 0.98 team ERA led by senior pitcher Rodney Gregg with a 0.65 ERA through a team-leading 43 innings. He has 69 strikeouts and allowed just 26 hits.
Jaeden Meyers leads the Panthers at the plate with a .524 average and 25 RBIs. Rupert Shaw and Rodney Gregg lead the team with 35 RBIs each and .478 and .476 batting averages, respectively.
Peyton will face No. 12 Wiggins in the state semifinals. The Tigers put up an eight-game winning streak before a loss in the second round of the District 2 tournament. Wiggins has 10 home runs led by senior Bryce Ford with six. Ford leads the team with a .551 batting average and 36 RBIs.