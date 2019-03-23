BASKETBALL
The Show
At Denver: Fountain-Fort Carson senior Samiyah Worrell and Seth Fuqua of The Vanguard School each were named most valuable players for their respective games Saturday in action from The Show, an annual showcase started in 2001 by the Denver Nuggets.
Worrell, the Trojans’ all-time leading scorer, was MVP of the Navy team in the top 20 girls' seniors game, while Fuqua, who surpassed 2,000 career points and led the Coursers to the 3A boys’ state-title contest, earned honors in the small-school boys' all-star game.
A total of 31 players representing Pikes Peak region schools were selected to play in one of eight games that made up the showcase.
TRACK AND FIELD
Terror Invitational
At Garry Berry Stadium: Tyrese Vanhorne, the 4A reigning state champion in the 200 meters, won his signature event and added another in the 400 to help Harrison to the boys’ team title.
The Panthers also got a title in the 400-meter relay and an individual crown from Darius Cheatom, who claimed the title in the triple jump.
Palmer’s Elijah Brown won both hurdles races.
In the girls’ division, TCA won the team title, highlighted by victories by Kaylee Thompson (1,600), Kennedy McDonald (3,200), Shenna Daum (300 hurdles) and Kristina Willis (pole vault), in addition to a relay win in the 3,200 event.
Palmer sprinter Keyanda Bolton won the 100 and 200, while Widefield’s Aaliyah Ricketts took individual titles in the long jump and triple jump.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Liberty 2, Smoky Hill 1
At District 20 Stadium: Cortney Cowles and Kimberly McKinney scored for Liberty (4-1), which already equaled its win total from last season (4-9-2).
Vista Ridge 2, Pueblo East 1
At Pueblo East: Vista Ridge (2-2) scored twice in the first half to edge Pueblo East in nonleague action.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
West Potomoc 10, Cheyenne Mountain 7
At Lorton, Va.: James LaCerte scored twice, and Wiley Burkett added two assists for Cheyenne Mountain (4-1), which suffered its first loss of the season after being outscored 5-2 in the second half.
The Indians conclude their spring-break trip to the East Coast when they meet W.T. Woodson at 5 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
George Washington 13, Rampart 10
At District 20 Stadium: Madeline Fontana scored three goals, and Brianna Jennings and Kenzie Fontana added two each in Rampart’s nonleague loss to George Washington in the Rams’ season opener.
BASEBALL
Doherty 4, FNE Warriors 0
At Doherty: Noah Schiff struck out 14 and allowed only two hits in a complete-game shutout to help Doherty snap a five-game losing streak.
Jordan Cornelison went 3 for 3 and had a run-scoring double to highlight a three-run third inning as the Spartans (2-5) broke open a close game.
Palmer Ridge 8, Rampart 1
At Palmer Ridge: Jack Wotta and Zach Shepherd drove in two runs each, and Bridger Havens and Brayton Wilmes combined on a five-hitter as Palmer Ridge (5-2) won its third straight.
Brandon White had two hits for Rampart (3-3), which found itself down 7-1 after four innings.
ECA 5, Longmont Christian 4
At El Pomar: A bases-loaded walk to Justin West capped a five-run rally in the seventh inning as Evangelical Christian Academy came back to beat Longmont Christian.
Spencer Hamilton’s run-scoring single started the comeback, then another run scored after Daniel Perry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. One out later, Andrew Bronson tied the game on a two-run double to left field.
Sand Creek 22, Olathe 5 (5 innings)
At Grace Center: Adam Brock doubled and drove in four runs, and Kaden Levi, Zachary Howe and Dylan Hastings had three RBIs apiece as Sand Creek scored 17 unanswered runs late to pull away from Olathe.
Domingo Ruiz got the win for the Scorpions (4-3), allowing only two hits in four innings and striking out three.
Columbine 12, F-FC 0 (4 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Five errors paved the way for seven unearned runs as Columbine led 9-0 after two innings and cruised to a run-rule shortened victory over Fountain-Fort Carson (4-2-1).
Eaton 7, Lewis-Palmer 4
At Lewis-Palmer: Eaton broke open a close game by scoring six runs in the fourth inning as the Reds downed Lewis-Palmer in nonleague action.
Brandon Reynolds tripled and drove in three runs to pace the Rangers (5-2), who struck out 15 times against two Eaton pitchers.
Delta 9, St. Mary’s 8
At Grace Center: Delta ended a three-game St. Mary’s winning streak on final-day action from the Pirate Spring Invitational tournament.
Montrose 7, Coronado 2
At Coronado: A six-run fifth-inning outburst helped Montrose break away from Coronado in second-day action from the Coronado Adidas Slugfest.
Haden Sedatole and Graehame Webb drove in runs for the Cougars (1-4).
Calhan 8, Centauri 4
At Las Animas: Eddie Glaser struck out 10 and allowed only four hits and added two RBIs to help Calhan win its fourth straight and all three games at the Las Animas Tournament.
Brayden Dillingham added a 3-for 4 effort with two RBIs for the Bulldogs (5-2).