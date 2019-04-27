BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
F-FC Invitational
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Seth Shyrock and Nathan Aumiller set event records in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle, respectively, for Rampart, which added a victory in the 400 freestyle relay to highlight a team triumph at the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.
Shyrock’s time of 56.58 seconds bested the previous mark of 58.50, set one year ago.
Aumiller had a time of 1:52.51, beating the mark of 1:53.16 set by Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Grauvogel in 2018.
Doherty’s Brett Arnold also won an event in record time, stopping the clock in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.89, knocking more than 2 seconds off the previous event mark of 1:06.28.
Patrick Jang added a win in the 200 individual medley for Rampart, which finished with 508 points. Valor Christian (443) and Doherty (341.5) rounded out the top three.
BASEBALL
Pine Creek 10, Cheyenne Mountain 5
At Pine Creek: Evan Faucher homered twice and drove in six runs, highlighted by a grand slam in the sixth inning, that helped Pine Creek pull away from Cheyenne Mountain that ended the Indians’ 15-game winning streak.
Faucher’s two-run shot in the fifth inning was part of a five-run fifth that gave the Eagles (11-6) a 6-0 lead.
Brad Helton drove in a run to trigger a four-run sixth for the Indians (16-2).
Riley Cornelio struck out 11 and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings to earn the victory.
F-FC 6, Rampart (8 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cody Spears scored on a throwing error in the eighth inning to boost Fountain-Fort Carson over Rampart.
Spears led off the eighth with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Kevin Witcher’s error on a Joseph Flores bunt.
JJ Carrington and Ian Watkins each drove in two runs for the Rams (8-8, 2-5 4A/5A CS Metro), who rallied for three runs in the sixth to tie the game at 5.
Spears had two hits to lead the Trojans (9-8, 4-3).
Doherty 17, Coronado 7 (5 innings)
At Doherty: David Cooper went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and pitcher Hayden Smith recovered after a rough start as Doherty run-ruled Coronado.
Smith allowed seven runs over the first two innings but blanked the Cougars (7-9, 3-5 4A/5A CS Metro) the rest of the way.
Jacob Corsi, Jordan Cornelison and Lucas Colvin had two RBIs each for the Spartans (6-12, 4-4), who scored five runs in the second to take the lead for good at 9-7.
Liberty 14, Palmer 4 (5 innings)
At Spurgeon Field: Aiden Mallrich doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Chris Smith added a 3-for-3 effort with three RBIs to power Liberty past Palmer.
Austin Webster knocked in two runs for the Lancers (8-8, 4-2 4A/5A CS Metro), who broke the game open after scoring 10 runs in the third inning.
Robert Chandler had a run-scoring single during a four-run third for the Terrors (1-15, 0-5).
Canon City 8, Westminster 7 (9 innings)
At Westminster: Coletin Renn scored the go-ahead run on an error in the ninth inning and forced extra innings with a ground ball that was bobbled for an error as Canon City downed Westminster in nonleague action to extend the Tigers’ winning streak to six games.
Lincoln Andrews, Seth Newton and Cole Simms all drove in runs in the first inning for the Tigers (15-5), who built a 5-1 lead in the fifth but found themselves trailing 7-6 after the Wolves scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Manitou Springs 20-18, Salida 2-5
At Salida: Stephen Gentzel went 5 for 5 with five RBIs on the day to help Manitou Springs sweep a doubleheader from Salida.
Christian Mack earned wins in both games for the Mustangs (9-10, 6-2 3A Tri-Peaks), striking out a combined nine batters.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 3, Middle Park 0
At Grace Center: Julia Creech, Cassidy Sorensen and Ashley Wallau scored for St. Mary’s (9-4) in a nonleague shutout of Middle Park as the Pirates won for the eighth straight time.
Liberty 2, Eaglecrest 0
At District 20 Stadium: Amber Boains broke a scoreless tie five minutes into the second half, and Sydney Engelkins scored nine minutes later to boost Liberty (9-4) to a nonleague win over Eaglecrest.
Fountain Valley 3, ECA 0
At El Pomar: Sofia Mier, Jamie Johnson and Chloe Mason each netted goals for Fountain Valley in a shutout win over Evangelical Christian Academy.
Tilly Rahm and Katie Prantl shared the shutout, each recording a save for the Danes (10-2, 7-1 2A District 1).
The loss dropped the Eagles to 4-8, 3-4.
Palmer Ridge 7, Pueblo West 0
At Pueblo West: Anna Mason, Sarah Miller and Kendall Gouner scored two goals each for Palmer Ridge as the Bears won their eighth straight in a nonleague rout of Pueblo West.
Jayven Howarth added a goal and two assists for Palmer Ridge (11-2-1).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
ThunderRidge 18, Palmer Ridge 9
At Don Breese Stadium: Hannah Dove scored four times for Palmer Ridge, which couldn’t keep up with high-powered ThunderRidge (11-1) in a nonleague loss.
Serah Ryals and Olivia Tighe added two goals apiece for the Bears (5-8), who trailed 12-4 at halftime.