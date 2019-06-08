Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Saturday.
3:25 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol troopers are working an injury crash on Colorado 94 and Paige Road, which is between Colorado Springs and Ellicott. The highway is closed and it's unknown when it will be open. The detour is Paddock Road to Engleby Drive, according to state patrol.
