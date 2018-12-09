Colorado Springs School District 11 may be the oldest and one of the largest school districts in the state, but its dedication to employees and students alike make it anything but a large bureaucracy, and anything but disconnected from the modern community it serves today.
D11 encompasses 54 schools consisting of four high schools, five charter schools, nine middle schools, 32 elementary schools and the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.
When it was formed in 1872, the district’s jurisdiction spanned 21 square miles. Now, with 28,000 students, 3,800 employees, 19,000 volunteers, 4.2 million square feet of facilities and 70 square miles, the task of managing School District 11 is an expansive one. According to Dani Ewen, executive director of human resources, the district’s family atmosphere is the key to its success.
In addition to leave programs, benefit packages and competitive salaries, the district also provides its employees with a robust professional development program.
“We offer a significant amount of classes to our employees. The classes range from basic computer classes, all the way up to very specific things for teachers regarding their growth and development. We run the gamut,” Ewen said. “The fact that we offer so many different perks, and the way the District takes care of the staff, they know we have a vested interest in them and wanting to ensure they like coming to work.”
Phoebe Bailey, assistant superintendent of personnel services, and an employee of D11 for 25 years, echoed the opportunities available within the district. “We are a learning district that invests time, energy (and) money into maintaining and ensuring that our employees have a voice in everything we do as a district.”
Devra Ashby, public information officer for School District 11, expressed the challenges facing D11. “We are in a unique position in El Paso County; we have 17 schools districts in the Pikes Peak Region, and there is a lot of competition for high-quality staff.”
Ashby echoed Ewen, explaining that it was the family atmosphere that makes D11 what it is today. “We have this family atmosphere for our employees. It doesn’t matter what school you’re at or what department you are in, you are just part of the family.”
“You run into people who have worked for the district for years and who send their children to the district. You find the loyalty. It’s what you do. You’re a D-11 Person. You’ll always be a D-11 person,” Ashby said.
In October 2017, School District 11 voters approved a $42 million mill levy override that provided critical funding for building improvements, staff pay increases and six new elementary counselors as a part of its district-wide, social-emotional learning curriculum.
Ashby believes the 2017 mill levy override — the first in 17 years — is D11’s finest achievement, regardless of funds. “We were hurting. It doesn’t fix everything, but it breathed a breath of life into our staff. They needed to hear that their community supported them.”
Because 80 percent of the district’s voters do not have children in school, senior staff sit on a variety of boards, including the Chamber of Commerce, and partner with local, state and national businesses to increase the effectiveness and visibility of the district.
New to the School District is Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas, formerly of Minneapolis, who has expressed the desire to make D11 the school district of choice for the Pikes Peak region.
Because of the size of the district, it straddles the socioeconomic strata, yet the staff remain focused on equity and educating students to the best of their ability regardless of where they come from.
“At the end of the day, what we do for the students is always our greatest achievement,” Ewen said.