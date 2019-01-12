GIRLS' SWIMMING
Hornet Invite
At Pueblo County: Harper Lehman (50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke), Sophia Bricker (200 and 500 freestyle) and Frances Hayward (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley) each touched first for Cheyenne Mountain, which also got wins from the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams in a dominating performance at the Hornet Invite.
Lehman set a pool record in the 100 back, touching in 56.51 seconds to beat the previous best of 56.82 recorded by Doherty's Sarah James in 2013.
Bricker nearly broke former classmate Cat Wright's 2-year-old pool mark in the 100 breaststroke, finishing just .23 seconds off the pace.
The Indians piled up 390 points. Meet host Pueblo County was a distant second at 238, while Coronado (187) and Manitou Springs (107) claimed the next two spots in the final team standings.
Coronado's Lauren Gryboski took first in diving with a season-best score of 457.10 points.
Mountain Range Invite
At VMAC: Kennedy Terry set a school record en route to winning the 100-yard backstroke, and Dominique Cos broke two school marks in helping Pine Creek to a 10th-place finish.
Terry's time of 58.51 seconds was tops among the 156 swimmers in that event.
Cos set school marks in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.74) and 200 individual medley (2:12.80) and finished second overall in both.
WRESTLING
Mead Maverick Duals
At Mead: Lewis-Palmer prevailed in all five of its duals to win the overall title.
The Rangers defeated Arapahoe (45-22), Mead (44-25), Wheat Ridge (69-6), Faith Christian (81-0) and Glenwood Springs (57-23).
Legend Duals
At Parker: Nathan Johns of TCA, the defending 3A state champ at 182 pounds, finished 5-0, and teammate Brendan Johnston (106) won all four of his duals to help the Titans place fourth in the 12-team tournament.
The Titans went 3-0 in duals, beating Thornton (36-33), Bennett (42-27) and Legend (47-34).
Brendan Johnston (106), Aidan Johnston (113) lost in their respective finals to help the Titans place third in the overall team standings.
Arvada West Invitational
At Arvada: Patrick Allis (126 pounds) and Jett Strickenberger (113) won individual titles, and Dylan Ruane took fifth place as Discovery Canyon finished 11th out of 29 teams.
Bulldog Invitational
At Pueblo: Falcon had the top team effort among area squads, placing fifth, thanks in part to individual championships from Clint Brown (132 pounds) and Caleb Sherill (160). Other top finishes came from James Brown (third at 120), Jarrod Davis (third at 195) and Michael Bird (fourth at 182).
Frederick Invitational
At Frederick: Mesa Ridge took home three titles as Colton Doyle (138 pounds), Kenneth Guinn (170) and Jared Volcic (195) topped the podium for the Grizzlies, who finished fourth in the final team standings.
Air Academy brothers Brady and Bailey Badwound won crowns at 182 and 132 pounds, respectively.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Vanguard 73, Buena Vista 44
At Buena Vista: Dominuque Clifford scored 20 points and added 15 rebounds, and The Vanguard School broke open a close game with a 30-3 run to start the second half as the Coursers pulled away from Buena Vista.
Joseph Padilla added 19 points, and Seth Fuqua chipped in with 16 points and 11 assists for Vanguard (7-2, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks), which trailed 32-30 at halftime.
Valor Christian 68, Pine Creek 52
At Rampart: Grant Wilkinson led three scorers in double figures with 17 points, but Pine Creek shot just 28 percent from the floor in a nonleague loss to Valor Christian.
Kenny Pham and Max Lofy scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Pine Creek (10-2), which was outscored 23-12 in the second quarter as Valor opened up a 16-point halftime lead.
ECA 62, Edison 39
At Edison: Jason Holt led all scorers with 22 points, Braydon Hekkers added 13, and Evangelical Christian Academy (6-3, 1-0 2A Black Forest) set the tone with a 25-4 first-quarter eruption to blow out Edison.
Pueblo West 63, Rampart 53
At Rampart: A 14-0 run to start the second quarter powered Pueblo West past Rampart at the Rampart Holiday Classic.
Brandon Sanger had a team-high 15 points for Rampart (2-11), which trailed only 15-12 after the first eight minutes but never recovered after falling behind by 17.
Jaiden Sanders added 12 points for the Rams.
Lewis-Palmer 80, Sand Creek 43
At Lewis-Palmer: Noah Baca led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points as Lewis-Palmer seized control early and dominated Sand Creek to remain undefeated.
Matthew Ragsdale (18), Ethan Forrester (16) and Joel Scott (10) also hit double-figures for the Rangers (12-0, 4-0 4A-5A Pikes Peak), who led 18-8 after one quarter but outscored the Scorpions (4-9, 0-4) 24-12 in the second quarter to open up a 22-point cushion.
Jevaughn Williams led Sand Creek with eight points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Doherty 55, F-FC 53
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Brionna McBride's late jumper broke a 47-47 tie and gave Doherty the lead for good, helping the Spartans rally past the Trojans and offset a 32-point explosion from Samiyah Worrell.
Worrell's effort helped F-FC (8-2, 2-1 5A CS Metro) build an 11-point lead in the second quarter, and the Trojans took a 42-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Doherty improved to 7-6, 4-0.
CSCS 89, La Junta 20
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Rachel Ingram made seven 7-pointers en route to a game-high 36 points as CSCS lit it up from long range in a rout of La Junta.
The Lions (9-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) hit 16 3-pointers in the game, including four from Megan Engesser, who had 22 points.
CSCS scored the game's first 22 points and led 54-6 at halftime.
Mitchell 56, Arvada 29
At Mitchell: Mitchell (5-6) broke the game open with a 20-8 run in the second quarter as the Marauders downed Arvada in nonleague action.
Valor Christian 61, Pine Creek 27
At Rampart: Pine Creek couldn't recover from an early 24-7 hole in the first quarter as the Eagles (2-9) fell to Valor Christian in final-day action from the Rampart Holiday Classic.
Vista PEAK 52, Palmer 32
At Aurora: Palmer (4-11) found itself down 18-5 after one quarter and 36-14 by halftime in a nonleague loss.
Vanguard 53, Buena Vista 26
At Buena Vista: Vanguard (7-2, 2-1 3A Tri-Peaks) won its third straight game, thanks to a fast start that saw the Coursers jump out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter.
HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 6, Cheyenne Mountain 4
At Honnen: Peyton Garner scored twice during a four-goal eruption in the third period as Lewis-Palmer (6-3-1) rallied past Cheyenne Mountain for the Rangers' third win in a row.
Max Schultz had a goal and an assist for Cheyenne Mountain (4-5-1).
Doherty 7, Liberty 0
At World Arena: Jordan Cornelison scored twice, Thomas Hollon added a goal and an assist, and Doherty (7-0-2) ran its unbeaten streak to nine games by dominating Liberty (3-6).
The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and outshot the Lancers 50-7.