WRESTLING
Harold McCray Invitational
At Lewis-Palmer: Falcon, thanks to weight-title wins from Clint Brown (138 pounds) and Grant McCluan (220), took the team title at the 39th annual Harold McCray Invitational.
The Falcons edged Pueblo West 182-180.
Host Lewis-Palmer placed third with 128 points and was paced by Skylar Hunt and Dominic Knost, who won titles at 113 and 285, respectively.
Draygan Colonese and Jared Field led Pine Creek to a fourth-place finish with titles at 170 and 195, respectively.
East Invitational
At Pueblo East: Defending state champion Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon won the title at 126, and was joined by teammate Zachary Holzwarth (120) on the top step of the podium.
Brady Hankin of Woodland Park took first at 106 .
Vista PEAK Bison Invitational
At Aurora: Jake Hamilton of Colorado Springs Christian School won the title at 152 to highlight local competitors.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 58, Vista Ridge 46
At Pine Creek: Grant Wilkinson had 18 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, to help Pine Creek past Vista Ridge.
Peyton Westfall added 10 points for Pine Creek (2-0), which jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and never trailed after that.
Payton Kaiser led Vista Ridge (3-3) with 12 points.
Pueblo South 61, Sand Creek 59
At Pueblo South: Tarrance Austin’s basket with 1 minute left gave Pueblo South the lead for good as the Colts rallied past Sand Creek in the Steel City Shootout.
Jevaughn Williams led Sand Creek (1-3), which led 47-42 heading into the fourth quarter, with 16 points.
Widefield 49, Pueblo Central 45
At Pueblo South: Donte Scott led three scorers in double figures with 15 points as Widefield held off Pueblo Central at the Steel City Shootout.
Evan Nitchey had 11 points and eight rebounds, Randall Days added 10 points for the Gladiators (2-2).
F-FC 89, Mesa Ridge 51
At Pueblo South: Fountain-Fort Carson (4-2) rolled past Mesa Ridge (1-5) in the Steel City Shootout.
Fruita Monument 78, Falcon 50
At Lakewood: Falcon (2-5) fell behind early, trailing 49-22 at halftime and not able to engineer a comeback at the Bear Creek Invitational
Rangeview 86, Rampart 35
At Rampart: Rampart (0-5) struggled from the field, shooting just 29 percent in falling to Rangeview in nonleague action. Cole Bowen led the Rams, who trailed 47-12 at halftime, with six points.
Greeley West 62, Palmer 56
At Lakewood: Palmer (4-2), despite a 25-point effort from Darien Meyers, couldn’t rally from a 10-point halftime deficit in the title game of the Paul Davis Classic.
Resurrection Christian 73, St. Mary’s 58
At Loveland: Sam Howery and Gabe Calhoun each scored 11 points, but Resurrection Christian used a 26-14 edge in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Pirates (4-2).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 53, Denver East 45
At Boulder: Dnae Wilson scored a team-high 16 points, and Jasmine Monroe-Shivers and Gyani Sami added 11 apiece to lead Sierra (3-2) past Denver East in the consolation final at the Fairview Festival.
Rampart 59, Gateway 40
At Castle Rock: Rampart snapped a five-game skid to open the season, giving first-year coach Justin Abbott his first win in final-day action from the Douglas County Holiday Tourney.
Sand Creek 56, Douglas County 45
At Castle Rock: Sand Creek (1-2) picked up its first victory of the season in the consolation final at the Douglas County Holiday Tourney.
F-FC 46, TCA 39
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Samiyah Worrell led all scorers with 22 points, and Fountain-Fort Carson used a 30-18 second-half edge to down TCA and improve to 4-0.
Castle View 55, Pine Creek 36
At Thornton: A 22-6 run in the third quarter sunk Pine Creek (1-3) in final-day action from the Best in the Nest tournament.
The Eagles trailed only 22-14 at halftime before the decisive third-quarter run.
Mountain Vista 47, Doherty 39
At Highlands Ranch: Doherty (2-2) was outscored 27-15 in the second half to erase a four-point halftime lead as the Spartans fell to Mountain Vista.
HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 8, Colorado Academy 1
At Monument Ice Rinks: Wyatt Hopkins netted the hat trick for Lewis-Palmer, which scored the game’s first six goals. The Rangers (1-1) also got goals from Peyton Garner, Garrett Jansky, Alex Keers, Sam Kleinsmith and Soren Cooley.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Coronado 1
At Honnen: Scott Sullivan scored four goals, and Chayse Heffler had three goals and three assists as Cheyenne Mountain erased an early 1-0 deficit. Cole Brooker’s goal 3:40 into the first period gave the Cougars the lead.
Cheyenne Mountain enjoyed a 44-12 shots advantage.
Pine Creek 7, Pueblo County 1
At Sertich: Trevor Porter, Austin Sawyer and Alexander Brooks all scored twice as Pine Creek (3-0) scored seven unanswered goals in dispatching of Pueblo County.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents 17-5 this season.
Doherty 8, Palmer 1
At World Arena: Christian Chatwin and Chase Chapman scored two goals each for Doherty, which broke open a close game with a five-goal outburst in the third period to pull away from Palmer.
Joseph Van Dyk scored the only goal for Palmer.