GIRLS’ SOCCER
Rampart 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At D20: Rampart completed a perfect regular season with a narrow nonconference win over Cheyenne Mountain. The Rams (15-0) allowed just six goals through the season.
Cheyenne Mountain finishes the regular season 6-8.
Fountain Valley 5, Vanguard 3
At Fountain Valley: Eryn Mitchell scored a hat trick, while Electa Clark and Haley Hannah scored for Fountain Valley in a nonconference win over Vanguard.
Rye 6, Evangelical Christian 0
BASEBALL
Coronado 15, Rampart 1
At Rampart: Beau Chauvin knocked in four runs, and Bryce McKee added three to lead Coronado in a 5A/4A CSML win over Rampart.
Parker Margin hit a home run and finished with two RBIs while Tucker Travins earned the win on the mound.
Rampart (8-11, 2-8) went through five pitchers with just one lasting more than 1.2 innings. Freshman Benjamin Carrington threw two full innings and struck out three.
Hunter Felts knocked in the Rams’ lone run.
Coronado (10-9, 4-5) has won three straight.
Fountain-Fort Carson 9, Liberty 8
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Looking at a four-run deficit heading into the final inning, Liberty found a spark, bringing three runs across in the top of the seventh. But the comeback fell short in a 5A/4A CSML loss to Fountain-Fort Carson (13-8, 7-3).
The Trojans, who have won six straight, were led by Dylan Smith, who hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Tyler Orcutt hit a two-RBI triple.
Liberty is 8-11 and 4-5 in league play.
Doherty 3, The Classical Academy 2
At Doherty: A seventh-inning comeback lifted Doherty over TCA in a wild walk-off nonconference win.
Trailing by two heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Spartans brought three runs across for the last-second win aided by two RBIs hit from sophomore David Cooper and the game-winning RBI by Lucas Colvin.
The win marked the fourth straight for the Spartans (9-12), while TCA has won 11 of its last 13 games.
Buena Vista 5-15, Colorado Springs Christian 3-4
At CSCS: CSCS dropped a 3A Tri-Peaks doubleheader to Buena Vista.
In Game 1 the Lions sparked a comeback in the final two innings, but fell short. Brandon Weets had two RBIs in Game 1, while Matt Johnson knocked in two in Game 2 and Ben Washburn had one RBI.
La Junta 11-1, St. Mary’s 2-3
At La Junta: After an 11-2 loss in Game 1, St. Mary’s came back in Game 2, claiming a 3-1 win in the final clash of a 3A Tri-Peaks doubleheader.
Conifer 5, Woodland Park 4
At Conifer: Michael Shrum and Cameron Chase had two RBIs each, but it wasn’t enough to get past Conifer.
Lou Levy fanned four through six innings for the Panthers (9-13).
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Grand Junction 7, Pine Creek 3
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek and Grand Junction were scoreless at the end of the first half before the Tigers outscored Pine Creek 7-3 in the remaining 24 minutes.
Michael Edwards scored twice for the Eagles (6-7).