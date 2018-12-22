HOCKEY
Palmer 7, Air Academy 2
At World Arena: William Stone, Zack Swain and Joseph Van Dyk scored two goals each, and Palmer scored the game's first six goals as the Terrors surpassed last year's win total in a win over Air Academy.
Palmer went 1-18 last season.
Sean Bolduc stopped 33 of 35 shots to get the win for Palmer (2-5).
Samuel Dawrant and William MacGuire scored in a 36-second span in the second period for the Kadets (0-7).
Pine Creek 8, Rampart 2
At World Arena: Alexander Brooks scored four goals, and Austin Sawyer and Austin Santos each recorded three assists as Pine Creek (7-1-1) snapped a two-game winless streak.
Jasen Komrofske and Kiko Miller scored for Rampart (2-4-1).
Coronado 5, Liberty 4
At World Arena: Jack Cintron scored the natural hat trick in the second period — part of a four-goal outburst — to lead Coronado past Liberty to snap the Cougars' season-opening six-game winless streak.
Cole Brooker had a goal and three assists for the Cougars (1-4-1), who took the lead for good after Cintron's second-period effort.
Connor McIlhany had two goals and an assist for the Lancers (2-3).
Glenwood Springs 12, Woodland Park 5
At Eagle: Lou Levy and Trace Tarnanto each scored twice for Woodland Park (1-5), which allowed four goals in the first 3:08 and never recovered in a loss to Glenwood Springs.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CSCS 57, Pagosa Springs 39
At Pagosa Springs: Corrie Anderson hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points to lead three scorers in double figures as Colorado Springs Christian School (6-0) finished off a two-game sweep at the Wolf Creek Classic by dominating Pagosa Springs.
Cornerstone Christian 44, ECA 34
At Westminster: Evangelical Christian couldn't recover from an early 10-point deficit in a nonleague road loss to Cornerstone Christian Academy.
The Eagles (1-6) trailed 28-12 at halftime.
Megan Engesser and Rachel Ingram added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lions (6-0), who went on a 13-5 run to start the game and extended the advantage to 32-17 by halftime.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Vanguard 82, Bishop Shanahan (Pa.) 80 (OT)
At Orlando, Fla.: Seth Fuqua scored 29 points, including the go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, to help The Vanguard School break through with a consolation-round victory in final-day action at the KSA Classic.
Dominique Clifford added 27 points and the game-winning assist for the Coursers (3-2), who lost leads in the fourth quarter in their previous two games at the tournament.
Carter Milroy and Joseph Padilla chipped in 12 points each for Vanguard.
Doherty 58, Cherry Creek 51
At Greenwood Village: Schafer Reichart scored a team-high 16 points — including a 13-of-14 effort at the free-throw line — as Doherty started fast and held off Cherry Creek in the third-place game of the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic.
Lucas Moerman had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans (3-6), who started the game on a 24-9 run and led 37-17 at halftime.
CSCS 55, Pagosa Springs 46
At Pagosa Springs: Colorado Springs Christian School rebounded from its first loss of the season, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat tournament-host Pagosa Springs at the Wolf Creek Classic.
The Lions (5-1) trailed 27-17 at halftime but nearly made up that deficit with a 16-7 run in the third quarter and took the lead for good during a 22-12 advantage over the game's final eight minutes.
Woodland Park 64, Littleton 34
At Woodland Park: Skye Cicarelli had 11 points and 13 rebounds — one of four double-digit scorers — and Woodland Park went on a 23-0 run in the second quarter to break open a close game as the Panthers snapped a season-opening seven-game losing streak.
Joey Babin led Woodland Park (1-7) with 14 points and five rebounds, with other key contributions coming from Vaughn Rea (12 points) and Hunter Peel (10 points).
Lewis-Palmer 59, Vista PEAK 41
At Aurora: Matthew Ragsdale, in just his second game back after suffering a foot injury on the first day of practice, exploded for 21 points to lead Lewis-Palmer.
The junior averaged 16.5 points last season in helping the Rangers (6-0) to the 4A state-title game.
Joel Scott added 13 points for Lewis-Palmer, which outscored Vista PEAK 31-16 between the second and third quarters to turn a three-point lead into a 45-26 cushion.
Pueblo Centennial 63, James Irwin 57
At Denver: Nathaniel Plaisted continued his stellar start to the season by scoring 27 points and adding nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough as James Irwin fell to Pueblo Centennial at the Denver West tournament.
Matthew Skalicky added 15 points for the Jaguars (3-4), who led 16-14 early but were outscored over the final three quarters.
Thomas Jefferson 55, Vista Ridge 52
At Greenwood Village: Payton Kaiser led three scorers in double figures with 19 points, but Vista Ridge went cold late as Thomas Jefferson used a 19-7 run in the fourth quarter to erase a nine-point deficit in final-day action from the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic.
Tyler Edwards scored 13 for the Wolves (3-7), who also got a 10-point effort from Micah Hilts.
Vista Ridge led 31-22 at halftime.
Cornerstone Christian 52, ECA 28
At Westminster: Evangelical Christian struggled without leading scorer Jason Holt, falling behind 20-4 early and never recovering in a nonleague loss to Cornerstone Christian.
Holt recently underwent throat surgery but is expected to return after the holiday break.
Braydan Hekkers and Landon Bunker had 10 and eight points, respectively, for the Eagles (5-3), who saw their three-game winning streak end. On Friday, ECA beat Cripple Creek-Victor behind 16-point efforts from Sam Mote and Hekkers, along with 16 rebounds from Judah Alexander.