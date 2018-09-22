FOOTBALL
Peyton 42, Platte Canyon 6
At Platte Canyon: The Panthers continued their perfect season and improved to 4-0, thanks in part to JD Hart's three touchdowns on 16 carries and 189 yards in the nonconference game Saturday.
Brandon Hussey and Gunner Saarela each had a rushing touchdown and Colton Murray completed a TD pass to Hussey for Peyton, which scored 32 points in the second and third quarters.
The Panthers jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first.
Platte Canyon (1-3) scored a touchdown in the fourth.
Vista Ridge 24, Rampart 12
At D-20 Stadium: Quarterback Payton Kaiser connected twice with Keyon Burris, including a 70-yarder, to carry the Wolves (2-2) to their second win in three games.
The long TD pass gave the Wolves a 24-0 advantage in third quarter.
Emmanuel Garcia also scored a 18-yard touchdown run for Vista Ridge.
Cale Cormaney completed a 5-yard TD pass to Ethan Temby late in the game for Rampart (3-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
Pueblo Central Invitational
At Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo: The Classical Academy's Mason Norman dominated the boys' 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 18 seconds to take first place, as Fountain-Fort Carson boasted four runners in the top 15 to finish second behind Alamosa.
Alamosa's Elijah DeLaCerda finished as the runner-up in 16:45.
Paul Thomas led the Trojans in 17:49 to take seventh. That showing was followed by teammates Jacob Ramirez (ninth, 17:58), Anthony Foster (12th, 18:05) and Mercer Kabel (15th, 18:15).
TCA's Brendan Johnston (17:59) and Will Moore (18:00) took 10th and 11th, respectively.
Palmer's Hayes Witherow (18:09) finished 14th.
On the girls' side, Florence's Kylie Simshauser took first in 19:16, while Katie Flaherty (19:20) placed second to lead TCA to a first-place finish with 56 points.
Alamosa (100) and F-FC (101) rounded out the top three.
The Vanguard School's Ella Johnson (20:09) and Madi Moen (20:35) took fifth and sixth, respectively.
TCA's Sophia Valentine (20:42), Sarah Flannery (21:22) and Mikayla Curl (21:27) placed eighth, 14th and 15th, respectively. Meanwhile, F-FC's Emily Hamilton (20:51) and Loren Ruckmich (21:06) finished 10th and 11th, respectively.
BOYS' SOCCER
Rampart 2, Smoky Hill 1, OT
At Smoky Hill: Dillon O'Neal and Simagegn Collins each knocked in a goal, including one in overtime, to lift the Rams (6-0-1).
The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Tristan Whelchel finished with seven saves for Rampart, which was coming off a 2-2 tie with Air Academy.
Cheyenne Mountain 1, Pine Creek 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Dylan Baeck scored a first-half goal that was enough to carry the Indians (4-3-1) to their third win in four games.
Will Thompson finished with four saves for Cheyenne Mountain.
Pine Creek (2-6-1) has dropped its last five games.
Fountain-Fort Carson 2, Pueblo South 1
At Pueblo South: Zaile'n Long and Matt Klein each scored a goal and Shaun Cox assisted on one to lift the Trojans (5-3-1) to their first win in three games.
Anthony Christopher finished with an impressive 10 saves for F-FC, which led 1-0 at halftime.
Pueblo South (1-9) was coming off a win against Mesa Ridge.
Canon City 2, Pueblo County 1
At Pueblo County: Lincoln Andrews and Kyle Smith both scored a goal in the second half to lift the Tigers to the win.
Goalkeeper John Crawford recorded five saves for Canon City (3-5), which earned its third straight win.
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Summit 2
At Summit: The Lions (4-3) had two of their goals in the second half against Summit (2-3-1) to earn their first win in three games.
Arrupe Jesuit 4, St. Mary's 1
At Grace Center: Wyatt Barton assisted Connor Timmins on the Pirates' lone goal but St. Mary's (3-4-1) couldn't overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Arrupe Jesuit (5-2-1) boasted four different scorers.
