CLASS 3A GIRLS
No. 1 St. Mary’s Pirates
Game data: No. 32 Riverdale Ridge (14-7) vs. No. 1 St. Mary’s (21-1) … 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s. The winner will face either No. 16 Resurrection Christian or No. 17 Salida in the second round on Saturday, scheduled for 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s.
Scouting the Pirates: St. Mary’s is coming off a huge rivalry, revenge Tri-Peaks championship victory over No. 2 CSCS in a rematch of last year’s 3A state title game.
Now, the reigning champions will look for a road to repeat. After a midseason loss to CSCS the Pirates have put up an eight-game winning streak led by leading scorer Josephine Howery averaging 20.5 points per game. Seneca Hackley follows with 12.5 and Catherine Cummings averages 10.8. Howery and Hackley combine to average 6.8 steals per game, and Cummings leads the team in rebounds with 7.7.
Scouting the Ravens: Riverdale is fresh off a Colorado 8 district championship loss to Eagle Ridge Academy. The Ravens are an incredibly young team with a roster made up of eight freshmen and three sophomores. Freshmen Jadalise Gomez and Megan Drews lead the team averaging 12.3 and 9.9 points per game, respectively.
No. 2 Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Game data: No. 31 Eagle Ridge Academy (14-8) vs. No. 2 Colorado Springs Christian (21-1) … 5:30 p.m. Friday at CSCS. The winner will face either No. 15 Manitou Springs or No. 18 Faith Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday at CSCS in the second round.
Scouting the Lions: CSCS saw its perfect season end in the championship game of the Tri-Peaks district, losing to the reigning 3A champion St. Mary’s in a rivalry rematch of the 2018 title game. Prior to the championship the Lions won 21 straight.
CSCS is ranked second in the nation with 255 3-pointers made this season, and recently broke the Colorado state record for most 3s made in a season. Megan Engesser is the team’s top 3-point shooter averaging 4 per game. She averages 22.7 total points per game and 10.4 rebounds. She has had 15 double-doubles through 22 games and one triple-double. Rachel Ingram is next on the team in scoring averaging 17.6, followed by Corrie Anderson and Elleah Hoekert with 8.3 each.
Scouting the Warriors: Eagle Ridge Academy has won seven straight entering the state tournament including a four-point Colorado 8 district championship win over Riverdale Ridge. The Warriors are led by Cydnee Collins averaging 13.4 points followed by Jackie Alvarez-Gordillo with 9.9. Collins averages 9.6 rebounds and has had six double-doubles.
The Warriors’ defense averages 20 steals per game, led by Noelani Mathews (4.2) and Aryanna Hiatt (4).
No. 15 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: No. 18 Faith Christian (14-8) vs. No. 15 Manitou Springs (14-8) … 7 p.m. Friday at CSCS. The winner will take on either No. 2 CSCS or No. 32 Eagle Ridge Academy in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday at CSCS.
Scouting the Mustangs: After closing out the regular season on a four-game winning streak the Mustangs lost two straight in the Tri-Peaks tournament.
Led by a pair of double-figure scorers the Mustangs average 49.1 points per game. Caileen Sienknecht is the team’s top scorer with 17.8 points per game, and leads the team in rebounds with 7.8. She also averages 3.6 steals per game. Aniah Olson averages 12 points. Freshman Alexia Vigil is third on the team in scoring with 7.1.
Scouting the Eagles: Faith Christian is fresh off a third-place finish at the Metro district tournament and averages 41.1 points per game. Junior Ashley Finch leads the Eagles with 11.8 points per game as the team’s only double-figure scorer. Mackenzie Connor averages 8.8. Finch is also the team’s leader on the boards averaging nine rebounds and has had seven double-doubles.
No. 19 Vanguard School Coursers
Game data: No. 19 Vanguard School (14-8) vs. No. 14 Grand Valley (16-6) … 8 p.m. Friday at Pagosa Springs High School. The winner will face either No. 3 Pagosa Springs or No. 30 Trinidad in the second round on Saturday. Time TBA.
Scouting the Coursers: After losing in the first round of the Tri-Peaks tournament the Coursers rebounded to win their next two contests for fifth in the district.
