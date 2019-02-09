GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 73, Palmer Ridge 34
At St. Mary’s: Josephine Howery needed 22 points to hit the 1,000-point plateau.
She did one better.
The St. Mary’s junior poured in a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds, four steals and four assists to highlight the Pirates’ rout of Palmer Ridge.
Seneca Hackley added 13 points, Brooklyn Valdez had 12 and Catherine Cummings chipped in with 11 for St. Mary’s (17-1), which outscored the Bears (11-10) 40-12 between the second and third quarters after holding just a five-point lead after the game’s first eight minutes.
Air Academy 42, Pueblo South 39
At Air Academy: Kylee Blacksten scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Air Academy built a big lead and held off Pueblo South to remain undefeated in a battle of 4A’s top teams.
Annie Louthan added 10 points for the Kadets (21-0), who led 26-16 at halftime and took a 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lakewood 73, Mesa Ridge 67
At Lakewood: Serin Dunne scored a team-high 29 points for a second straight night, but this time it wasn’t good enough as 4A Mesa Ridge lost its 14-game winning streak in a nonleague loss to its 5A counterpart.
Angelina Jackson had 11 points for the Grizzlies (17-4), who hit halftime with a 37-33 lead but were outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and never recovered.
Peyton 37, ECA 29
At Peyton: Peyton (13-3) built a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and held off Evangelical Christian Academy (4-13).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 99, James Irwin 50
At James Irwin: Seth Fuqua poured in 34 points, Dominque Clifford added 21 points, and the Vanguard School wrapped up its second straight league title by routing James Irwin.
The Coursers (16-2, 11-0 3A Tri-Peaks League) used a 25-0 run in the second quarter to pull away as they ran their winning streak to 13 games.
Nate Plaisted had 18 points for the Jaguars (10-8, 6-5).
St. Mary’s 92, Ellicott 27
At St. Mary’s: Gabe Calhoun led five scorers in double figures with 16 points, and St. Mary’s set the tone with a 28-5 run in the first quarter as the Pirates blasted Ellicott.
Sam Howery scored 15 points to help the offensive assault for the Pirates (14-4, 9-2), who also got 13 points from Rayshawn Dearmon and Eddy Ferrera and 12 from Luke Stockelman.
ECA 44, Peyton 42
At Peyton: Jonah Aragon scored 10 points, including the game-winning shot in the final seconds as Evangelical Christian Academy erased a 13-point deficit for a big nonleague win.
Jason Holt had a game-high 16 points for the Eagles (15-3), who went scoreless in the second quarter and trailed 20-7 at halftime.
Brendon Younger had 12 points to lead Peyton (10-6).
WRESTLING
CSML Championships
At Canon City: Thanks to five individual titles, Mesa Ridge edged Elizabeth by 3.5 points to win the overall team title.
Hunter Saiz (126 pounds), Colton Doyle (138), Devin Haller (152), Nico Suragdeen (182) and Jared Volcic (195) claimed crowns for the Grizzlies.
Woodland Park grapplers won three titles as Brady Hankin (106), Cole Gray (160) and Jacob Garner (170) stood on the podium’s top step. Canon City also claimed three crowns after Zeon Ortega (113), Ezavian Ortega (120) and James Ruona (132) won their respective first-place matches.
Tri-Peaks League Championships
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Jacob Lewey of host CSCS took the title at 152 pounds with a first-minute pin to win the area’s only crown.
Jacob McCarley of Manitou Springs (145), James Irwin’s Aaron Raos (182) and Braydn Cowen (285) of Ellicott had runner-up efforts
HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Air Academy 0
At Honnen: Scott Sullivan scored twice as Cheyenne Mountain set the tempo with four first-period goals, and Jaden Weed stopped all 17 shots he saw as the Indians blanked Air Academy.
Doherty 8, Coronado 1
At World Arena: Tyler Alldredge scored four goals and added an assist to lead Doherty past Coronado to run the Spartans’ winning streak to 10 games.