TRACK AND FIELD
Larry Pickering Centennial Invitational
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Charles Nnantah Jr. swept both hurdles races, and Caleb Boutelle added a win in the 3,200 meters to help Pine Creek to the boys’ team title. The Eagles were the only team of the 20 to crack the 100-point plateau, scoring 105 for a 28-point margin over Cherry Creek.
TCA won the girls crown, outdistancing Cherry Creek 139-115 and was led by Kaylee Thompson, the reigning 3A state cross country individual champion who crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 meters.
The Titans also got a boost from Kristina Willis and Bethany Wormack, who claimed individual titles in the pole vault and shot put, respectively.
Also, other top performances on the girls’ side were turned in by Widefield's Aaliyah Ricketts, who won both the long jump and triple jump, and Liberty’s Jasmine Charles, who took first in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 10, Woodland Park 0
At Sand Creek: Sydney Lasater had four goals, Jadyn Ledoux added three, and Sand Creek rolled past Woodland Park in a game stopped 15 minutes into the second half due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
Zoey Shank, Sydney Chaffee and Miranda Schwartz also scored for the Scorpions (4-0), who built an 8-0 lead by halftime.
Woodland Park fell to 0-3.
Manitou Springs 7, Bayfield 1
At Manitou Springs: Caileen Sienknecht scored three goals to pace Manitou Springs to its second consecutive win.
Tera DeRemus, Abby Parker, Bridget Bodor and Kat Yenne each scored for the Mustangs (2-1), who erupted for six goals in the second half.
Liberty 2, Douglas County 1
At Littleton: Cortney Cowles scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift the Lancers to their third straight win.
The Lancers (3-1) spotted the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Kylie Hickox later scored to tie the game prior to halftime.
Falcon 4, Coronado 1
At Garry Berry: Erin Field’s first-half goal kept Coronado close, but Falcon (2-0) overpowered the Cougars (1-2) with two goals in each half to win going away.
Lutheran 2, CSCS 0
At Parker: Brooke Essegian scored a goal and added another on a penalty as Lutheran (3-1) shut out CSCS (1-1) in a battle of 3A state quarterfinalists from a season ago.
Mitchell 1, Palmer 0
At Garry Berry: Mitchell came up with the game’s only goal in the second half as the Marauders (2-1) blanked Palmer in its season opener.
F-FC 2, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Fountain-Fort Carson (2-0) remained perfect on the young season in a road shutout of Mesa Ridge (1-2).
BASEBALL
Pine Creek 2, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Parker Gregory’s run-scoring single in the third inning proved to be the difference as Riley Cornelio struck out 12 in five innings to help the Eagles slip past Lewis-Palmer despite a complete-game, 14-strikeout performance from Jason Shuger.
The game was moved south to Cheyenne Mountain as Pine Creek’s home field continues to recover from a midweek blizzard.
Palmer Ridge 12, D’Evelyn 8
At Runyon Complex: Charlie Deeds and Jack Flynn each had four hits, and Bridger Havens drove in four runs as a fast start helped Palmer Ridge down D’Evelyn at the Hornet Invitational.
The Bears (3-2), who later lost to Grand Junction Central, 9-3, against D’Evelyn had early leads of 4-0 and 7-2.
Air Academy 8, Resurrection Christian 3
At Runyon Complex: Bo Powers allowed just two earned runs in six innings and added a two-run double as Air Academy rallied late to down Resurrection Christian at the Hornet Invitational.
Trailing 1-0 after four innings, the Kadets (3-1) took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning, then added two more in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Falcon 13, Palmer 1 (5 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Conor Thiele struck out nine batters in four innings, and Dylan Debow, Creighton Werner and Mike Bird each had two RBIs as Falcon (1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak to start the season.
F-FC 10, Canon City 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cody Spears homered and tossed six solid innings as the Trojans downed Canon City to end the day undefeated in two games.
Earlier, the Trojans (3-1) beat TCA 5-4 in nine innings.
Shaun Cox went a combined 6 for 10 with six RBIs, four coming in the opener.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Windsor 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: Wiley Burkett and Ike Eastburn scored four goals each, and Cheyenne Mountain found its offensive spark in the second half when it outscored Windsor 11-2 to break open a close game in a nonleague win over the Wizards.
Cole Mika and Zac Paige added two goals apiece for the Indians (3-0), who led 4-2 at halftime.
Liam Hybl registered 12 saves for Cheyenne Mountain.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 20, Denver South 4
At District 20 Stadium: Rachel Sullivan tied a school records for goals in a game with nine, Abby Ross added six more to lead to her state-leading total, and Liberty dominated Denver South.
Sullivan matched the mark set by Olivia McCrary on May 2, 2018, against Smoky Hill.
Ross has a state-high 26 goals in just four games for the Lancers (2-2), who put the game away in the second half by going on a 12-1 run.
Air Academy 16, Green Mountain 10
At Air Academy: Reagan Brenenstuhl scored six times, and Air Academy made a fast start hold up as the Kadets snapped a two-game skid.
Chloe Currier and Avery Rodny added three goals each for the Kadets (2-2), who started strong and took a 10-5 lead into intermission.
Kelly Lazzelle had nine stops in goal for Air Academy.