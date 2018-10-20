FOOTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 30, Discovery Canyon 27
At D-20 Stadium: The Rangers pulled off a big upset, overcoming a 20-13 halftime deficit to beat the Thunder thanks to Evan Walsh scoring on a short touchdown run with six minutes left in the game.
Discovery Canyon (7-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season in Class 3A Central League action.
BOYS' SOCCER
Salida 9, The Vanguard School 2
At The Vanguard School: Gabe Skrur scored a goal in each half, but the Coursers (2-12-1, 1-7) couldn't recover from a 5-1 halftime deficit in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League game.
Salida (9-4-2, 6-1-1) has won five straight.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, ThunderRidge 0
At ThunderRidge: The Rams (13-5) earned a 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of ThunderRidge to expand on a three-match winning streak in nonconference action.
The Grizzlies (10-7) have suffered their third straight loss.