WRESTLING
Pueblo South Colt Classic Tournament
The Pikes Peak region brought home four first-place finishes from the Pueblo South Colt Classic.
Falcon, which placed third, had two champions, James and Clint Brown at 120 and 132 pounds, respectively. James Brown, a freshman, defeated Canon City senior Zeon Ortega 6-0, while Clint earned a 11-6 decision over Canon City’s James Ruona.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Kevin Hooks claimed a narrow 3-2 win over Isaias Estrada of Thomas Jefferson during the 145 championship match. His efforts helped Cheyenne Mountain place fourth. Woodland Park’s Cole Gray claimed the 160 title with a pin in 46 seconds over Alamosa’s Andres Mondragon.
Falcon’s Caleb Sherrill placed second at 170. He fell to Pueblo South’s Marcus Martinez 9-4. Grant McCluan, also of Falcon, placed second at 220 falling in an 8-2 decision to Austin Trujillo of Alamosa.
Air Academy’s Brady Badwound took second at 182 with a fall to Valor Christian’s Jake Welch in 3:08.
At 113, Woodland Park’s Zach Dooley placed fourth.
At 126, Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez placed third and Raphael Gomez of Air Academy took fourth.
Woodland Park’s Brad Conlin placed fourth at 138, and Fountain-Fort Carson’s Colby Charlesworth took fourth at 152. Kalman Adams of Air Academy placed fourth at 170, and Michael Bird of Falcon placed fourth at 182.
Jarrod Davis, also of Falcon placed fourth at 195, and Nate Mesa of Harrison placed fourth at 285.
Harrison’s Kyon McDonald battled Air Academy’s Cole Eck in the third-place match at 220, with McDonald victorious with a pin in 58 seconds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 50, The Classical Academy 41
At The Classical Academy: Eddie Whitmore led the Stallions with 14 points as Sierra took down TCA in a 4A CSML victory to remain undefeated in league play.
Imani Grigsby scored 12 points for Sierra and led the team with six assists. Whitmore and Isaiah Wilburn had four steals each as the Stallions (5-4, 3-0 CSML) had 13 total takeaways.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Titans (5-4, 1-1 CSML).
Woodland Park 66, Mitchell 57
At Woodland Park: After falling into a 29-17 hole in the first half, Mitchell found its footing, scoring 40 points in the final two quarters, but Woodland Park’s consistent performance earned the Panthers their first 4A CSML win of the year.
Woodland Park is 2-8 and 1-2 in league play. Mitchell falls to 3-6 and is winless in the CSML.
St. Mary’s 83, Trinidad 29
At St. Mary’s: Ten Pirates had a hand in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory over Trinidad.
Led by Rayshawn Deamon with 20 points, St. Mary’s shot 51 percent from the field. Dom Hartman had 12 points and freshman Sam Howery scored 11.
St. Mary’s (7-3, 2-1) also had a staggering 24 steals, led by Gabe Calhoun and Eddy Ferrara with five each.
Harrison 72, Canon City 62
At Canon City: Harrison held a one-point lead at the half, but outscored Canon City 26-12 in the third to clinch the win.
The Panthers have started the season 7-3 and are undefeated in 4A CSML. Canon City is 4-6 and winless in league play.
Palmer 84, Coronado 75
At Palmer: Ladarius Mays led the Coronado charge with 27 points in a high-scoring 5A/4A CSML game against Palmer, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Terrors.
Bryce McKee scored 20 for the Cougars and Brycen Scherr had 11.
The win breaks a two-game skid for Palmer (6-5, 1-1). Coronado falls to 3-8 and 0-1 in league play.
The Vanguard School 80, Ellicott 35
Genoa-Hugo/Karval 70, Peyton 40
Lamar 52, Colorado Springs Christian 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Woodland Park 37, Mitchell 30
At Mitchell: Woodland Park held Mitchell to single-digit scoring through the first three quarters all the while racking up a comfortable lead, enough to withstand a Marauder comeback in the fourth.
Mitchell (4-4, 1-1 4A CSML) outscored the Panthers 13-8 in the final quarter for its most productive frame of the game, but couldn’t close the gap. Woodland Park is 3-7 and 2-1 in the CSML.
