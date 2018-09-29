CROSS COUNTRY
Rampart Foxes and Hounds Invitational
At Cottonwood Creek Park: Rampart was nearly unstoppable with seven finishers in the boys' top 10.
Rampart's Ben Conlin won the individual title in 16:48, followed by Lewis-Palmer's Isaac Cade (18:56), Rampart's Bryan Lantzy (17:56), Kai Kam (18:34), Max Pizzimenti (18:23), Nathan Barker (19:04), Brett Kitazono (17:51) and Aaron Dewey (17:35), Vista Ridge's Max Boke (17:28) and Lewis-Palmer's Patrick Jirele (17:50).
Emma Perschke (21:06), Nina Florek (21:26) and Mikaela Fabey (21:57) finished second, third and fifth, respectively, to lead Rampart on the girls' side. Lewis-Palmer's Aubrey Surage (20:23), Air Academy's Jessica Dutton (22:24) and Air Academy's Ella Jane Urschel (20:42) helped round out the top 10.
Ponderosa's Baylie Koonce won it in 19:18.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 6, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Mountain Vista: The Golden Eagles (5-5-1) had six different scorers, and jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead to take the win.
Cheyenne Mountain (2-7-1) suffered its second loss in three games.
FOOTBALL
Ponderosa 21, Vista Ridge 10
At Ponderosa: Payton Kaiser completed 16 of 29 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown and Emmanuel Garcia rushed 17 times for 110 yards but the Wolves trailed 7-3 at halftime and couldn't overcome the gap.
Ponderosa (3-2) outscored Vista Ridge (2-3) 14-7 in the fourth quarter to take the game late.
Lutheran 45, Mitchell 6
At Garry Berry Stadium: The Lions (2-3) captured their second straight win, while Mitchell (0-5) stayed winless this season.
Sierra Grande 61, Cripple Creek-Victory 0
At Cripple Creek: The Pioneers (0-4) were shut out for the second consecutive week, and Sierra Grande (3-2) captured their third win in the last four games.
BOYS' SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 5, Doherty 4, OT
At Garry Berry Stadium: Cameron Wheeler recorded a hat trick and Noah Drummond added a goal but the Spartans allowed a goal in overtime to drop the nonconference game.
Goalkeeper Gavin Ortiz finished with 12 saves for Doherty (3-6), which last won Sept. 4.
Cherokee Trail (8-1-1) has won seven straight.
Rye 3, The Vanguard School 2
At TVS: Gabe Skur and JC Gutierrez both scored for The Vanguard School (0-8), but their goals weren't enough to overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Rye (3-5) won three of its last four games.
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 20, Burlington 0, 2 innings
At Elizabeth: It didn't take long for the Cardinals to take control as they scored nine in the first inning and added 11 in the second in the nonconference game.
Elizabeth (13-8) has won 10 straight, while Burlington (7-14) dropped five of its last six games.
Rock Canyon 8, Discovery Canyon 0
At Discovery Canyon: Rock Canyon did most of its damage in the first inning, scoring six runs to take an early command.
Audry Burt had a stellar performance for the Jaugars (16-5), pitching a complete game with 13 strikeouts.
The Thunder (12-8) suffered their second loss in three games.
Lamar 5, St. Mary's 2
At Lamar: The 3A District 2 League game was tied 2-2 before Lamar put up three runs in the fifth inning to take the win.
St. Mary's (16-5) suffered its third loss in four games.
Morgan Trechter and Yelena Valentine each knocked in a run for the Pirates, and Peyton Richter threw out five batters.
The Savages (15-6) continued their hot streak, having won their last six games.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Eaton 2
At Eaton: Riley Anderson and Summer Reflogal each had 12 kills as the Bears topped the reigning 3A state champion Eaton, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 12-15, 15-9 in nonconference action.
Abby Kugler added three blocks for Palmer Ridge (8-4).
Eaton (8-5) has dropped two of its last four matches.
Rocky Ford 3, Fountain Valley 2
At Fountain Valley: Annaliese Fricke led with 11 kills but the Danes dropped their final three sets, losing 25-22, 25-14, 13-25, 15-25, 10-15 in the nonconference matchup.
Chloe Mason added seven kills, five aces, 12 digs and 35 assists for Fountain Valley (5-8).
Rocky Ford (8-7) won its third straight match.
Ellicott 3, Manual 1
At Ellicott: Kaela France had an impressive all-around performance, finishing with 19 kills, 14 digs, six aces and one block to lift the Thunderhawks to a 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 win.
It was Ellicott's first victory of the season.
Dalton Henderson had six blocks for Ellicott (1-15).
Manuel (2-8) has not won a match since Sept. 13.