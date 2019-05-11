GIRLS’ SOCCER
4A Second Round
(7) Sand Creek 3, (23) Glenwood Springs 2
At Sand Creek: Sydney Lasater scored twice, and Jadyn Ledoux added another, all in a 10-minute span early in the second half, as Sand Creek broke through after a scoreless first half, then held off Glenwood Springs to advance in the 4A playoffs.
The Scorpions (15-2), who got two assists from Miranda Schwartz and one from Amanda Garrett, will travel to meet No. 2 Pueblo Centennial in a quarterfinal-round game Wednesday.
3A Second Round
(7) Peak to Peak 1, (10) St. Mary’s 1 (PKs)
At Lafayette: Peak to Peak ended St. Mary’s season after scoring a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks after the squads were knotted at 1 after 100 minutes of play.
Katie Fowler tied the game for St. Mary’s (12-5) in the 34th minute off an assist from Cassidy Sorensen.
Peak to Peak (12-5) took the early lead on Iris Zhang’s goal in the game’s fifth minute.
(2) Kent Denver 8, (18) Manitou Springs 0
At Englewood: Kent Denver continued its dominance, scoring six goals in the first half and cruising past Manitou Springs for the Sun Devils’ 17th shutout this season.
Kent Denver has outscored its opponents 92-2 this season, their only loss a 2-0 loss to top-seeded Colorado Academy earlier this month.
Manitou Springs ended its season 8-8-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
3A State
At Greeley: Paced by three singles players who advanced to the semifinals, Colorado Springs School placed fourth in the final team standings with 35 points.
Hina Suzuki reached the finals at No. 3 singles but lost in straight sets. Meanwhile, Kate Griffin rebounded from a semifinals loss and took third at No. 2 singles, winning the last playback match in straight sets.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Second Round
(4) Aspen 11, (13) Air Academy 8
At Aspen: Air Academy cut into a five-goal halftime deficit to get to within one but could get no closer in a season-ending loss to undefeated Aspen.
The Kadets (11-5) trailed 8-3 at halftime.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tri-Peaks League Championships
At Grace Center: Jayden Omi (Manitou Springs) took first in the boys’ 100 and 200, while Ellicott’s Jodzuel Juarez crossed first in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Mikayla Hutchison of Banning Lewis Prep Academy won her races in the 200 and 300 hurdles to highlight local two-event winners.
Lamar swept both team titles. The Vanguard School placed third in the girls’ standings for the top local finish, while Ellicott placed fourth in the boys’ standings.
St. Vrain Invitational
At Longmont: Cheyenne Mountain’s Erik Le Roux took first in the 1,600 meters, while Braeden Holcombe of Palmer Ridge won the boys’ long jump to highlight action from local athletes.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
CSML Championships
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pine Creek, behind two relay and three individual wins, took the team title with 490 points, more than 100 more than runner-up Rampart.
Joshua-Ryan Lujan touched first in the 200-yard intermediate medley and 100 breaststroke, while the 200 medley and 400 freestyle teams also won their respective events.
Reid Gilbert also won the 200 freestyle for Pine Creek.
Andrew Aire of Coronado won the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
BASEBALL
Peyton 3, Calhan 2 (10 innings)
At Spurgeon Field: Chance Claman brought home the winning run with a single in the 10th inning, lifting Peyton to a come-from-behind win over rival Calhan in the final of the District 8 tournament.
Calhan (16-5) scored twice in the first inning, carrying that two-run lead into the sixth inning before Peyton (19-1) tied the game on Jake Stenzel’s two-out, two-run single.
Earlier Saturday, Peyton beat Simla, 10-0, while Simla snapped a 5-all tie with an eight-run outburst in the sixth as Calhan pulled away from Dolores Huerta Prep.
Palmer Ridge 9, TCA 5
At The Classical Academy: Charlie Deeds went 2 for 4, Brayton Wilmes had two RBIs, and Palmer Ridge took control with a seven-run third inning as the Bears beat TCA.
Palmer Ridge (15-7), which managed only six hits, took advantage of four errors –paving the way to six unearned runs – to win its 10th of 11 away from home this season.
Kobe Katayama and Noah Lasecki had two RBIs apiece to lead the Titans (15-6).
Liberty 9-1, Doherty 4-7
At Doherty: Jordan McDonald had four hits and tossed six innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts to help Doherty salvage a split with Liberty.
In the first game, Bricen Sites’ two-run double highlighted a four-run fifth inning that broke open a close game as Liberty (10-13, 5-8 4A/5A Pikes Peak) knocked off Doherty (11-13, 8-5).
Pueblo West 6, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Cheyenne Mountain: Pueblo West set the tone with three early runs, and Cheyenne Mountain couldn’t overcome the deficit as Nate Dennison’s complete game fueled the Cyclones to their 20th straight win.
Michael Ellis’ two-run double in the third reduced the Pueblo West (21-2) lead to 3-2 in the third, but the Cyclones answered with two runs in their half of the fourth to regain a three-run advantage.
Ellis also drove in the other run for the Indians (19-3) in the fifth inning.
Coronado 16, Palmer 1 (4 innings)
At Coronado: Bryce McKee led a 19-hit attack with a 4-for-4 effort with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Beau Chauvin added two triples and three runs batted in as Coronado scored early and often in a rout of Palmer.
Nate Pappenfuss and Graehame Webb also had three-hit days for the Cougars (12-9, 6-5 4A/5A CS Metro), who scored four runs in the first inning, five in the second and six more in the third.
The loss dropped the Terrors to 1-20, 0-10.
Pueblo South 3, Rampart 2
At Rampart: AJ Cordova’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh helped Pueblo South rally past Rampart in nonleague action.
Rampart (8-14) built a 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI triple from Taylor Zaiger followed by a run-scoring single by Hunter Felts.
Zaiger went the distance for the Rams, striking out six and allowing eight hits.
Regis 5, Pine Creek 0
At Aurora: Caden Wagner mashed his ninth home run – just one off the state lead – and two Regis pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Raiders blanked Pine Creek.
Patrick Strawbridge struck out 10 batters in five innings for Regis (17-5), which scored two runs in the first off Eagles starter Riley Cornelio and added another in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Wagner’s two-run homer in the six completed the scoring.
Kyle Moran had the lone hit for the Eagles (15-7).
St. Mary’s 4, Buena Vista 1
At Grace Center: Anthony Depner allowed an early home run, then made up for it at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort with two RBIs to boost St. Mary’s past Lamar for the Pirates’ 11th win in their last 12 games and the Tri-Peaks League title.
Depner’s RBI single to right in the second tied the game at 1, then one out later, Anthony Huber put the Pirates (17-5, 9-1) ahead to stay with his hit that scored Depner from second.
Edwin Romo pitched the final 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out two and allowing two hits.