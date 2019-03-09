BOYS’ BASKETBALL
1A State Tournament
ECA 68, Kit Carson 51
At Pueblo: After a quarterfinal loss Thursday, Evangelical Christian Academy (21-4) finished the season by winning its last two games, beating Kit Carson to take fifth place.
ECA, which lost to Haxtun on Thursday to fall into the consolation bracket, was making its first state-tournament appearance since 2007.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Lightning Invite
At Thornton: Coronado, behind a 100-yard freestyle victory from Andrew Aire and a 200 medley relay team that touched first, finished in a fourth-place tie among a dozen teams competing at the season-opening event at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Ryan Leach claimed the diving title.
Aire, who also took third in the 200 individual medley, was among several Cougars who helped to accumulate 291 points. Other top performances from Coronado swimmers were turned in by Jackson Sawyer (third in 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Hunter Tenpas (third in the 100 back and seventh in the 200 IM), Adam Austin (fourth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 fly) and Sean Kight (fourth in the 200 freestyle).
The Cougars’ 400 free relay team also finished fifth.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 3, Ponderosa 2 (OT)
At Parker: Sydney Lasater’s header off a corner kick from Jaden Davis seven minutes into overtime gave Sand Creek a thrilling road victory over Ponderosa.
Davis added a goal and two assists for the Scorpions (2-0), who also got a goal and an assist from Jadyn Ledoux.
James Irwin 2, Harrison 1
At Harrison: MyAnna Winters scored twice in the second half, both off assists from Jaida Johnson, to help James Irwin rally past Harrison to stay undefeated on the young season.
Kaylee Scott had 10 saves for the Jaguars (2-0).
Liberty 1, Dakota Ridge 0 (2OT)
At District 20 Stadium: Kaelin Enga scored halfway through the second overtime period off an assist from Cortney Cowles as Liberty knocked off Dakota Ridge in nonleague action.
Maria Martinez registered seven saves for the Lancers (1-1).
Rampart 5, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Rampart, coming off its first undisputed league title in more than three decades a year ago, started the new season by getting goals from five different players in a nonleague shutout of Air Academy.
Kaitlyn Wilcox, Ashleigh Decker, Jordan Garrett, Aspen Brandich and Beacon Meier all scored for the Rams (1-0), who held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Fountain Valley 4, Front Range Christian 1
At Littleton: Jamie Johnson and Kellyn Pattee each had a goal and an assist in Fountain Valley’s nonleague win at Front Range Christian.
Lindsey Solo and Harriet Townsend also added goals for the Danes (2-0).
Valor Christian 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Ryan Winingham scored the game’s only goal in the first half, and Mackenzie Egan stopped seven shots for the shutout as Valor Christian blanked Cheyenne Mountain (0-2).
Standley Lake 3, Lewis-Palmer 2 (OT)
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer scored twice in the second half to force overtime, but Standley Lake scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure the nonleague win over the Rangers (0-2).
Wheat Ridge 3, Doherty 2
At Garry Berry: Sydney Coulter and Marisa Lucero scored second-half goals for Doherty, but it wasn’t quite enough in a nonleague loss to Wheat Ridge.
Aby Ragland and Chaylaa Minniss had assists for the Spartans (1-1).
BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 15, Mesa Ridge 0 (5 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: Charlie Deeds allowed only one hit and struck out nine and also went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs to pace Palmer Ridge to a blowout victory in the season opener for both teams.
Jack Flynn and Brayton Wilmes drove in three runs apiece for the Bears, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one inning.
Lewis-Palmer 22, Pueblo Central 3 (5 innings)
At Runyon Field: Jason Shuger doubled three times and drove in five runs, and Lewis-Palmer scored in bunches late, putting 21 runs on the board over the final two innings in a nonleague rout of Pueblo Central.
Evan Walsh and Colten Stegman had three RBIs each for the Rangers (2-0), who trailed 3-1 after three innings before erupting for 10 runs in the fourth and 11 more in the fifth, taking advantage of 11 walks and four errors that led to 11 unearned runs.
Grand Junction Central 10, Rampart 0 (6 innings)
At Canyon View Park: Rampart managed only two hits, and Grand Junction Central broke open a tight game with an eight-run fourth inning to deal the Rams (2-1) their only loss in the three-day Bill Fanning Classic.
TCA 15, Vista Ridge 4 (5 innings)
At Vista Ridge: Alex Moore’s bases-loaded triple highlighted an eight-run explosion in the first inning to set the tone as TCA sailed to a season-opening win over Vista Ridge.
Ethan Boyles also drove in three runs for the Titans.
Nick Baba had a two-run single to highlight a four-run fourth inning for the Wolves (0-2).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Chatfield 16, Cheyenne Mountain 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: Nicole Beaulieu had five goals and added an assist in a losing effort as Cheyenne Mountain fell in its season opener.
Ralston Valley 17, Liberty 13
At District 20 Stadium: Despite eight goals from Abby Ross, Liberty (0-2) came up short in a nonleague loss to Ralston Valley.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pikes Peak Invitational
At Garry Berry Stadium: Violeta Salazar took first in the high jump and long jump to help Doherty to the girls’ team title. The Spartans ended the meet with 145.5 points. Coronado finished a close second at 139.
In the boys’ division, Pine Creek dominated the team competition, racking up 147 points. Doherty finished a distant second with 86 points.
Falcon’s Robert Jones finished first in the long jump and triple jump.