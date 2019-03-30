TRACK AND FIELD
Lyons Invitational
At Everly-Montgomery Field: Shenna Daum of TCA took first in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, and Vista Ridge’s Zayden Davis swept the boys’ hurdles races to highlight efforts from Pikes Peak region athletes.
TCA, the reigning 3A state champs, finished tied for third in the girls’ standings, while Vista Ridge, which won the 4A team title in 2017, placed fourth in the boys.
TCA also produced first-place efforts in the 800 and 1,600 relay, along with a 1-2 finish in the 3,200 from Kaylee Thompson and Katie Flaherty.
Mason Norman of TCA added a second-place effort in the boys’ 3,200.
Vista Ridge took first in the boys’ 800 relay and also had another individual champ in Micah Hilts, who won the triple jump and placed second in the high jump. Emmanueal Taylor added a second-place finish in the discus.
Mickey Dunn Invitational
At Stocker Stadium: Palmer Ridge, the lone area team among 19 schools competing at the event on the Western Slope, finished eighth in the final boys’ standings and 10th in the girls’ division.
Top performances were turned in by Elijah Inama (second in the boys’ high jump), Nathan Lemke (second and fourth in the shot put and discus, respectively); Jaydes Warwick (third in the boys’ 300 and 110 hurdles); and Alex Murphy (third in the boys’ 800).
BASEBALL
Grand Junction 8, Liberty 3
At Suplizio Field: Christian Hafey highlighted a four-run rally in the fifth inning with a two-run single, giving Grand Junction the lead for good in a come-from-behind win over Liberty.
Chris Smith gave the Lancers (3-4) a 1-0 lead in the first inning after his two-out single scored Derric Ballard, who doubled with one out. Liberty reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in the fourth when Bricen Sites scored on a fielder’s choice to short by Mason Vander.
Zac Coleman held Liberty to only five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking none.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Western Slope Open
At Colorado Mesa University: Palmer Ridge won the team title. The Bears swept all three singles positions and took two doubles championships as play wrapped up at the Western Slope Open.
Keelie Bennett, Bali Fitzpatrick and Tessa Rothwell all rolled to straight-set victories in singles play, while the Nos. 3 and 4 doubles teams of Haley Karlen/Abby Kugler and Katie Betz/Charlotte Hauke each won third-set tiebreakers in their respective title matches.