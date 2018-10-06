FOOTBALL
Harrison 42, Falcon 0
At Memorial Stadium: Orlando Westbrook rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, Devon Washington caught a long scoring pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Harrison forced four turnovers as the Panthers stayed undefeated by blanking Falcon in the league opener for both teams.
“We played a pretty complete game,” Harrison coach Al Melo said. “We had yet to put four quarters together, and I’m proud of the way the kids came out for the first game of league.”
Westbrook had touchdown runs of 4, 1 and 12 yards in the second quarter as the Panthers (6-0, 1-0 3A Southern) built a 21-0 lead after a slow start.
Aumiere Shedrick added a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it a 28-0 game. Later, Washington caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Westbrook and followed that on the ensuing possession by scooping up a loose ball and returning it 14 yards to complete the scoring.
Westbrook had 186 yards through the air on 6-of-9 passing, while Shedrick rushed for a game-high 107 yards.
Falcon fell to 1-5, 0-1.
Calhan 62, Swink 16
At Calhan: A game-opening kickoff return sparked a 42-point outburst in the first quarter as Calhan routed Swink to snap the Bulldogs’ two-game losing streak.
Calhan (2-4, 1-2 8-Man Southern) added scores in each subsequent quarter as it posted a season-high for points for the most in the Bulldogs’ new 8-man era.
Rocky Ford 45, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Rocky Ford cruised past Ellicott (0-6, 0-2 1A Santa Fe) as the Thunderhawks suffered their fifth straight shutout.
CROSS COUNTRY
FFC/TCA Invitational
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Widefield sophomore Sophia Mena captured the girls’ individual title, while Gladiators senior Ryan Outler placed third in the boys’ race to spearhead a second-place team finish.
Dakota Ridge captured both team titles.
Mesa Ridge’s Matthew and Richie Roberds finished sixth and 10th, respectively, to earn medalist honors.
Other top efforts in the girls’ race came from Loren Ruckmich of F-FC (fourth); Madelyn Rodrigues of Widefield (sixth), Jaelyn Wilson of F-FC (seventh); and Kayla Schumacher of Palmer (eighth).
SOFTBALL
Liberty 13, Palmer Ridge 3 (five innings)
At Palmer Ridge: Megan Dickinson doubled twice and drove in three runs, Emily Baros added three RBIs, and Liberty ended its season on a three-game winning streak with a rout of Palmer Ridge.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning before the Lancers (5-18) broke the game open with an eight-run second, followed by three more in the third.
Danielle Villalba went the first three innings from the circle, striking out four and scattering seven hits. Dickinson tossed two innings of no-hit relief with three strikeouts.
Palmer Ridge ended the season 8-15.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pueblo Centennial 1, Liberty 0 (OT)
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Isaiah Bach’s goal in overtime accounted for the only goal to lift Pueblo Centennial (11-1-1) past Liberty (8-4) to snap the Lancers’ four-game winning streak.
The Lancers sent seven shots on goal, but each was stopped by Bulldogs goalkeeper Jesse Chavez.
CSCS 1, Palmer Ridge 1 (OT)
At Don Breese Stadium: After goals from each side in the first half, neither could net another as CSCS (6-4-1) and Palmer Ridge (1-8-2) tied in a nonleague game.
Heritage Christian 3, CSS 0
At Colorado Springs School: CSS could manage only one shot on goal as the Kodiaks (4-5-1) dropped a nonleague game to Heritage Christian (9-1).
The Kodiaks trailed 2-0 at halftime.
VOLLEYBALL
Terror Invitational
At Palmer: Kylee Newsome had six kills to lead a balanced hitting attack, and Sarah Garner added seven total blocks as Woodland Park rallied to beat Palmer in tournament action.
Teagan Couch and Kourtney Cox had 19 and 13 digs, respectively, to lead the Panthers (11-2), who later beat Poudre and Lotus School for Excellence before falling to Horizon.
Greeley Central Invite
At Greeley: Liberty (12-7) capped off a perfect day on the road by knocking off the tournament hosts in three sets.
Earlier, the Lancers swept Fort Morgan and Weld Central.
Valley 3, CSCS 1
At Gilcrest: Charlie Tidwell had 15 kills and 16 digs for CSCS in a tight, four-set nonleague loss at Valley in a clash of 3A state qualifiers from a season ago.
The Lions (15-3) fell 25-19, 17-25, 24-26, 24-26.
Avery Stein added 31 digs for CSCS.
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Custer County 1
At Westcliffe: Kyler Sweat had team highs with seven kills and seven aces as Pikes Peak Christian (13-2) dropped the first set but won the next three to drop Custer County in nonleague play.
Pikes Peak Christian also knocked off South Park in four sets during the three-team event.
Fountain Valley 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Fountain Valley: Kim MacDonald served up 11 aces as Fountain Valley (7-9) made quick work of Atlas Prep (0-11).