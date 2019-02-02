GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Region 2
At Centennial: Doherty claimed the team title, while Vista Ridge’s Bella Mitchell and Samantha Krause-Mahan of Peyton won individual titles at 161 and 136 pounds, respectively.
Mitchell improved to 20-2 with a first-period pin of Avery Harter of ThunderRidge in the final, while Mahan (12-1) won her title with a pin of Marianna Estrada of Thomas Jefferson in the closing seconds of the second period.
Other state qualifications – by virtue of top-four finishes – were earned by Shayla Valdez of Doherty (third, 105 pounds); Aminah Hunter of Doherty (second, 118); Hannah Rode of Calhan (third, 118); Sarah Savidge of Doherty (third, 127); Kaleigh Morrison of Vista Ridge (fourth, 136); and McKenna Reynolds of Air Academy (third, 161).
Girls' wrestling, in the first of two pilot seasons, will hold its state tournament Feb. 9 in Thornton.
Region 1
At Mead: Shenin Steele of Lewis-Palmer dominated her championship bout at 105 pounds to secure a state berth at the Region 1 tournament.
Steele, undefeated in 12 matches, recorded a 12-4 major decision over Mountain Vista’s Mikayla Johnson.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Mile High Classic
At Denver: Thanks to seven placers, Mesa Ridge placed second out of 22 teams in the final standings.
Niko Suragdeen (182 pounds) and Jared Volcic (195) settled for runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes, and Isaac McKinney (120), Colton Doyle (138), Isaiah Brown (145) and Kenneth Guinn (170) each placed third, while Hunter Saiz took fourth at 126 pounds.
4A/5A State Duals
At Pueblo West: Paced by 30 points from Nico Galiardi, Cheyenne Mountain placed fourth overall in the first-ever state duals, hosted by Pueblo West (4A-5A) and Pueblo Central (3A).
Coronado dropped a 41-33 decision to Pueblo West in the seventh-place match. KJ Kearns had five pins and accounted for 30 team points during the tournament
In 3A, Jake Hamilton of Colorado Springs Christian School registered 30 total points to help the Lions finish seventh in the team standings.
Thornton Invitational
At Thornton: Garrett Marchetti of Palmer Ridge took third at 182 pounds, and Mitchell’s Richard Ortiz placed sixth in the 113-pound weight class to lead area wrestlers.
HOCKEY
Doherty 6, Rampart 2
At World Arena: Jordan Cornelison broke a 2-2 tie with the first of his three goals in the third period as Doherty pulled away from Rampart and extend the Spartans’ season-opening unbeaten streak to 15 games.
His goal from Max Gault and Richie Flores 1:35 into the third period gave the Spartans (13-0-2) the lead for good.
Ethan Meyer and Cameron Sykes scored goals for Rampart (8-5-2), which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
Coronado 6, Air Academy 0
At Honnen: Cole Brooker and Jonah Henry each netted three goals, and Marc Godec stopped all 31 shots he saw as Coronado (4-9-1) blanked Air Academy (3-14).
Pine Creek 13, Liberty 0
At Sertich: Jonathan Cole Jr. and Trevor Porter scored twice, and 11 Pine Creek players had goals as the Eagles routed Liberty.
The Eagles (13-1-1) extended their winning streak to six.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 84, Peyton 61
At Peyton: Seth Fuqua made seven 7-pointers en route to a season-high 41 points, Dominique Clifford added 21, and The Vanguard School ran its winning streak to 11 games with a wire-to-wire nonleague victory over Peyton.
The Coursers (14-2), who jumped out to a 23-11 lead in the first quarter and connected on 12 3-pointers, are 3A’s highest-scoring team, averaging 79.3 points per game.
Heritage 63, Palmer 60
At Littleton: Darien Meyers had a team-high 30 points, but Palmer (11-8) couldn’t find the tying basket in the final seconds in a nonleague setback to Heritage.
Highlands Ranch 68, Rampart 56
At Rampart: Brandon Sanger scored a season-high 23 points and led three scorers in double figures as Rampart led early but couldn’t keep up with Highlands Ranch.
Cole Cormaney and K.J. Stewart each had 12 points for the Rams (2-17), who held a 15-14 lead after one quarter and trailed only 29-27 at halftime before they were outscored by 10 points in the second half.
Lewis-Palmer 76, Doherty 46
At Lewis-Palmer: Matthew Ragsdale had a game-high 22 points, and Lewis-Palmer opened the game with a 23-3 run and never looked back in a nonleague rout over Doherty.
Ethan Forrester added 14 points for the Rangers (19-0), who ran their regular-season winning streak to 27 games dating back to last season.
CSCS 57, James Irwin 52
At James Irwin: CSCS used a 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit to help the Lions (14-3, 8-2 3A Tri-Peaks) hold off James Irwin (9-6, 6-3).
CSCS is 9-0 all-time against James Irwin.
St. Mary’s 50, Lamar 45
At St. Mary’s: Sam Howery scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds, and St. Mary’s rallied from an early 12-point deficit and survived a poor shooting night to beat Lamar.
Gabe Calhoun had 11 points and 21 rebounds for the Pirates (12-4, 7-2 3A Tri-Peak), who shot just 25 percent (16 of 64) from the field and trailed 20-8 after the first quarter but seized control after an 11-3 run in the third quarter.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 44, Peyton 35
At Peyton: Vanguard (11-5) snapped a two-game losing skid, taking the lead for good with a 14-5 run in the first quarter in a nonleague win over Peyton (11-3) to end the Panthers’ seven-game winning streak.
Air Academy 49, Coronado 34
At Coronado: Air Academy won its 18th straight to stay perfect on the season in a nonleague win over Coronado.