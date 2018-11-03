FOOTBALL
CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
No. 2 Peyton 22, No. 15 Platte Canyon 8
At Peyton: Trevor Walker did it all for the Panthers on Saturday in a first-round Class 1A playoff win.
Walker had two rushing touchdowns, two 2-point conversions and 79 rushing yards. He also had 77 passing and 13 receiving yards as the No. 2 Panthers punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.
Josh Gonzalez had 70 yards rushing, 28 receiving and also had 22 kick return yards. Walker also had 23 yards on special teams.
Peyton will play No. 7 Centauri in the quarterfinals next week.
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
No. 14 Castle View 35, No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson 20
At Castle View: The Trojans’ season ended in a 15-point loss to No. 14 Castle View. Castle View racked up a 22-point lead at halftime, but Fountain Fort Carson found the end zone twice in the second half to try to cut the deficit.
The Trojans end their season 5-6.
8-MAN FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No. 8 Pikes Peak Christian 52, No. 9 Vail Christian 16
At Pikes Peak Christian: Vail Christian opened its first-round game against Pikes Peak Christian with an 80-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion for a quick eight-point lead, but the Eagles controlled from there.
Hudson Grant had five rushing touchdowns totaling 176 yards on scoring plays. He opened the game with a 55-yard rush, and his last touchdown was an 80-yard score.
Pikes Peak Christian will play No. 1 West Grand next Saturday in the 8-man quarterfinals.
BOYS' SOCCER
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
No. 7 The Classical Academy 2, No. 2 Skyview 2 (SO - TCA 8, Skyview 7)
At Skyview: The Classical Academy upset No. 2 Skyview in a shootout win to earn a spot in the 4A semifinals.
The Titans rebounded from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to force overtime, and netted eight goals in a shootout to clinch the win.
TCA scored the game-tying goal with just 1:20 left to play in regulation. The No. 7 Titans move on to play No. 3 Denver North in the semifinals on Wednesday.
No. 1 Air Academy 1, No. 9 Skyline 0
At Air Academy: Luke Louthan played hero for the Kadets in a narrow quarterfinal win over Skyline.
Air Academy will move on to play No. 20 Glenwood Springs in the semifinals Wednesday. Glenwood Springs has upset the No. 13 and No. 4 seeds on the way to the state semis.
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
No. 9 Liberty Common 1, No. 16 Colorado Springs Christian 0
At Fossil Ridge: Colorado Springs Christian’s season ends with a narrow loss in the 3A quarterfinals against No. 9 Liberty Common. The Lions finish the season 10-6-2.
VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS
CLASS 5A
REGION 7
Cherry Creek 3, Pine Creek 0
Pine Creek 3, Loveland 0
At Cherry Creek: Despite pulling off a sweep in the second round of the Region 7 tournament, Pine Creek could not qualify for the 5A state tournament with a 1-1 tournament record. The Eagles finish their season 11-14.
CLASS 4A
REGION 1
Lewis-Palmer 3, Greeley Central 0
Canon City 3, Greeley Central 1
Lewis-Palmer 3, Canon City 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Taylor Buckley and Trinity Jackson racked up 40 combined kills through two games as the Rangers swept the Region 1 tournament, punching their ticket to yet another 4A state tournament.
Kess Krutsinger led Lewis-Palmer against Canon City in the team’s final match of the tournament with 10 kills. Canon City had just seven kills in the match, led by Grace Baxter with two.
But the Tigers were on fire in their opening game against Greeley Central in which Makenna Sawyer had a staggering 19 kills, followed by Baxter with 13.
Canon City’s season ends after going 1-1 in the regional tournament. The Tigers finished 17-8 overall.
REGION 3
Discovery Canyon 3, Golden 1
Discovery Canyon 3, Frederick 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder clinched their second straight appearance in the 4A state tournament with a quick Region 3 sweep.
In Discovery Canyon’s opening game against Golden Ashten Prechtel led the team with 17 kills and eight blocks, while Hannah Pethtel had nine aces and three blocks. Leah Lester was second on the team in kills with 13.
Prechtel followed in Game 2 with 15 kills and 10 blocks.
REGION 5
Mead 3, Coronado 2
Air Academy 3, Coronado 2
Mead 3, Air Academy 0
At Mead: Coronado fought valiantly in the Region 5 tournament, forcing two five-set matches, but it wasn’t enough to give the Cougars a qualifying spot in the 4A state tournament.
Air Academy won its first match in a 3-2 battle against Coronado, but fell to Mead in the final match as the Mavericks clinched the qualifying spot.
REGION 6
Thompson Valley 3, The Classical Academy 0
Evergreen 3, The Classical Academy 0
At Evergreen: The Classical Academy ended its season in losses to Thompson Valley and Evergreen in the Region 6 tournament. The Titans end the year 15-10.
REGION 9
Palmer Ridge 3, Eagle Valley 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Roosevelt 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears qualified for the state tournament with a home site sweep in the Region 9 tournament.
Naeemah Weathers led the Bears with 12 kills against Eagle Valley, while freshman Madison Wilson had five blocks.
REGION 12
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Woodland Park 1
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Battle Mountain 2
Woodland Park 2, Battle Mountain 0
At Woodland Park: Cheyenne Mountain upset the Region 12 host Woodland Park to clinch a trip to the 4A state tournament.
The Indians earned a 3-1 win over Woodland Park in the opening match, followed by a five-set battle against Battle Mountain to earn the qualifying spot.
Woodland Park’s Sarah Garner had nine kills against Cheyenne Mountain. She also had seven blocks, along with sophomore Trinity Mcabee.
Garner followed with seven kills against Battle Mountain. Woodland Park finished its season 20-5.
CLASS 3A
REGION 12
St. Mary’s 3, Bennett 1
Bishop Machebeuf 3, St. Mary’s 1
At Bennett: St. Mary’s season ended with a 1-1 showing at the Region 12 tournament. The Pirates completed their season 15-9.