A worker Tuesday paints a “Saint Javelin”, a Virgin Mary holding an American-made anti-tank missile, in Kyiv, Ukraine. No matter where they live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away for Ukrainians. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the heavy guns, frequent air raid sirens wail as a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time.