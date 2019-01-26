GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
L-P Dive Invite
At The Country Club at Woodmoor: Rampart’s Gabrielle Peltier smashed another school record, winning the 11-dive event in impressive fashion.
The Rams senior racked up 523.55 points to win the title and smashed the previous mark of 478.35, held by state champion Shalece Kofford since 1998.
On Nov. 29, Rampart sophomore Maggie Buckley set the school’s six-dive record, eclipsing Kofford’s other long-standing mark from that same season.
Buckley placed third Saturday with an 11-dive personal-best score of 487.95, while Ashlyn Foster of Lewis-Palmer was runner-up with 488.10.
Widefield/Mesa Ridge 93, Palmer 89
At Palmer: Vanessa Nuhn touched first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Widefield/Mesa Ridge closed out the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay for the final margin of victory as the District 3 team edged Palmer.
Palmer was led by Annabel Lewis, who won titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Husky Invite
At Bailey: Woodland Park, led by strong efforts from Abigail Prickett and Audrey Kinsman, took third in the four-school event.
Prickett finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 individual medley, while Kinsman placed fifth in the 100 back and sixth in the 50 free.
Colorado Academy (538) and St. Mary’s Academy (362) topped the leader board. Woodland Park (137) and Platte Canyon (120) rounded out the standings.
WRESTLING
Rocky Welton Invitational
At Garden City, Kan.: Four Pine Creek wrestlers registered top-eight finishes to help the Eagles to a 13th-place overall finish, tops among local competition.
Draygan Colonese took sixth at 170 pounds to highlight the day for Pine Creek, which also got a seventh-place effort from Landon Suter (152), along with Zachary Vannaman (160) and Jared Field (195), who both placed eighth.
Air Academy’s Brady Badwound was runner-up at 182, falling in the title match by a 5-1 decision.
Other top performances from Pikes Peak region schools were turned in by Canon City’s James Ruona (third at 132) and Doherty’s Tyson Beauperthuy (fourth at 152) and Logan Maslanik (seventh at 182).
Diny Pickert Invitational
At Berthoud: Cheyenne Mountain advanced five wrestlers to championship bouts and won the team title with 181 points, 56 clear of Broomfield.
Rick Stark (138), Kevin Hooks (145), Jake Boley (170) Kevyn McCarthy (182) and Nico Gagliardi (195) all came up short in their respective finals for the Indians.
Cole Gray of Woodland Park took the crown at 160 with a pin as time expired in the first period.
Les Mattocks Invitational
At Denver: Jacob Turley of Rampart won the title in the 145 class, helping the Rams to a second-place team finish.
Andrew Peltier (106), Ben Bancroft (138) and Brennan Perez (170) advanced into their respective championship bouts but settled for runner-up finishes.
Nate Mesa of Harrison, who became his school’s first Metros champ in two decades, followed that up with a win in the heavyweight division, while Sierra’s Atsamaz Pliev took care of Kyon McDonald of Harrison by fall 1:47 into the 220 title bout.
HOCKEY
Air Academy 7, Colorado Academy 1
At Honnen: Jacob Sparr scored three goals, Gavin Gray added two, and Katie Cooley stopped 28 of 29 shots as Air Academy dominated Colorado Academy.
Resurrection Christian 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Honnen: Jaden Weed stopped 26 shots, but Cheyenne Mountain couldn’t find any offense in a shutout loss to Resurrection Christian.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
F-FC 50, Pine Creek 43
At Pine Creek: Rashon Barron had 16 of his game-high 22 points during a second-half rally to keep Fountain-Fort Carson perfect in league play.
Keyshawn Maltbia added 12 points for the Trojans (12-5, 6-0 4A/5A CS Metro), who outscored the Eagles 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
Max Lofy had 10 points to lead Pine Creek (12-6, 3-4), which has lost three straight for the first time this season.
The Eagles held a 24-19 lead at halftime.
CSCS 79, St. Mary’s 71 (OT)
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Brandon Pitt scored a team-high 26 points as CSCS outlasted St. Mary’s in overtime.
Kolby Walker contributed with 21 points for the Lions (11-2, 5-1 3A Tri-Peaks), who rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter.
Sam Howery’s fadeaway jumper tied the game at 67 with 23 seconds left in regulation.
Eddy Ferrara led St. Mary’s (11-4, 6-2) with 24 points and connected on six 3-pointers. Gabe Calhoun added 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Palmer 70, Coronado 63
At Coronado: Darien Meyers scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds, and Brayden Grantz added 10 points and 12 assists to help Palmer win its fourth straight.
The Terrors (10-6, 5-2 4A/5A CS Metro) also got 19 points from Isaiah Robinson and 13 from Hany Myers.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 72, Palmer Ridge 52
At Sand Creek: Nikki Derrell had a game-high 20 points and led a second-half comeback as Sand Creek rallied to beat Palmer Ridge.
Down 29-19 at halftime, the Scorpions (12-5, 5-3 4A/5A Pikes Peak) found their touch in the second half with a 53-25 edge.
Bailey Torres chipped in with 14 points for Sand Creek, while Malena Portillos had 13.
Sydney Day and Eden Bonser had 12 and 11 points, respectively, to pace Palmer Ridge (8-8, 5-3).
Doherty 79, Rampart 30
At Doherty: Brionna McBride scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting, Aujanne Latimer had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Doherty opened the game on a 25-2 run as the Spartans routed Rampart to run their winning streak to seven.
Payton Sterk and Makenzie Noll had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Doherty (10-6, 6-0 4A/5A CS Metro).
Rampart fell to 2-15, 1-5.
F-FC 60, Pine Creek 36
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Samiyah Worrell scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, then Danae Christensen poured in all 12 of hers in the second half to power Fountain-Fort Carson past Pine Creek.
The Trojans (13-4, 5-1 4A/5A CS Metro) outscored the Eagles 36-18 over the second and third quarters to break it open.
Jordyn Gutierrez had 17 points to lead Pine Creek (5-13, 3-4).
Coronado 38, Palmer 36
At Coronado: Hope Earls’ late 3-pointer helped Coronado (9-8, 4-3 4A/5A CS Metro) knock off district rival Palmer (4-14, 0-7).