VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer Invitational Tournament
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers ruled their own tournament on Saturday, beating Greeley West, Montrose, Windsor and Niwot in straight sets to claim the title. Their run was never truly threatened as they relied on the likes of Trinity Jackson (22 kills), Kessandra Krutsinger (18 kills) and Taylor Buckley (15 kills).
Lewis-Palmer (6-1) topped Niwot in the final match, 25-12, 25-14.
The Rangers have won five straight since losing to Chaparral on Sept. 4.
Jefferson 3, Mitchell 2
At Jefferson: The Marauders (1-3) took it to the five-set limit but couldn't prevail, losing 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-8.
Nevaeh Padilla led Jefferson (1-4) with 16 kills.
BOYS' SOCCER
Air Academy 3, Niwot 2
At Niwot: The Kadets earned a hard-fought win by surviving a rally and scoring two of their goals in the second half.
Air Academy (4-1) led 1-0 at halftime.
Niwot (2-3-1) has lost two straight.
Discovery Canyon 1, Ponderosa 0
At Echo Park Stadium: The Thunder (4-0) kept their winning streak alive by scoring a goal in the second half.
Ponderosa (2-3) has lost three in a row.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 4, Fossil Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: The Bears (4-1) bounced back from their first loss in nearly a year a week ago by scoring all four goals in the first half.
Fossil Ridge (0-4-1) has suffered four straight losses.
FOOTBALL
Discovery Canyon 42, Pueblo South 41, OT
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Ryan Monteleone marched in his second touchdown in extra time, leading to a successful 2-point conversion to lift the Thunder to a dramatic win and a 3-0 record.
Discovery Canyon led 20-7 midway through the second quarter before Pueblo South (0-3) issued an impressive rally. The Colts scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21-20 lead in the third quarter.
But the Thunder stayed in the back-and-forth game.
Zach Surface intercepted a pass late in the third to set up a score by quarterback Zack Anderson, who also threw two TD passes, and take a 34-27 advantage. The Colts scored early in the fourth, enough to force the game into overtime.
The Colts scored first before the Thunder responded and won.
Marshall Pikes also rushed for two TDs for Discovery Canyon.
Vista Peak Prep 56, Palmer 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Coming off their first win under second-year coach Tom Reber, the Terrors (1-2) fell behind early and never recovered.
The Bison (2-0) jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before scoring at least two touchdowns in each of the following period.
SOFTBALL
James Irwin 27-16, Sierra 12-10
At El Pomar Youth Sports Complex: Emily Scheidler went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a double to lead James Irwin (3-8), which jumped to a 16-4 lead in the second inning of the first game.
Haley Young pitched four innings and struck out three.
Melina Dimus had three RBIs for Sierra (1-11).
In the second game, James Irwin broke up a 5-5 tie by going on an 11-5 rally in the final three innings. Kylie Mallett produced three RBIs, while Scheidler, Kayla Peters and Hokulani Lau each drove in two runs.
Queen Williams went off for Sierra, finishing with a home run, a double and six RBIs.
Coronado 22, Dolores Huerta Prep 0, 3 innings
At Joe Santos Field in Pueblo: The Cougars exploded for 12 runs in the first inning, taking charge of the game early against the Scorpions (0-3).
Julia Callan led Coronado (6-7) by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run, while teammates Mariah Starr and Nevaeh Santistevan both drove in three runs apiece.
The Cougars' Jenna Ruggaber finished with six strikeouts and allowed no hits.
Highlands Ranch 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Highlands Ranch: Fountain-Fort Carson's Michelle Aguirre went 2 for 3 but the Trojans (4-9) allowed Highlands Ranch (6-8) to score seven runs in the final three innings.
Tournament at Runyon Field
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Canon City 5
Olivia Unger and Jenna Randall each drove in two runs to lead the Indians, who came up with three runs in the final two innings to take the win a tournament.
Katelyn Ralston had five strikeouts for Cheyenne Mountain (7-6).
Bailey Wade produced two RBIs for Canon City (6-7), which has lost four of its last five games.
Palmer Ridge 11, Canon City 8
Cara McGeeney and Jerika Moore each had two RBIs for Canon City in a losing effort.
Palmer Ridge (5-5) jumped to a 7-3 lead in the third and held on.
Pueblo County 11, Cheyenne Mountain 2
Eva Kerr-Star and Katelyn Ralston each knocked in a run, and the Indians didn't score until the final two innings.
Ralston also finished with six strikeouts.
La Junta 9, Cheyenne Mountain 4
La Junta quickly took control, scoring eight runs in the first inning.
Meghan Lynch, Jenna Randall and Katelyn Ralston each drove in a run as Ralston also impressed in the circle with seven strikeouts.