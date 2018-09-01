SOFTBALL
Palmer 14, Sierra 9, 5 innings
At El Pomar Youth Sports Center: The Terrors (2-4) exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning, enough to keep the game out of reach and snap a three-game losing streak.
Queen Williams hit a home run for Sierra (0-7), while Sophia Lester contributed with two RBIs. The Stallions scored eight of their runs in the final two innings.
Pueblo East 16, Canon City 1, 4 innings
At Runyon Field: The Eagles scored all of their runs in the final three innings, including eight in the third, to stay undefeated.
Jaylene Escajeda went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Pueblo East (7-0).
Mady Ley had a single and scored a run for Canon City (4-3), which saw a two-game winning streak end.
D’Evelyn 16, Woodland Park 1
At Woodland Park: The Jaguars put up 12 runs in the second and third innings in the win over Woodland Park (2-7).
Kylee Ornstein led with four RBIs for D'Evelyn (2-3).
Smoky Hill 10, Rampart 3
At Smoky Hill: The Rams kept the game close in the fourth, cutting the lead to 4-3.
But Smoky Hill (6-4) exploded for sixth runs in the sixth to get their fourth win in five games. Yasmine Ybarra and Izzy Waleski each had four RBIs.
Rampart (5-2), which lost for the second time in five games, was led by Kaylee Rookey. The senior went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Vista Peak Prep 4, Mesa Ridge 2
At Vista Peak Prep: The Bison (8-2) went up 3-1 in the third inning and held on for the win, thanks to Kayla Russell hitting a two-run single.
The Grizzlies (4-5) had an RBI apiece from Ariadna Martinez and Katrina Robertson. Kylee Bunnell pitched six innings with four strikeouts.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 7, Liberty 0
At D20 Stadium: Sloane Murphy recorded a hat trick and Colorado Academy dominated the Colorado League game with five goals in the second half.
The Lancers (0-2-1) have lost two straight.
FOOTBALL
Chatfield 52, Rampart 42
At D20 Stadium: The Rams managed to stay in the game despite Chatfield's offensive attack, which put up 31 points in the first three quarters of the high-scoring affair.
Rampart (1-1) and the Chargers (2-0) battled in the fourth, with each scoring 21 points.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 6, Montrose 3
At K-Dome: Thaddeaus Dewing recorded a hat trick and Kelton Hooker added two more goals as the Kadets opened up the game with a 3-0 lead in the first half of the nonconference game.
Adin Schwenke chipped in a goal and two assists for Air Academy (2-1), while Thomas Beatty earned the win as goalkeeper.
Montrose (0-4) knocked in three scores in the second half.