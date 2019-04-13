Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

4:56 p.m. 

Colorado Springs police are on accident alert. 

4:24 p.m.

The left lane of northbound I-25 just north of exit 163, County Line Road, is blocked by a trailer. All other crashes are clear.

4:14 p.m.

A crash on Colorado 115 between U.S. 50 and 4th Avenue is blocking the southbound lanes and parts of the northbound lanes.

3:47 p.m.

A crash is blocking both lanes of Colorado 83 between Shamrock Ranch Road and Benet Lane, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

3:08 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes and slide offs in The Gap on northbound Interstate 25 between exits 163 and 167.

Two cars collided on U.S. 24 at mile marker 291 near Chipita Park, radio scanner traffic said. One vehicle is reportedly flipped on its side.

