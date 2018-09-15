FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 2, Liberty 0
At D20 Stadium: The Bears (6-1-1) knocked in a goal in each half to edge the Lancers and earn their second straight win in Colorado Field Hockey League action.
Liberty (1-5-1) has dropped three in a row.
FOOTBALL
Air Academy 30, George Washington 14
At All City Stadium in Denver: The Kadets took control of the nonconference game early, jumping to a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter after Jared Clark completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pope.
Air Academy (2-1) also impressed on defense by intercepting a pass and recovering two fumbles.
George Washington (2-2) has lost two straight games.
Resurrection Christian 20, The Classical Academy 6
At Loveland Sports Park: The Titans (0-3) cut the deficit to 7-6 after they blocked a field goal attempt and ran the ball to the end zone as time expired in the first half but ultimately couldn't pull off a comeback.
The Cougars (3-0) went on two score two more touchdowns in the second half to pull away.
BOYS' SOCCER
Ellicott 8, Pueblo Central 0
At Ellicott: Cristian Dorado led the onslaught with three goals, Dorian Quillen and Acxel Perez each added two scores and the Thunderhawks never let up in the nonconference game.
Issac Chacon also added a goal and Nathan Favreau finished with eight saves for Ellicott (3-1), which bounced back from a 10-4 loss last week to Sand Creek.
Pueblo Central (3-5) has dropped its last three games.
Colorado Academy 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 2
At Colorado Academy: The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before the Mustangs (4-1) produced two goals in the second half to come away with the nonconference win.
CSCS (3-2) has lost two of its last three games.
Air Academy 4, Centaurus 2
At Centaurus: The Kadets continued its hot streak by two goals in each half against Centaurus (3-2) in the nonconference game.
Air Academy (6-1) has five straight games.
SOFTBALL
Doherty 6, Canon City 5
At Canon City: Mariana Morales went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Angelina LoCricchio finished with three hits, including a triple, and the Spartans jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning to hold on for the victory.
Doherty (7-7) survived a rally by Canon City (6-10) by scoring the game-winning run the sixth inning.
Katlynn Garrison had five strikeouts for the Spartans, who have won three consecutive games.
Mady Ley went 3 for 3 for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the second and third before tying it 5-5 in the fifth. Brianna Winford also threw out three batters in the circle.
Pueblo East 20, Woodland Park 2, 3 innings
Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo: Jada Boddy hit a two-run single in the first inning but Pueblo East was too much as the Eagles (11-5) responded with 12 runs in the first and seven more in the second.
Pueblo East complied 13 hits as Nasya Madrid-Lafebre had three triples and seven RBIs.
Woodland Park (6-10) has lost two of its last three games.
Pueblo Centennial 16, Fountain-Fort Carson 8
At F-FC: The Trojans stayed close to Pueblo Centennial until the seventh, when the Bulldogs exploded for eight runs after leading by a run in the nonconference game.
Jenisah More was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Michelle Aguiree batted in two runners for F-FC (6-11).
The 9-5 Bulldogs produced 17 hits as Lilliana Espinoza was 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Pueblo South 14, Mesa Ridge 4
At Alia Field in Pueblo: Kylee Bunnell, Bella Quintana, Ariadna Martinez and Katrina Robertson each knocked in a run but the Grizzlies (12-6) ultimately suffered their first loss in nine games.
Miranada Algien was 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and a home run for Pueblo South (10-4), which scored 12 runs in the final three innings. Maddie Nunez also struck out five and allowed just five hits.
Vista Ridge 19, Rampart 13
At Rampart: The Wolves held only a 14-13 lead before scoring five runs in the final inning of the slugfest.
Vista Ridge (8-6) is on a roll, having won its last four games.
Kaylee Sheets led Rampart (9-5) with five RBIs, and teammate Brianna Jennings batted in three runs.
Despite staying within striking distance for much of the nonconference game, the Rams finished with nine errors.
The Academy 22-20, James Irwin 1-4
At El Pomar Youth Sports Park: Freshman Sierra Finn had an RBI triple in the first game but the Jaguars (4-10) couldn't overcome The Academy's firepower, which produced 13 runs in the first inning.
Freshman Angel Contreaz was 4 for 4 with four RBIs for the Widlcats (11-1).
In the second game, Savanna Ramirez led The Academy with six RBIs and two doubles.
Finn had another impressive outing for the Jaguars as she finished with two RBIs.
Chaparral 6, Widefield 5
At Chaparral: The Gladiators led 5-4 before Chaparral (7-7) came back with two runs in the final inning. Savannah Valdez had a standout day for Widefield (9-6), finishing with two doubles and four RBIs.