Lamar 4, The Vanguard School 1
At TVS: Gabe Skur scored The Vanguard School's lone goal as the Coursers (0-5) stayed winless this season.
Lamar (5-3) has won four of its last five games.
SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 11, Pueblo Central 6
At Discovery Canyon: Genesis Andino-Cabrera smacked a grand slam and Sami Edwards added a home run as the Thunder rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to keep their winning streak at nine games.
Andino-Cabrera also finished with six RBIs for Discovery Canyon (10-6), which produced five runs apiece in the final two innings. Kayden Rogers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Pueblo Central (9-8) has lost four of its last five games.
The Classical Academy 20, James Irwin 8, 6 innings
At El Pomar Youth Sports Park: The Titans racked up 16 hits, jumped to a 13-4 lead in the first inning and had a home run by Olivia Parris to take the nonconference game.
Isabelle Davis had four RBIs and both Parris and Maile Johnson drove in three runs for TCA (4-14), which is on a two-game winning streak. Johnson also pitched well in the circle, finishing with seven strikeouts.
Novalee Velez and Emily Scheidler each had three RBIs for James Irwin (4-13).
Rocky Ford 10, St. Mary's' 4
At Rocky Ford: The Pirates gave up 10 runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, a stretch that ultimately contributed to the end of their 14-game winning streak.
Rocky Ford (11-5) has won six in a row.
Cassidy Sorensen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for St. Mary's (15-3), and Lana DeBakey struck out two in a complete outing.
Falcons 23, Palmer 0
At Palmer: The Falcons (10-11) racked up 12 hits and took advantage of three errors to run away with the win over Palmer (3-11).
Vista Ridge 10, Pine Creek 6
At Pine Creek: The Wolves (11-6) broke up a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third and earned their seventh straight win.
Vista Ridge scored four more runs in the fourth to take a 9-4 lead and held on.
Gerilyn Martinez drove in three RBIs for Pine Creek (9-8). Jordan Midkiff had a home run, while Martinez, Brynn Jackson and Lourdes Martinez each finished with a triple.
Pueblo South 16, Fountain-Fort Carson 1, 4 innings
At Pueblo South: The Trojans (7-12) fell behind 13-1 in the second inning and couldn't recover.
Miranda Algien went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Pueblo South (13-4).
Coronado 15, Canon City 2
At Coronado: Nevaeh Santistevan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a slew of others drove in multiple runs for Coronado.
Elycia Figueroa, Julie Callan, Jenna Ruggaber, Anika Hagen and Savannh Starr each had two RBIs for Coronado (8-10), which jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first.
Ruggaber also finished with 11 strikeouts.
Hannah Howard and Brianna Weikal each drove in a run for Canon City (7-12).
Pueblo West 16, Doherty 5, 5 innings
Delanie Baker drove in two runs as the Spartans (10-9) fell behind 9-2 in the second inning.
Doherty 16, Palmer Ridge 12
Delanie Baker, Jasmine Costa and Lauren Bosler each had three RBIs as the Spartans came back from a 5-2 deficit with 10 runs in the third inning.
Widefield 15, Palmer Ridge 10
At Palmer Ridge: Jocelyn Garcia, Dana Atencio, Jamie Tedder and Lizette Samora each had two RBIs as the Gladiators rallied from 5-2 deficit with a five-run third inning to come away with the win.
Savannah Valdez finished with four hits, including a homer, for Widefield (12-7).
Palmer Ridge (7-12) has dropped its last three games.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Eaton 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Taylor Buckley led with 12 kills and five aces, Kessandra Krutsinger added eight kills and two blocks and the Rangers handled the reigning Class 3A champions 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 in nonconference action.
Defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer (9-1) has won eight straight matches.
Eaton (6-4) has dropped four of its last six matches.