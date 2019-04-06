BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
Discovery Canyon claimed a dominant win at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, and earned a whopping 489.5 points — 158 more points than second-place Pine Creek.
The Thunder won the 400 free relay (3:16.57) and the 200 medley relay (1:37.93) and collected three individual gold medals.
Discovery Canyon’s Quintin McCarty took first in the 100 backstroke (51.53), chased by teammate Andrew McGill who place second in 52.78. McCarty also claimed the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.86. Braden Whitmarsh won the 500 freestyle, touching the wall a full five seconds ahead of the field in 4:52.42.
Pine Creek’s Joshua-Ryan Lujan claimed the 100 breaststroke in 58.17.
Jack Elbert of Air Academy won the 1-meter dive competition with a score of 429.65 — just six points ahead of second-place diver Ryan Leach of Cheyenne Mountain.
Legacy placed third in the standings with 309 points, followed by host school Cheyenne Mountain (269 points). Pueblo County placed fifth, followed by Rampart, Air Academy and Coronado, respectively.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Rock Canyon 16, Palmer Ridge 15
At Rock Canyon: Hannah Dove scored a whopping eight goals for Palmer Ridge, but her efforts weren’t enough as the Bears fell just short in a one-goal nonconference loss.
Olivia Tighe scored three goals and Nicole Miller added two. Maddy Lister and Mati Humphreys also scored for the Bears (2-4).
Fairview 20, Rampart 2
At D20 Stadium: Mackenzie Dudevoir and Mackenzie Fontana were the only Rams to find the back of the cage as Rampart ran into a balanced opponent that had 13 goal scorers help on the way to a dominant nonconference win.
Alana Matthies faced 30 shots in net for Rampart (1-3).
ThunderRidge 20, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At ThunderRidge: Ellie Burkett and Madison Luster scored a pair of goals each, but it wasn’t enough to get past ThunderRidge in a nonconference loss on the road.
Abigail Luce and Rylie Maready also scored for the Indians (2-4).
Chaparral 14, Air Academy 8
Pine Creek 12, Evergreen 9
Palmer 11, Smoky Hill 7
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Mary’s 16, Denver North 0
Air Academy 14, Steamboat Springs 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
James Irwin 4, Buena Vista 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars scored twice in each half, helped by a pair of goals by MyAnna Winters and nine stops in goal by Kaylee Scott for the shutout.
Jaida Johnson and Karyme Martinez also scored for the Jaguars (4-3).
Canon City 2, Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Maddie French and Kiley O’Rourke scored for the Tigers in a close nonconference win over Manitou Springs.
Mady Let and Jordan Konty had a combined six saves for Canon City (5-2), which has won four straight games. The only goal to go through was from Manitou Springs’ Caileen Sienchnect in the first half. The Mustangs are 4-3.
Discovery Canyon 1, Littleton 1
At Littleton: Two second-half goals sent the nonconference game into overtime, but neither team could find the net through two extra periods.
Discovery Canyon is 3-2-1.
Vanguard 7, Trinidad 0
At Vanguard: Emily Lovato and Aliyah Moya scored two goals each for Vanguard and three other Coursers found the back of the net in a dominant shutout performance over Trinidad.
Sophomore Hannah Baylor claimed the shutout for her first of the season. Vanguard is 2-2.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Pine Creek 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sydney Brewer and Lisa Long each scored for Cheyenne Mountain to help the Indians claim their first win of the season in a close nonconference game over the Eagles. Ashley Bertsch claimed the win in goal, stopping eight shots.
Cheyenne Mountain is 1-4, Pine Creek is 2-2-1.
Doherty 8, Vista Ridge 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Hallie Apodaca scored a hat trick and Chaylaa Minniss knocked in a pair of goals for the Spartans as they took down Vista Ridge in a nonconference clash.
Carlee Redd and Braelyn Clark split time in net and had three saves each for Doherty (3-4).
Vista Ridge falls to 2-4.
Cornerstone Christian 5, Evangelical Christian 0
Dolores Huerta Prep 5, Palmer 2
Falcon 8, Widefield 0
BASEBALL
Note: An error with MaxPreps is preventing Gazette Preps from gathering box score information for Saturday's baseball games. We will update the baseball roundup as soon as the website issue is resolved.
Rampart 7, Lewis-Palmer 5
Golden 12, Widefield 1
Peyton 16, Ellicott 1
Woodland Park 15, Palmer 1
Englewood 17-21, Mitchell 7-9
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Mesa Ridge 1
Colorado Springs Christian School 21-11, Salida 1-10
Manitou Springs 11-3, Florence 5-13
Loveland 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Dolores Huerta 14, Evangelical Christian Academy 4
Sand Creek 1, Sierra 0 (forfeit)