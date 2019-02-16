Basketball.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Tri-Peaks district tournament

No. 5 Manitou Springs 66, No. 12 Florence 32

At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs claimed a convincing victory in a play-in game to enter the Tri-Peaks district tournament.

Manitou Springs will face No. 4 Lamar on Tuesday in the first round.

The Mustangs put up a dominant performance in the first quarter, claiming a 23-5 lead after the first eight minutes.

Salida 51, Atlas Prep 42

Peyton 49, Calhan 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trinidad 53, Ellicott 50

At Trinidad: The Thunderhawks fell to Trinidad in a 3A Tri-Peaks play-in game. Ellicott ends its season 6-13.

Fountain Valley 35, Thomas MacLaren 10

At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley’s Tilly Rahm scored 13 of her team’s 35 points to close out the regular season with a win. Fountain Valley outscored the Highlanders (4-8, 1-6 Black Forest) 16-0 in the second quarter. The Danes are 7-10 and 2-5 in 2A Black Forest.

ICE HOCKEY

Battle Mountain 5, Lewis-Palmer 3

At Dobson Arena: Battle Mountain held a 3-0 edge after the first period and held on through a Ranger comeback for a nonconference win.

Sam Kleinsmith netted a hat trick as the only Lewis-Palmer skater to find the back of the net. Goalie Reece Colson faced 28 shots, stopping 23.

Crested Butte 7, Palmer 0

At Jorgensen: Palmer goalie Sean Bolduc weathered a storm of Crested Butte shots in a nonconference loss. Bolduc stopped 66 of 73 shots as the Terrors fell in a lopsided loss. Palmer had just five shots on goal.

