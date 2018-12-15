WRESTLING
Jimmy John’s NCCT
At Loveland: Discovery Canyon’s Jett Strickenberger earned a 5-3 decision to win the title at 113 pounds and was the only Pikes Peak region wrestler to stand on the top step of the podium at the Jimmy John’s Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament.
Brady Hankin (106) of Woodland Park, Patrick Allis (126) of Discovery Canyon and KJ Kearns (160) of Coronado lost in their respective championship bouts.
Other placers from the area were Zach Dooley (113), Woodland Park, eighth; Hunter Saiz (126), Mesa Ridge, eighth; Angel Flores (132), Coronado, fifth; Bailey Badwound (132), Air Academy, eighth; Clint Brown (138), Falcon, seventh; Kevin Hooks (152), Cheyenne Mountain, fourth; Cole Gray (160), Woodland Park, fourth; Draygan Colonese (170), Pine Creek, third; Jake Martin (170), Lewis-Palmer, eighth; Nico Gagliardi (182), Cheyenne Mountain, sixth; Brady Badwound (182), Air Academy, seventh; Logan Maslanik (182), Doherty, eighth; Abe Leonard (195), Elizabeth, third; Jared Volcic (195), Mesa Ridge, fifth; and Gage Pruitt (220), Canon City, third
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Indian Invitational
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain, behind individual victories from Harper Lehman (200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke) and Frances Hayward (200 and 500 free) and a relay win in the 200 medley, racked up 504 points to finish a close second in the final team standings, six points behind Mountain Vista.
Ana Rojas of Doherty set a school record (57.14 seconds) in winning the 100 butterfly.
Pine Creek, Coronado and Discovery Canyon placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Rex Abelein Memorial
At VMAC: Rampart freshman Claire Timson broke the school record in the 100 backstroke and Edenna Chen touched first in the 100 breaststroke to help the Rams to the 4A division title and finish sixth overall.
Also, Lewis-Palmer’s Meredith Rees took first in the 50 free and 100 backstroke and was one of only two swimmers to win multiple individual events.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 79, Pueblo County 67
At Pueblo: Javonte Johnson poured in 39 points and added eight rebounds to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a three-game sweep at the Pueblo East Coaches Classic.
Nicholas Bassett added 18 points for the Indians (7-1), who have won four in a row.
Johnson had 25 of his points in the first half to help Cheyenne Mountain to a 40-30 lead.
Harrison 60, Pueblo West 55
At Pueblo West: Donta Dawson had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots to help Harrison to a big road victory.
Taylor Hofmann and Aumiere Shedrick added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Panthers (4-3), who led throughout.
Pine Creek 84, Air Academy 50
At Pueblo: Grand Wilkinson had 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first half, and Peyton Westfall added 14 as Pine Creek pulled away from Air Academy to remain undefeated on the young season.
Kenny Pham chipped in with 10 for the Eagles (5-0), who outscored the Kadets 41-17 in the second half.
Justin Graham led Air Academy (3-4) with 14 points.
CSS 64, Cripple Creek-Victor 53
At Colorado Springs School: Tournament-host Colorado Springs School (4-2) won the Kodiak Classic championship by downing Cripple Creek-Victor (2-3).
ECA 75, Front Range Christian 73 (3OT)
At Littleton: Jason Holt and Judah Alexander scored 16 points apiece, and ECA squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but rallied to down Front Range Christian in a triple-OT thriller.
Braydon Hekkers (13), Landon Bunker (11) and Jonah Aragon (10) also scored in double figures for the Eagles (4-2).
Sand Creek 68, TCA 58
At Sand Creek: Markus Ramirez scored a game-high 26 points, and Sand Creek took control with a 19-10 run in the third quarter as the Scorpions held off TCA.
Micah Lamberth had 18 points to lead the Titans (2-3), who cut a 12-point deficit in half in the fourth quarter but got no closer.
Columbine 52, F-FC 39
At Littleton: Keyshawn Maltbia and Keiton Beck scored 12 points apiece as Fountain-Fort Carson started strong but was outscored 31-15 in the second half in action from the Columbine Tournament.
The Trojans (6-4) led by as many as seven points early and were up 24-21 at halftime.
The Danes (2-5) trailed 16-11 at halftime.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 44, Pueblo West 36
At Pueblo: Air Academy (5-0) finished the game on an 8-0 run as the Kadets dealt Pueblo West (7-1) its first loss of the season.
CSCS 57, Fowler 19
At Fowler: Rachel Ingram scored 22 points and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her career as the Lions (4-0) made quick work of tournament-host Fowler.
By halftime, CSCS had built a 36-8 cushion.
Falcon 60, Northfield 24
At Falcon: Hannah Burg had 15 points, seven steals and four blocks, and Falcon enjoyed a 43-10 advantage over the second and third quarters to break open a close game as the Falcons (4-4) blew out Northfield in final-day action at the Falcon Invitational.
Dakota Ridge 50, Doherty 41
At Littleton: Caylee Dewitt scored 18 points, Payton Sterk added 12, but Doherty (2-5) couldn’t overcome an 10-point first-quarter deficit in a consolation-round loss at the Cherry Creek/Dakota Ridge Tip-Off Classic.
Fossil Ridge 74, Mesa Ridge 66
At Littleton: Fossil Ridge held off Mesa Ridge (3-3) in the third-place game of the Cherry Creek/Dakota Ridge Tip-Off Classic.
Palmer Ridge 40, Liberty 30
At Palmer Ridge: Thanks to a 16-8 run in the first quarter, Palmer Ridge (3-4) powered past Liberty (3-5) in nonleague action.
Fountain Valley 41, Edison 35
At Colorado Springs School: Tilly Rahm hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points to help rally Fountain Valley past Edison in action from the Kodiak Classic.
HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Air Academy 0
At World Arena: Scott Sullivan scored twice and added two assists as Cheyenne Mountain shut out Air Academy.
TJ Ferrell, Max Schultz and Denton Damgaard also had goals for the Indians (2-3-1, 1-1 Summit).
Air Academy fell to 0-6, 0-2.
Pine Creek 3, Battle Mountain 3 (OT)
At Sertich: Alexander Brooks, Austin Gipson and Mitchell Cole each scored for Pine Creek, but the Eagles couldn’t hold a two-goal lead in the third period and settled for a tie that snapped a six-game winning streak to start the season.
Garrett Newlin had 26 saves for Pine Creek (6-0-1).
Aspen 3, Doherty 3 (OT)
At World Arena: Thomas Hollon, Zachary Fellinger and Tyler Alldredge scored in a span of 1:53 to take a two-goal lead in the second period, but Doherty allowed two goals in the third period in a tie with Aspen.
Chase Chapman had two assists for the Spartans (5-0-2).