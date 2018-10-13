SOFTBALL REGIONALS
CLASS 5A
Region 4
No. 29 Pine Creek Eagles
Game 1 — Loveland 9, Pine Creek 2 - Loveland held Pine Creek to just two runs off three hits despite four errors, all the while racking up nine runs off 11 hits. The Eagles scored their only two runs of the game in the top of the third inning.
Game 2 — Prairie View 18, Pine Creek 8 - Pine Creek scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to try to keep its season alive, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Prairie View. The loss eliminated Pine Creek from the Region 4 tournament as the Eagles finish the season 14-11.
Region 5
No. 30 Rampart Rams
Game 1 — Fossil Ridge 19, Rampart 4 - Tarin Thomas, Kaylee Sheets and Brianna Jennings had RBIs for the Rams, but the ultimately fell to Fossil Ridge in the opening game of the Region 5 tournament.
Game 2 — Castle View 22, Rampart 2 - No stats available. The loss eliminated Rampart from the Region 5 tournament, finishing the season 15-10.
CLASS 4A
Region 2
No. 25 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game 1 — Pueblo South 6, Cheyenne Mountain 1 - Mikaela McCarson knocked in Cheyenne Mountain’s only run in the Region 2 opener. Indian junior Katelyn Ralston struck out six in five innings, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Colts.
Game 2 — Cheyenne Mountain 2, D’Evelyn 1 - A two-run fourth inning lifted Cheyenne Mountain over the Jaguars, sending the Indians to the state qualifying game. Olivia Unger had two hits and an RBI for Cheyenne Mountain, and Alyssa Temple knocked in a run.
Game 3 — Cheyenne Mountain 6, Thomas Jefferson 5 - The Indian defense stepped up in the bottom of the seventh inning, holding off Thomas Jefferson’s comeback to clinch a close state-qualifying win.
Alyssa Temple, Alex Long and Jenna Randall all had RBIs for the Indians, while Ralston, in her third game of the day, dealt nine strikeouts through seven innings to help the defense pull off the win.
Region 4
No. 29 Widefield Gladiators
Game 1 — Golden 10, Widefield 0 - Golden scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Demons all they needed for a Game 1 win over Widefield.
Game 2 — Niwot 11, Widefield 3 - Widefield scored two runs in the bottom of the third, and one more came across in the fifth but it wasn’t enough for the Gladiators to get past Niwot. The loss eliminated the Gladiators from the Region 4 tournament. They finished the season 14-11.
Region 5
No. 19 Elizabeth Cardinals
Game 1 — Elizabeth 9, Northridge 8 - No stats available.
Game 2 — Holy Family 13, Elizabeth 3 - The Cardinals held a narrow one-run lead between the second and third innings, but Holy Family brought six runs across, claiming a lead they would never relinquish in the Region 5 championship game.
Game 3 — Ponderosa 13, Elizabeth 2 - No stats available. Elizabeth falls in the state qualifying game. The Cardinals finish their season 16-10.
Region 6
No. 22 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game 1 — Rifle 11, Mesa Ridge 1 - Sophomore Adriana Martinez hit in Mesa Ridge’s only run of the Region 6 opener, giving the Grizzlies an early lead. But Rifle bounced back quickly, scoring 11 unanswered runs.
Game 2 — Evergreen 11, Mesa Ridge 1 - Breanna Compton brought the Grizzlies’ only run across as Mesa Ridge was eliminated from the Region 6 tournament. The Grizzlies finish the season 16-8.
Region 7
No. 26 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game 1 — Erie 15, Discovery Canyon 0 - Erie’s quick seven-run first inning put Discovery Canyon in a hole they could not get out of. The Thunder had just three hits in the loss.
Game 2 — Mullen 13, Discovery Canyon 3 - Discovery Canyon scored three runs in the first inning, but couldn’t bring any more across the rest of the way. The loss eliminated the Thunder from the Region 7 tournament as they finish the season 13-12.
CLASS 3A
Region 4
No. 13 St. Mary’s Pirates
Game 1 — St. Mary’s 15, Burlington 0 - St. Mary’s claimed a dominant win in their opening round of the Region 4 tournament to qualify for the 3A state playoffs and a chance to play for the regional title. Morgan Trechter led the Pirates with four RBIs, followed by two-RBI performances by Mackenzie Pepper, Lana DeBakey and Peyton Richter. Richter also tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Game 2 — University 12, St. Mary’s 3 - St. Mary’s fell to No. 4 University but the Pirates’ season is still alive, earning a berth to the 3A state tournament. Morgan Trechter hit a three-run home run for the Pirates’ only runs of the game.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodland Park 4, Pueblo County 1
At Woodland Park: Julian Vega had two goals for the Panthers, while Kaleb Moore and Blake Simmons also found the back of the net in a nonleague win over Pueblo County.
Eric Nijkamp had eight saves in net for Woodland Park (7-7).
St. Mary’s 6, Ellicott 2
At Ellicott: Connor Timmins had four goals for the Pirates in a dominant 3A Tri-Peaks win over the Thunderhawks.
Sam Wahl and John Pawlikiewicz also scored for St. Mary’s (7-5-2, 4-2-1).
Ellicott falls to 4-7 and 0-6 in league play.
Thomas MacLaren School 3, Colorado Springs School 1
At CSCS: Knotted at one at halftime, Thomas MacLaren broke through with two goals in the second half for a 2A Region 1 win over CSS (3-5-1, 4-8-1)
Rampart 3, Palmer Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: David Peters and Dillon O’Neal scored for the Rams as Rampart peppered Palmer Ridge with 17 shots - including nine alone from O’Neal.
Rampart is 11-2-1 and Palmer Ridge falls to 1-11-2.
Arrupe Jesuit 2, Manitou Springs 1 (2OT)
At Arrupe Jesuit: Jovani Esparaza found the back of the net in double overtime lifting the Generals over Manitou Springs (7-6).
Pueblo East 2, Palmer 1
VOLLEYBALL
Buena Vista 3, Vanguard 0
At Buena Vista: The Demons defeated The Vanguard School by scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-12 for a 3A Tri-Peaks victory. The Coursers are 3-14 and 2-9 in league play.
Calhan 3, Miami-Yoder