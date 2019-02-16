BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Tri-Peaks district tournament
No. 5 Manitou Springs 66, No. 12 Florence 32
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs claimed a convincing victory in a play-in game to enter the Tri-Peaks district tournament.
Manitou Springs will face No. 4 Lamar on Tuesday in the first round.
The Mustangs put up a dominant performance in the first quarter, claiming a 23-5 lead after the first eight minutes.
Salida 51, Atlas Prep 42
Peyton 49, Calhan 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinidad 53, Ellicott 50
At Trinidad: The Thunderhawks fell to Trinidad in a 3A Tri-Peaks play-in game. Ellicott ends its season 6-13.
Fountain Valley 35, Thomas MacLaren 10
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley’s Tilly Rahm scored 13 of her team’s 35 points to close out the regular season with a win. Fountain Valley outscored the Highlanders (4-8, 1-6 Black Forest) 16-0 in the second quarter. The Danes are 7-10 and 2-5 in 2A Black Forest.
WRESTLING
ICE HOCKEY
Battle Mountain 5, Lewis-Palmer 3
At Dobson Arena: Battle Mountain held a 3-0 edge after the first period and held on through a Ranger comeback for a nonconference win.
Sam Kleinsmith netted a hat trick as the only Lewis-Palmer skater to find the back of the net. Goalie Reece Colson faced 28 shots, stopping 23.
Crested Butte 7, Palmer 0
At Jorgensen: Palmer goalie Sean Bolduc weathered a storm of Crested Butte shots in a nonconference loss. Bolduc stopped 66 of 73 shots as the Terrors fell in a lopsided loss. Palmer had just five shots on goal.