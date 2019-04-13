GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coronado 1, Mesa Ridge 0, OT
Garry Berry: After 80 minutes of scoreless play, Hannah Burgess set up fellow senior Isabella Janney for the overtime winner and Coronado improved to 3-6 overall. Milena Cheney earned the shutout.
Mesa Ridge (5-5) had a four-game win streak snapped.
Widefield 7, Florence 1
The Gladiators got all the offense they needed in the first half, winning their third of the season (3-7, 0-3 4A Springs Metro) and ending a five-game skid.
Bea Hill scored four times and added an assist. Jayda Harris added two more goals.
Asia Mather handled the majority of the time in goal for Widefield and registered 19 saves.
Broomfield 5, Pine Creek 2
At Broomfield: Pine Creek (3-4-1, 1-0 5A/4A Springs Metro) cut into Broomfield’s five-goal, first-half lead, but the northerners won the nonconference battle of the Eagles.
Pine Creek has dropped three of its past four.
Sky View 3, Colorado Springs Christian 0
At Sky View: Three Hawks scored and Ruby Schmidli registered the shutout as Colorado Springs Christian (5-4, 2-0 3A Tri Peaks West) saw its three-game win streak come to an end on the road.
Rampart 6, Grand Junction Central 0
At D20: The undefeated Rams (6-0, 1-0 4A/5A CS Metro) scored three goals in each half and bulldozed the Warriors.
Senior Jazmin Harris led the way with a team-high two goals and nine shots. Jordan Garrett and Kaitlyn Wilcox each dished out two assists.
Fountain Valley 5, James Irwin 0
At Joseph Dorris Field: Sofia Mier scored twice as the Danes (7-1, 4-0) remained at the top of 2A Region 1.
The Jaguars (4-5, 0-2) dropped their second in a row.
The Vanguard School 2, Rye 1
At Vanguard: The Coursers (4-3, 0-2 3A Tri Peaks West) held on for a nonconference win.
Kent Denver 4, The Classical Academy 0
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Buena Vista 2
BASEBALL
Fountain Fort-Carson 9, Coronado 8
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans (5-6, 1-2 5A/4A Springs Metro) mounted an impressive comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring five runs on the way to snapping a five-game losing streak.
Senior Tyler Orcutt finished with three RBIs. Anthony Christopher picked up the win on the mound.
Coronado (5-5, 1-1) had won four straight.
Lewis-Palmer 8, La Junta 5
At La Junta: Evan Walsh led the way with three hits and runs and fellow senior Jason Shugar with three RBIs as Lewis-Palmer surged to the win via a three-run sixth inning.
Joe Schedlbauer collected the win as the Rangers improved to 10-5 (5-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Centennial 17, Cripple Creek-Victor 9
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Windsor 16, Pine Creek 4
At Windsor: The Wizards scored 10 times by the midway point to sink Pine Creek (5-4, 1-2 5A South Suburban) in a nonconference matchup and notch their seventh straight win.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Thompson Valley 16, Rampart 15
At Thompson Valley: Junior Caitlin Kincaid scored five times on six shots and added three interceptions, but the Rams (1-5, 1-1 Southern) came up just short in Loveland.
Mackenzie Dudevoir found the back of the net three times. Mackenzie and Madeline Fontana each added an assist.
BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
At Pueblo: Cheyenne Mountain finished first with 376 points, 108 more than second-place host Pueblo County, to win the Hornet Invitational.
The Indians’ Raglan Ward took first in the 100 back (56.01) and 200 IM (02:02.07). Teammate Gabe Grauvogel won the 200 (1:46.98) and 500 (1:51.32) free.
Cheyenne Mountain’s 200 medley relay (1:42.99) and 400 free relay (3:24.49) also took first.