Sophomore Alexis Garcia leads Vanguard with 15.5 points per game followed by Breanna Swann with 11.7. Courtney Arrasmith is the team’s leader in rebounds averaging 10.5 and scores 7.8 points per game on average. She has completed seven double-doubles this season. Swann and Arrasmith also average more than a block per game, while Garcia leads the team in steals averaging 4.3.
Scouting the Cardinals: Grand Valley fell in its final two games of the Western Slope tournament to take fourth in the district, but won seven of its last eight contests heading into the postseason.
The Cardinals average 45 points per game and are led by Shaya Chenoweth with 14.7, followed by Jordyn Pittman with 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The two combine for 7.9 steals and the team averages 13.4 takeaways per game.
CLASS 3A BOYS
No. 4 Vanguard School Coursers
Game data: No. 24 Strasburg (12-11) vs. No. 4 Vanguard School (20-2) … 6 p.m. Friday at James Irwin High School. The winner will play either No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian or No. 20 Gunnison in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday at James Irwin.
Scouting the Coursers: The Vanguard School is riding a 17-game winning streak into the postseason, and remains undefeated by Colorado teams to earn the No. 4 seed in Class 3A. The Coursers are led by 2,000-point scorer Seth Fuqua, who averages 25.2 points per game -- the state’s 3A leader, and ranked No. 3 in all of Colorado. Fuqua is flanked by Nique Clifford with 18.7 points per game and Joseph Padilla with 14.3.
Clifford, who measures in a 6-foot-4, averages 11.1 rebounds per game and has 14 double-doubles on the year to rank second in Class 3A.
Averaging 78.5 points per game Vanguard is ranked second in the state in scoring.
Scouting the Indians: Strasburg is fresh off an overtime consolation victory in the 3A Patriot district tournament in which the team defeated No. 4 Eaton as the six seed. The Indians are led by JC Spence averaging 11.8 points per game, followed by Mitchell Davis with 11.3. Sophomore Trystan Graf nears a double-figure average with 9.7. Sophomore Collin Russell leads Strasburg averaging two steals, while Spence averages 1.9 per game.
No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Game data: No. 20 Gunnison (16-6) vs. No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian (18-4) … 8 p.m. Friday at James Irwin High School. The winner will move on to the second round to face either No. 4 Vanguard or No. 24 Strasburg at 1 p.m. Saturday at James Irwin.
Scouting the Lions: CSCS will look to rebound off a seven-point loss to No. 4 Vanguard in the Tri-Peaks championship last week with a first-round win over Gunnison. Three of the Lions’ five starters average well above double figures, led by Brandon Pitt with 18.1. Kolby Walker (16.6) and Caleb Stockton (14.5) follow as the three combine for 76 percent of the team’s total scoring. Walker leads the team in steals averaging three per game, while Pitt averages 7.4 steals.
Scouting the Cowboys: Gunnison will enter the state tournament also looking to rebound after back-to-back losses in the Western Slope district tournament. Junior Hunter Wood leads the Cowboys as the team’s only double-figure average scorer with 16 points per game - nearly 10, on average than the next leading scorer Caleb Hulbert. Wood averages 3.8 steals per game and sophomore Aidan Hulbert is the team’s leading rebounder averaging 6.9.
No. 16 St. Mary’s Pirates
Game data: No 17 Roaring Fork (13-8) vs. No. 16 St. Mary’s (17-5) … 7 p.m. Friday at Lutheran High School. The winner will play wither No. 1 Lutheran or No. 32 DTTS: Green Valley Ranch in the second round at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran.
Scouting the Pirates: St. Mary’s is fresh off a two-point rivalry third-place victory over Manitou Springs in the Tri-Peaks consolation finals and will look to continue that momentum into the first round of the state tournament.
The Pirates are led by four double-figure scorers, which help the Pirates to a 75.7 points per game average, ranking fourth in the state and second in Class 3A behind Vanguard. The team’s top scorer is freshman Sam Howery, who has made an impact in his debut season, averaging 14.5 points per game. He is ranked in the top 3 in the state among freshmen and second in 3A for the class of 2022.
Eddy Ferrara is second on the team with 11.8 points per game, followed by Luke Stockelman (11) and Gabe Calhoun (10.7). Calhoun leads the team with seven double-doubles.
Scouting the Rams: Roaring Fork most recently fell in the Western Slope district finals to Delta. Prior to the loss the Rams won nine of their last 10 contests.
Scoring statistics for Roaring Fork are no up to date on MaxPreps.