BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 7, Gateway 1
At D20 Stadium: Six different Rams found the back of the net in a dominant win over Gateway in Rampart’s season opener.
Dillon O’Neal led with two goals and an assist, while Matt Smith, David Peters, Oboyo Kuot, Simagegn Collins and Liam Milton also scored.
David Glazener had three saves in net.
Pueblo West 2, Mesa Ridge 1, OT
At Pueblo West: Mesa Ridge forced overtime with a second-half score, but fell to the cyclones in the first OT period. The Grizzlies are 1-1-1.
Vista Ridge 2, Dakota Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves blanked Dakota Ridge to earn their first win of the season, scoring a goal in each half of a nonconference game.
Boulder 3, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Thaddeaus Dewing scored the Kadets’ lone goal in a nonconfrerence loss to Boulder, breaking a 20-game winning streak dating back to last season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 1, Fossil Ridge 1
At Fossil Ridge: Liberty settled for a tie with Fossil Ridge after knotting the game in the second half. Neither team could find the cage through overtime.
FOOTBALL
Grand Junction 50, Palmer 8
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament
Pueblo County 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pueblo County hit three triples and three doubles on the way to a tournament win over Fountain-Fort Carson (3-5).
Pueblo Centennial 11, Canon City 1
At Rouse Park: Pueblo Centennial scored six runs through the final three innings to close out a dominant performance over Canon City (2-2).
Kiley O’Rourke was credited with the Tigers’ lone RBI.. Sophomores Hannah Howard and Rylee Gutorsman and junior Jerika Moore had one hit each.
Freshman Brianna Winford struck out three Centennial batters through five innings.
Falcon 11, Woodland Park 7
At Woodland Park: After Falcon got off to a quick 6-0 lead, Woodland Park challenged the Falcons by scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
But Falcon bounced back by scoring 14 runs through the last three frames.
Freshman Kylie Vandewege led the Falcons (3-3) hitting 3-for-3 including a home run and knocked un five RBIs. Sam Hermosio had three RBIs, while Leah Gray, Taylor Striebel and Addie Platt had two each.
Striebel also struck out six batters in 5.2 innings.
Woodland Park is still searching for its first win of the year.
James Irwin 7, Mitchell 5
At Mitchell: Mitchell took a two-run lead midway through a doubleheader with James Irwin, but the Jaguars came back to score seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings to eventually lock in the win.
Novalee Velez hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead James Irwin.
Mitchell 17, James Irwin 13
At Mitchell: The Marauders bounced back from a Game 1 loss to James Irwin to close out a doubleheader with a win.
Mitchell (2-2) started strong by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and ran away with the lead from there.
James Irwin scored six runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to four, but the comeback fell short.
Sierra Finn knocked in four runs for the Jaguars (1-3).
Pueblo East 23, Harrison 0
At El Pomar Sports Complex: Pueblo East scored 10 runs in both the first and second innings, and added three more in the third to take down Harrison in a nonconference clash.
Pueblo East pitcher struck out eight of 10 batters faced in three innings.
Doherty 7, Palisade 5
At Palisade: Angelina LoCricchio and Jasmine Costa knocked in two RBIs each to help the Spartans to a nonconference win on the road against Palisade.
The Spartans are 2-4
St. Mary’s 13, Alamosa 2
At Alamosa: A six-run seventh inning locked in a nonconfernece win for the Pirates.
Mackenzie Pepper led the Pirates (5-2) with five RBIs and hit a home run. Peyton Richter, Morgan Trechter and Kailyn Long had two RBIs each.
Richter struck out 10 batters through seven innings and allowed just five hits. Richter is 4-2 this season with a 2.69 ERA through 26 innings pitched.
Columbine 21, Pine Creek 4
At Columbine: Columbine scored 21 runs off 14 hits in a nonconference win over Pine Creek.
Brunn Jackson, Lourdes Martinez and Gerilyn Martinez each had an RBI for the Eagles (1-3).
Heritage 7, Widefield 4
At Littleton: Widefield scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but the Gladiators’ comeback fell short.
Widefield falls to 2-3.
Heritage 15, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Littleton: Heritage racked up nine runs in the first inning and continued to pad the lead all the while holding Lewis-Palmer hitless in a tournament game in Littleton.
The Rangers are 2-5.
Arapahoe 10, Rampart 5
At Rampart: Sophomores Jayda Randle and Tarin Thomas led the Rams with two RBIs each, but their efforts fell short against Arapahoe. Randle hit a home run, and Thomas hit a double in the loss.
Freshman Hanna Benoit struck out five batters in five innings for Rampart (3-1).
Lakewood 12, Vista Ridge 4
VOLLEYBALL
Thorton Tournament
Palmer 2, Northglenn 0: Eva Farrell led the Terrors with five kills in a 2-0 tournament sweep of Northglenn. Sara Schloesser had four aces in the win and had nine digs.
Palmer 2, Centaurus 0: The Palmer offense dominated in a tournament sweep of Centaurus winning 25-14, 25-19, respectively.
Eva Farrell had six kills to lead the Terrors, followed by Sarah Hunt with four. Sara Schloesser and Eden Stewart had three each.
Evonne Rodriguez and Farrell led the team behind the service line with two aces each.