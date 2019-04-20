BASEBALL
Pine Creek 9, Rampart 0
At Pine Creek: Riley Cornelio struck out 17 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Roenikk Hernandez and Kit Wigington added two RBIs apiece as Pine Creek blanked Rampart for the Eagles’ sixth straight win.
The Eagles (9-5, 6-0 4A/5A CS Metro) blew the game open with a five-run third, started by Kyle Moran’s RBI single.
Hunter Felts broke up the no-hit bid with a double for the only hit for Rampart (8-5, 2-2).
Falcon 13, Fountain-Fort Carson 12
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Clay Sanger went 3 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs as Falcon built an early double-digit lead, then withstood a late rally to hold off Fountain-Fort Carson.
Lane Potts drove in three runs for the Falcons (6-10), who led 11-1 in the third inning.
The Trojans (7-8), who got two RBIs each from Garrett Thibault, Casey Thibault, Joe Flores, Derek Pennington and Anthony Christopher, struck back for six runs in their half of the third and four more in the seventh and had the tying run on third base. Gavin Schmidt got DJ Alvarado to fly out to right field to end the game.
Doherty 20, Palmer 3 (5 innings)
At Memorial Park: Jordan Cornelison homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, and David Cooper chipped in with four RBIs to help pace a 21-hit attack in Doherty’s rout of Palmer.
Cornelison’s RBI-double got the Spartans (4-11, 2-3 4A/5A CS Metro) off to a fast start in the first inning as they scored the game’s first 12 runs. Palmer (1-11, 0-2) cut into the deficit with a three-run sixth, capped by a two-run single by Kenton McCurry.
Liberty 6, Coronado 4
At Liberty: Mason Vander Weit went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs, and Jonah Shearer tossed a complete game, striking out seven and allowing only one earned run as Liberty downed Coronado.
Vander Weit’s two-run double in the fifth gave the Lancers (6-6) a 5-0 lead.
Hunter Fields drove in a run during a four-run, sixth-inning rally for the Cougars (6-8), who also scored on a passed ball, error and a steal of home to get to within 5-4.
Canon City 15, Vista Ridge 6
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Lincoln Andrews homered, tripled and had four RBIs, Dylan O’Rourke also hit a home run, and Canon City scored nine runs in the fifth inning to rally past Vista Ridge.
O’Rourke gave the Tigers (12-5) the lead for good, snapping a 6-6 tie with a two-out, two-run homer to left field.
Nick Baba went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Vista Ridge (2-12), which scored five runs in the second inning and took a 6-3 lead into the fifth.
Palmer Ridge 17, Liberty 11
At Palmer Ridge: Brayton Wilmes drove in four runs and Jack Wotta and Bridger Havens both homered as Palmer Ridge rallied from an early five-run deficit in a nonleague win over Liberty.
Aiden Mallrich had two hits and three RBIs for the Lancers (6-7) who scored three runs in the first inning and, after the Bears (11-5) immediately tied the game, put five more on the board for an 8-3 advantage. Palmer Ridge then responded with 10 unanswered runs to put the game away.
Manitou Springs 8-10, CSCS 6-5
At Manitou Springs: Joey Allen wasn’t retired in either game, going 6 for 6 with a combined four RBIs and four runs scored as Manitou Springs (7-9, 4-2 3A Tri-Peaks) swept Colorado Springs Christian School (7-6, 3-2).
Peyton 10, ECA 3
At El Pomar: Rodney Gregg scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the fifth inning, and Josh Gonzales helped Peyton break away from Evangelical Christian Academy with a leadoff homer in the seventh that ignited a six-run rally as Peyton stayed perfect on the season.
Brennan Meyers pitched four innings of shutout relief to earn the win for the Panthers (13-0), striking out seven and allowing only two hits.
Daniel Perry, Brennan Schwamb and Spencer Hamilton drove in runs during a third-inning rally that gave the Eagles (8-5) a 3-2 lead.
Rupert Shaw’s run-scoring single in the third tied the game at 3.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Spring Classic
At Rampart: Braden Whitmarsh (100-yard butterfly and 200 freestyle), Quintin McCarty (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley) and Andrew McGill (100 backstroke and 500 freestyle) each took two events for Discovery Canyon, which also claimed victories in all three relay events to help the Thunder to the event victory.
Discovery Canyon racked up 210 points. Air Academy, which was paced by two event victories by Griffin Ayotte (50 free and 100 free) finished a close second with 182 points.
TRACK AND FIELD
F-FC Invitational
At Guy Barickman Stadium: Jaelyn Wilson (400 meters), Raekyiah Williams (300 hurdles) and Kierra Nash (shot put) scored individual victories for Fountain-Fort Carson, which also captured the 1,600-meter and 800 sprint relays en route to the team title.
In the boys’ division, Pine Creek, highlighted by wins from Charles Nnantah Jr. (300 hurdles) and Rece Rowan (shot put), edged the hosts by one point for the team crown.
Other top performances were turned in by Keyanda Bolton of Palmer, who won the girls’ 100 and 200; Nicole Barnes of Vista Ridge (girls’ high jump and triple jump champ); Widefield’s Ryan Outler (boys’ 800 and 1,600 champion); and Brendan Young of Canon City (long and triple jump champion).
Dakota Ridge Invite
At Jeffco Stadium: Harrison got victories from Ereana McCallister (girls’ 100), the 800 sprint medley and Tyrese VanHorne (boys’ 400).
Other area champs were Riley Simpson of Rampart (girls’ high jump), Doherty’s Donte Marsh (boys’ high jump) and Daryon Wilson of Mitchell (boys’ long jump).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 8, Doherty 1
At Garry Berry: Liza Louthan scored three times as Air Academy (7-3-1) ran its unbeaten streak to six games.
Rampart 7, Bear Creek 0
At Lakewood: Rampart (9-0) remained perfect on the season, breaking open a close game with a five-goal second half.
Palmer Ridge 2, Niwot 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Anna Mason and Anna Sveska each scored in the first half, and Heather Holter and Julia Howe both had shutout halves in goal as Palmer Ridge (8-2-1) blanked Niwot in nonleague action for the Bears’ fifth straight win.
Coronado 4, Woodland Park 1
At Garry Berry: Hannah Burgess scored two goals, while Milena Cheney registered nine saves to lead Coronado (5-6) past Woodland Park.
Charlotte Eilertsen had the lone goal for Woodland Park (3-8), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 17, Littleton 6
At Littleton: Grant Rodny had five goals as Air Academy (7-3) outscored Littleton in all four quarters in a nonleague victory for the Kadets’ sixth straight win.
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Thompson Valley 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: Wiley Burkett and Ike Eastburn each registered five goals, Zak Paige added five assists, and Cheyenne Mountain set the tone with a 5-1 first-quarter run as the Indians won their sixth straight.
The Indians’ lead was cut to 7-5 by halftime but outscored the Eagles 10-5 over the final two quarters.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fairview 18, Cheyenne Mountain 8
At Boulder: Rylie Maready and Nicole Beaulieu had four and three goals, respectively, but Cheyenne Mountain couldn’t rally after falling behind big early in a nonleague loss to Fairview.
The Indians (4-6) trailed 13-6 at halftime.