Colorado Springs Christian 77, Lamar 26
At Lamar: Colorado Springs Christian continued its dominant season with the team’s biggest victory so far this year, defeating Lamar by 51 points in a 3A Tri-Peaks clash.
In seven games this season CSCS has defeated opponents by 30 or more points five times. The Lions’ closest game of the season was won by 12.
Corrie Anderson scored a career-high 20 points for the Lions (7-0, 1-0). Rachel Ingram led the team with 21 and Megan Engesser scored 19, including four 3-pointers.
Sierra 55, The Classical Academy 50
At Sierra: Tied at 40 heading into the fourth, Sierra and TCA battled in a 4A CSML clash in which the Stallions eventually reigned supreme.
Sierra (6-4, 2-1) was led by Annalisa Melito with 14 points, followed by D’nae Wilson with 10. TCA’s Autumn Boyles put up 20 points and Addie Katayama scored 12. The Titans are 6-3 and 1-1 in the CSML.
Mesa Ridge 76, Elizabeth 32
At Elizabeth: Mesa Ridge shut out Elizabeth in the opening quarter before a productive second and third, adding to the team’s comfortable lead. The Grizzlies scored 60 points between the second and third, while Elizabeth scored 32 before the fourth.
Neither team scored in the final frame.
Angelina Jackson scored a season-high 20 points for Mesa Ridge (6-3, 3-0 4A CSML), followed by Serin Dunne with 14 and Jada Thompson with 10. Five other Grizzlies scored in the win.
Elizabeth remains winless in the 4A CSML, and is 2-6 overall.
St. Mary’s 78, Trinidad 41
At St. Mary’s: Just a day after scoring a career-high of 26 points, St. Mary’s Josephine Howery did it again, scoring 32 in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Trinidad.
Freshman Ellie Hartman scored 10 points as the only other Pirate in double figures. Howery also had six steals.
Coronado 44, Palmer 35
At Palmer: Coronado held a narrow lead heading into the fourth, and outscored Palmer 18-12 in the final quarter to lock in the 11-point win. Sanee’ Cates led the Terrors (4-8, 0-2 5A/4A CSML) with 14 points, while Emily Shumacher flirted with a double-double with 15 rebounds and nine points.
Coronado is 6-5 and 1-0 in league play.
Liberty 40, Rocky Mountain 36
At Liberty: Liberty was tied with Rocky Mountain heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Lobos 12-8 in the final frame for the win.
Lydia Marshall had 18 points in the win for the Lancers (6-5).
The Vanguard School 54, Ellicott 50 (OT)
At Ellicott: Vanguard eliminated a small deficit in the fourth quarter to force extra time, and outscored the Thunderhawks 6-2 in the first overtime for the 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 59, Pine Creek 40
At Pine Creek: Fountain-Fort Carson had a big third quarter to gap Pine Creek in a 5A/4A CSML-opening win over Pine Creek.
The Trojans (7-1, 1-0) outscored the Eagles 21-14 in the third after putting up a nine-point lead in the first half. Danae Christensen led F-FC with 17 points as the only Trojan in double figures. Seven other Fountain-Fort Carson players scored in the win.
Trojan sophomore Torie Bass led with four of the team’s 10 total steals.
Pine Creek is 2-6 and 1-1 in league play.
Harrison 65, Canon City 64
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Pueblo County 2
At Honnen: Scott Sullivan scored two goals and had a pair of assists as Cheyenne Mountain claimed a Summit Conference win.
Sawyer Haas, Chase Heffler and Denton Damgaard also scored for the Indians (2-1). Heffler also had two helpers.
Jaden Weed had a solid outing in net, stopping 18 of 20 shots.
Liberty 7, Coronado 4
At Sertich: Coronado battled in the third period to tie the Apex Conference game twice, but Liberty scored three unanswered goals at the end of the period to clinch the win.
Greg Schendzielos scored a hat trick and Connor McIlhany had two goals and two assists for the Lancers (2-3).
For Coronado (1-2), Trevor Gordon and Cole Brooker had two goals each.
Lewis-Palmer 5, Air Academy 0
At World Arena: Reece Colson stopped all 25 shots sent his way in a Summit Conference shutout.
Colson’s efforts were aided by a pair of goals by Peyton Garner. Wyatt Hopkins. Gavin Heeks and Soren Cooley also scored for Lewis-Palmer.