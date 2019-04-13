Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
4:56 p.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert.
4:24 p.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 just north of exit 163, County Line Road, is blocked by a trailer. All other crashes are clear.
--
4:14 p.m.
A crash on Colorado 115 between U.S. 50 and 4th Avenue is blocking the southbound lanes and parts of the northbound lanes.
--
3:47 p.m.
A crash is blocking both lanes of Colorado 83 between Shamrock Ranch Road and Benet Lane, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
--
3:08 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes and slide offs in The Gap on northbound Interstate 25 between exits 163 and 167.
1/4 mile visibility and heavy snow in #woodland park #goslow pic.twitter.com/Lqbw5xT0fG— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 13, 2019
Two cars collided on U.S. 24 at mile marker 291 near Chipita Park, radio scanner traffic said. One vehicle is reportedly flipped on its side.